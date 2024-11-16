The PDF:

http://bulletproofpub.com/2024/01/28/brandeis-part-3-american-zionism-and-the-making-of-israel-part-1/

Here, Duane Hayes (‘Diego Garcia’) reads and comments on his own research article (Part 3) along with Jesse Hal on Jesse’s ‘The Missing Link’ channel.

· Int 766 with forensic historian Duane Hayes aka Diego Garcia on Zionism infiltration of America

https://odysee.com/@TheMissingLink:8/Int-766-with-forensic-historian-Duane-Hayes-aka-Diego-Garcia-on-Zionism-infiltration-of-America:f

https://rumble.com/v4vr9eh-int-766-with-forensic-historian-duane-hayes-aka-diego-garcia-on-zionism-inf.html

Starts at 35:00 after a personal testimony by Duane about his farming activities and a certain conflict over the Palestine issue and the creation of Israel with the Balfour Declaration in 1917. The reading actually starts at 43:20 after further discussion

1:01:00 – Duane on what they do not want us to know:

“… that a US Supreme Court Justice [Brandeis] founded Israel while being the Zionist leader and a Frankist/Sabbatean”

“Brandeis, along with Mack, Marshall, Schiff, and Wise were all members of the Advisory Board of the Hebrew Sheltering and Immigrant Aid Society.”

“To raise funding for the creation of Israel, Brandeis, Bernard Flexner and Robert Szold brought together the Palestine Cooperative Company Inc., with the Reconstruction Committee of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to form the Palestine Economic Corporation.”

1:49:25 – end of chapter 3 reading - then joined by someone named Zach who is deeply into numerology and jesuits.

Duane has also been through his 10-part series with Andy Rouse on “Deep Share”. Here is Part 3:

Rise of the Expert part 3

I mentioned the whole series earlier here

https://juliusskoolafish.substack.com/p/brandeis-the-rise-of-the-expert

Part 3 stood out as being a great conduit into this epic historical, yet acutely topical series.