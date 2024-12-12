Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsAsma al-Assad - "My Dream"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAsma al-Assad - "My Dream"Julius SkoolafishDec 12, 202410Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsAsma al-Assad - "My Dream"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore131ShareLet this sink in … · Asma Al-Assad during the reception made to the participants in " Woman For Peace " Bicycle Ride [?2008]10Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsAsma al-Assad - "My Dream"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore131Share
she embodies the title "First Lady"
In all honesty, this comes off as very bad optics for Bashar and Asma. The BBC/al Jazeera knock on her was that she was Syria's version of Marie Antoinette: rich, westernized and out of touch w/ the common people who were suffering under her husband's tyrannical rule. This self-described investment banker w/ a posh accent and little black dress addresses a crowd of her swanky peers that they should pitch in w/ donations for some progressive feminist advancement of her people. In retrospect, we can say that idealistic appeal didn't bear fruit as the liberal West colluded w/ the Zionists and Islamists to overthrow her husband's regime.