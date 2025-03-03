posted a number of threads on her now-deleted Wordpress channel with links to her Master Reading List (over 3,000 titles all up). I copied those articles to preserve the hyperlinks and have been working through, verifying the url as I download and log them. This is still a Work In Progress.

If a book link is missing or terminated, try pasting the title appended with the words “pdf archive” into a Yandex search. For example

“An Introduction to the Economic Nature of the United States – Ezra Pound pdf archive”

https://yandex.com/search/?text=An+Introduction+to+the+Economic+Nature+of+the+United+States+%E2%80%93+Ezra+Pound+pdf+archive&lr=20774&search_source=yacom_desktop_common

You might find a couple of sources …

https://freepdf.info/index.php?post/Pound-Ezra-Weston-Loomis-An-introduction-to-the-economic-nature-of-the-United-States

or

https://archive.org/details/AnIntroductionToTheEconomicNatureOfTheUnitedStates

If you have no luck, you could try looking on Ava’s own Archive channel

https://archive.org/details/@fashbird2814

Ava posted her original Reading List followed by 14 Updates. I have combined them all into one alphabetically-sequenced Master Reading List. There are still quite a few broken links but I’m sure that won’t hold anyone up.

Here is Ava's List Part 1: 0-9, A-N …

Part 2: O-Z to follow

100 Documents On The Origin Of The War Selected From Official German White Book 1939

100 Facts About Whites And Blacks But One Lie Revisited

100 Things You Should Know About Communism

100 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT COMMUNISM

1001 Quotes By & About Jews

105 Holocaust Questions

1240 60 – A Watershed In Anglo Jewish Relations ( 1988)

1683-1920 The Fourteen Points

1694 Bank of England Index to the Book of the Subscriptions

1848 Year Of Revolution ( 2008)

1919 US War Dept Investigation Substantiates Protocols Of Zion

1929 Mapping The Jewish World

1935 SS Reading List

1938 The Totalitarian State Against Man

1944 NSDAP Reading List

1945.04.29. Adolf Hitler’s Final Political Testament. Sarah Bitmouni.essay. Political Testament

1984 – George Orwell

200 Years Together

2000 Years Jewish Ritual Murder

30 Articles Of War - Goebbels 1943

4th Generation Warfare Handbook

5th Waffen SS Panzer Division Wiking 1940 1945 Illustrated Waffen

88 Mm Fla K 18 36 37 41 And Pa K 43 1936 45 ( 2002)

A ‘ Real’ World War II Death Camp Oak Ridge, USA

A 917, The Truth About Katyn German English Combined

A Book Of Prefaces (1917)

A Brief History Of The Vikings

A Call to White Americans

A Chinese Hebrew Manuscript, A New Source

A Chronicle Of Holocaust Revisionism

A Chronicle Of Holocaust Revisionism, Part 3 ( 1956 1960)

A Classic Example By Joseph Goebbels

A Connoisseur Of Conquerors

A Description Of Ancient And Modern Coins 1860

A Different World By Joseph Goebbels

A Faustian Foreign Policy from Woodrow Wilson to George W. Bush

A genome-wide genetic signature of Jewish ancestry perfectly separates individuals with and without full Jewish ancestry in a large random sample of European Americans

A German Ace Tells Why From Kaiserdom to Hitlerism

A German Girl’s Heroic Death

A Handbook Of Traditional Living

A Handful Of Hard Men The SAS & The Battle For Rhodesia

A Hidden Agenda Of Recovery The Psychiatric Conceptualization

A higher form of killing 2002

A HISTORY OF BEER AND BREWING

A History Of Central Banking And The Enslavement Of Mankind

A History Of Fascism, 1914 1945 (1995)

A History Of Germanic Private Law ( 1918)

A History Of Interest Rates 2005 Reduced

A History Of Medieval Spain (1983)

A History Of Monetary Systems ( 1901)

A History Of Political Trials ( 2012)

A History Of Spain And Portugal Vol 1 1973 Reduced

A History Of The Art Of Bookbinding With SOME ACCOUNT OF THE BOOKS OF THE ANCIENTS

A History of the Blockade of Germany

A History Of The German Reichstag Elections

A History of the jewish war ad 66-74 2016

A History Of The Jews In Christian Spain, Vol 1

A History Of The Jews In Christian Spain, Vol 2

A History Of The Jews In England 1907

A History Of The Marranos

A Jew Exposes the Jewish Conspiracy

A Kerry Bolton Reader Vol. 1 ( 2015)

A Knavish People London Jewry and the stock market during the South Sea Bubble

A Laboratory Of Transnational History Ukraine And Recent Ukrainian Historiography

A Line In The Sand (ca. 2012)

A Military Atlas Of WWI

A Modern Slavery ( 1906)

A Nation Wholly Free The Elimination Of The National Debt In The Age of Andrew Jackson

A Natural History Of Beer ( 2019)

A New Social Philosophy German Socialism 1937 Reduced

A New Theory Of Human Evolution

A People’s History of the German Revolution

A People’s Runnymede ( 1941)

A Pictorial History Of Immigration America 1972

A Plea For Moderation, Based Upon Observations Of An American Woman

A Political And Economic History Of The Jews

A Practicable Eugenic Suggestion (1906)

A Problem Of American Jewry 1935 Reduced

A Program For The Jews And An Answer To All Anti Semites

A Prophet At Home

A Protocol Of 1935

A Real Case Against The Jews

A Sea of Blood

A Sea Of Blood The Truth About Bolshevik Russia 1926

A Season Of Inquiry Revisited The Church Committee

A Self Standards Model Of Cognitive Dissonance

A Serious Address To The Public On The Practice of Vaccination

A Short Demurrer To The Jewes Long Discontinued

A Short History Of Germany ( 1908)

A Short History Of Germany And Her Colonies ( 1914)

A Short History Of Mediæval Europe

A Sociological And Juridical Redefinition Of Usury

A Sourcebook For Medieval History

A Statement Of Facts, Tending To Establish An Estimate of the True Value and Present State of Vaccinations

A Straight Look at the Third Reich

A Straight Look At The Third Reich

A Strange Witness To Dachau Human Skin Atrocities

A Study In Anti Gentilism

A Study in Anti-Gentilism

A Study in Freemasonry – A. Preuss

A Study Of Jewish Refugees In China 1933– 1945 History

A Surgical Temptation The Demonization Of The Foreskin

A Tale Of Two Hypotheses Genetics And The Ethnogenesis Of Ashkenazi jewry

A Terrible RevengeThe Ethnic Cleansing of the East European Germans, 1944-1950

A Treasury Of Celtic Design ( 2005)

A Treatise On Money And Essays On Monetary

A World Problem ( 1920) Export

A World without Jews

Abolitionism Exposed

Abraham’s Children Race, Identity, And The DNA Of The Chosen People

Activities 1941 1946 Shaping The Post War World

Adam Weishaupt Jewish Devil

Adolf Hitler 1941 Declaration of War Against the Soviet Union

Adolf Hitler A Short Sketch Of His Life

Adolf Hitler An Overlooked Candidate For The Nobel Prize

Adolf Hitler Collection Of Speeches 1922-1945

Adolf Hitler From Speeches

Adolf Hitler Liberty, Art And Nationhood

ADOLF HITLER MAN OF PEACE

Adolf Hitler The Fuehrer’s Proclamation Adolf Hitler: The Ultimate Avatar (Abridged)

Adolf Hitler The Life Of A Leader 1935

Adolf Hitler the Ultimate Avatar – Miguel Serrano

Adolf Hitler: German Nationalist or Aryan Racialist?

Adolf Hitler’s Family Tree — The Untold Story Of the Hitler Family

Adolf Hitlers Family Tree The Untold Story Of The Hitler Family

ADOLF HITLERS FIRST WRITING ON THE JEWS

Advance To Barbarism The Development Of Total Warfare

Adventures In My Youth A German Soldier On The Eastern Front 1941

Adventures of an African slaver

Aesops Fables

After Expulsion 1492 And The Making Of Sephardic Jewry

After The Reich

After The Reich – The Brutal History Of The Allied Occupation

Against Liberalism

Against Our Better Judgment - The Hidden History Of How The U. S. Was Used To Create Israel

Against The Mainstream NS Privatization In 1930s Germany

Against the Masses

Agent Zigzag A True Story Of Nazi NS Espionage, Love

Agents Of The State Sharing Responsibility For Treason

Agreement Between The Federal Republic Of Germany And The State of israel

Airborne Operations A German Appraisal ( 1951)

Air-Photo Evidence: World-War-Two Photos of Alleged Mass- Murder Sites Analyzed

Albert Einstein : the incorrigible plagiarist

Alcohol Fuel A Guide To Making And Using Ethanol As A Renewable Fuel

Alessandro Torlonia The Pope’s Banker 2016

Alfred Baeumler Introduction ( 1943)

Alfred Rosenberg Memoirs

Alien Menace A Statement Of The Case 1934

Alien Minorities and Mongrelization

Alien Nation

Alien Nation ( 1996)

All About History Holy Roman Empire ( 2019)

All America Must Know the Terror that Is Upon Us

All Our Tomorrows ( 1942)

All Signs Indicate That Gestapo Agents Murdered Him

All The Single Ladies Job Promotions And The Durability Of Marriage

All The Year Round 26 Jan 1867 Pp 101 105 ‘ Oaths’ UK, Rothschild

All These Things

Allied Dossier On The Hitler Youth ( 1945)

Allied wartime diplomacy a pattern in Poland

Am I an anti-semite

Amanita Muscaria Herb Of Immortality Www Ambrosia Society

America as a Perversion of European Culture

America Not Discovered By Columbus 1891

America, Roosevelt And The Causes Of The Present War

America’s 60 Families ( 1937)

America’s Greatest Problem The Negro 1915

America’s Second Crusade

America’s Unknown Enemy Beyond Conspiracy 1987 American Institute

American Dyestuff Reporter Vol 8 Iss 2 ( 10 Jan 1921)

American Eugenics Race, Queer Anatomy, And The Science Of Nationalism

American Home Encyclopedia Of Useful Knowledge ( 1908)

American Jewish Committee The Anti German Boycott ( 1935)

American Judaism A History

American Negro Problems

American statesmen on slavery and the Negro

Americanism (1915)

Amsterdam Merchants In The Slave Trade And Afr Ican Commerce, 1580s

AN ABSTRACT MODEL OF ROGUE CODE INSERTION INTO RADIO FREQUENCY WIRELESS NETWORKS

An Address By The Right Honorable Reginald Mc Kenna, Chairman Of Midland Bank, Limited

An Auschwitz Doctor’s Eyewitness Account

An Early Seventeenth Century Defence Of Usury ( 1987)

An Economic History Of Europe Since 1750 ( 1937)

An empire of their own : how the Jews invented Hollywood

An Eye for an Eye: The Untold Story of Jewish Revenge against Germans in 1945

An Idea Conquers The World ( 1954)

An Illustrated Guide To Adolf Hitler & The Third Reich

An Interpretation Of The Jewish Problem

An Introduction To Old Norse ( 1981) Reduced

An Introduction To The Economic Nature Of The United States

An Introduction to the Economic Nature of the United States – Ezra Pound

An Introduction To The History Of Sociology 1966

An Island Called Home Returning To Jewish Cuba

An Island Hell A Soviet Prison In The Far North 1926

AN OUTLAW’S DIARY THE COMMUNE

Anatomy Of Terror In Rhodesia

Ancient Europe 8000 BC– AD 1000 Encyclopedia Of The Barbarian World

Ancient human genomes suggest three ancestral populations for present-day Europeans

Ancient Jewish Magic A History

Ancient Judaism

Ancient Rome A Genetic Crossroads Of Europe And The Mediterranian

And Don’t Forget The Guinea Voyage The Slave Trade Of Aaron Lopez of Newport

and of the countries associated with her in the Great War:

And Time Rolls On The Savitri Devi Interviews

Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson And The Bank War ( 1967)

Andrew Jackson And The Course Of American Democracy

Andrew Jackson And The Course Of American Empire

Andrew Jackson And The Course Of American Freedom

Angevin Britain And Scandinavia ( 1921)

Animal Farm • George Orwell

Animal Welfare In The Third Reich

Anne Frank’s Diary, a Hoax

Another View Of Kensington Rune Stone 1920

Anti Defamation League Likens Leo Frank Case To the holocaust

Anti Jewish Polemic And The Contested Papal Election Of 1130

Anti Jewish Violence In Poland, 1914– 1920

Anti Semitic Causes Of Today 1937

Anti Semitic Legends

Anti Semitic Stereotypes A Paradigm Of Otherness

Anti Semitism Cui Bono ( 2006)

Anti Semitism In The Gilded Age A Reinterpretation

Anti Semitism Throughout The Ages 1935

Anti-Defamation League and its Use in the Communist World Offensive

Antique Maps ( 1994)

Antisemitism A Very Short Introduction

Antizion A Survey Of Commentary On Organized Jewry By Leading Personalities

Antizion: A Survey of Commentary on Organized Jewry by Leading Personalities Through the Ages

Apocalypse 1945: The Destruction of Dresden

Appeal To The Nation

Aquinas And The Jews

Aquinas And The Supreme Court Biblical Narratives Of Jews, Gentiles

Aquinas Political Writings ( 2002)

Archko Volume Archeological Writings Of The Sanhedrim And Talmuds

Are jews a Race?

Are jews Intelligent

Are The Jews A Race ( 1914)

Are The People Of America Being Brainwashed Into Slavery

Are These Things So World Alliance Against

Are We Re-educating the Germans and the Japanese

Arguments of Hugh Dorsey in Leo Frank Case

Armageddon in Waco : critical perspectives on the Branch Davidian conflict

Arms Transfers, Neutrality And Britain’s Role In The Cold War Anglo Swiss Relations 1945–1958

Arrests, Internments, And Deportations Of Swiss Jews In France, and the Reactions of Swiss Authorities, 1941–1944

Art Of Subversion In Inquisitional Spain ( 2005)

Aspects Of Jewish Economic History 1975

Aspects Of The Jewish Question ( 1902)

Assassination Politics ( 1997)

Assault on the Liberty : the true story of the Israeli attache on an American Intelligence ship

At Our Wits’ End ( 2018)

At The Root Of It All Anti Gentilism America’s Approaching Renaissance

At War’s End

Atlantic Crossings Before Columbus 1961

Atlas of medieval jewish history

Atlas Of Modern Jewish History

Attitude Towards The Axis Peoples Trend Report Based On Three Nation Wide Surveys

Attitudes Of Zionist Intellectuals To The Arab Population In Palestine

Attitudes Towards Gypsies In Ukraine 1989

Auschwitz End Of A Legend

Auschwitz Eyewitness Reports And Perpetrator Confessions Of The Holocaust— 30 Gas Chamber Witnesses Scrutinized

Auschwitz JANUARY 1945 – 27 JANUARY 2005 SIXTY YEARS OF PROPAGANDA

Auschwitz Lies Legends, Lies & Prejudices On The Holocaust

Auschwitz Plain Facts A Response to Jean-Claude Pressac

Auschwitz Technique And Operation Of The Gas Chambers— An Introduction And Update To Jean Claude Pressac’s Magnum Opus

Auschwitz The Case For Sanity Holocaust Handbooks

Auschwitz The Final Count

Auschwitz The Underground Guided Tour

Auschwitz, Buchenwald And Alfred Hitchcock’s First Horror Movie

Auschwitz: A Judge Looks at the Evidence

Auschwitz: A Personal Account

Auschwitz: A Three-Quarter Century of Propaganda

Auschwitz: Crematorium I and the alleged homicidal gassings

Auschwitz: Open Air Incinerations

Auschwitz: The First Gassing — Rumor and Reality

Auschwitz: Truth or Lie?

Austria, Hungary, And The Habsburgs Essays On Central Europe

Austria’s Jewish Nobles, 1740 1918 1989

Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and Turkey

Austrian National Socialism Before 1918

Authors Of The World’s Disasters ( 1945)

Automation

B’nai B’rith An International Anti Christian Pro-communist Jewish Power

Babel Inc Multiculturalism, Globalisation, And the new world order

Babi Yar - John Wear

Babylonian Life And History 1891

Bacchus And Civic Order The Culture Of Drink In Early Modern Germany

Bach And Mozart Essays On The Enigma Of Genius

Back Door To War Roosevelt Foreign Policy 1933 1941

Back Door To War The Roosevelt Foreign Policy 1933 1941

Back To Basics A Complete Guide To Traditional Skills

Ballads From The Danish And Original Verses 1910

Banged Up

BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS Annual Report 1931

BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS Annual Report 1941

Bank Rate And The Money Market

Bankers to the Crown The Riccardi of Lucca and Edward I

Bankers’ Money A Supplement To A Treatise

Banking And Currency And The Money Trust

Banking In National Socialist Germany, 1933– 39

Banking In Switzerland ( 1993) Reduced

Banks And Gold Excerpt From Driving Out

Banned Interview With Putin By Thomas Roth ( 2008)

Barbarian’s Beverage A History Of Beer in Ancient Europe ( 2005)

Barren Metal A History Of Capitalism As The Conflict between labor and usury

Basic Ideas of National Socialist Cultural Policy

Basic Ideas Of Nationalist Socialist Cultural Policy

Battle For Norway 1940 1942 Despatches From The Front 2015

Battle Of Kursk 1943

Bede And Time Computus, Theology And History In the Early Medieval World

Bede The Reckoning Of Time ( 2012)

Beggar Thy Neighbor A History Of Usury And Debt

Behind Communism

Behind the Balfour Declaration

Behind the Green Mask: Agenda 21

Behind The Scenes In The Reichstag; Sixteen YEARS OF PARLIAMENTARY LIFE IN GERMANY

Behind The Scenes In Warring Germany ( 1915)

Behold The International Jew

Belzec Propaganda, Testimonies, Archeological Research And History

Ben Gurion’s Scandals How The Haganah And The Mossad Eliminated Jews

Best Kept Secrets A History Of What Has Been Going On Behind The SCENES FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS

Best Witness The Mel Mermelstein Affair

Between National Socialism and soviet

Between Pagan And Christian Harvard University

Between The Alps And A Hard Place

Billions for the Bankers Debts for the People

Biogeographic Ancestry, Cognitive Ability And Socioeconomic Outcomes

Biological Ethnocentrism: The Negative Impact of Racial and Ethnic Diversity Upon Societies and Individuals

Bizarre Story Of Kristallnacht ( 1991)

Black And White In The Southern States

Black Book Of Communism Crimes, Terror, Repression ( 1999)

Black Deeds Of The Kremlin A White Book Vol 1 Book Of Testimonies

Black Deeds Of The Kremlin A White Book Vol 2 The Great Famine In Ukraine in 1933-1933

Black Edelweiss A Memoir Of Combat And Conscience By A Soldier

Black Innovation

Black Slurs On Jews

Blacklisted by history : the untold story of Senator Joe McCarthy and his fight against America’s enemies

Black-White IQ Differences

Blood And Soil

Blood And Steel The Rise Of The House Of Krupp 1938

Blood Groups And Race

Blood Passover The Jews of Europe and Ritual Murder

Blood Ritual An Investigative Report Examining a Certain Series of Cul tic Murder Cases

Bloodlines Of The Illuminati

Bloody Zion (2012)

Boche And Bolshevik ( 1923)

Bodily Integrity And The Politics Of Circumcision Culture, Controversy

Body Of Secrets Anatomy Of The Ultra Secret NSA

Boer War ( 1977) Reduced

Bolsheviks And British Jews The Anglo Jewish Community, Britain and the Russian Revolution

Bolshevism from Moses to Lenin

Bolshevism in Theory and Practice

Bolshevism Jewish Sub Humanity

Bomber’s Baedeker Target Book For Strategic Bombing In The Economic Warfare against German Towns 1943-45

Bombing Vindicated

Bonds Of War The Evolution Of World Financial Markets In The Civil WAR ERA

Bookbinding For Beginners (1918)

Born At Versailles

Brainwashing A Synthesis of the Russian Textbook on Psychopolitics

Brainwashing Manual Parallels In Scientology

Brainwashing The Science Of Thought Control 2004

Brass Hats And Bell Bottomed Trousers

Brave New World

Brave New World – Aldous Huxley

Break His Bones (2002)

Breaking Or Making The Silence British Jews And East EUROPEAN JEWISH RELIEF, 1914–1917

Breaking The Codes Australia’s KGB Network 1944 1950

Breaking the Spell The holocaust, myth & reality

Bridges And Bonds The Role Of British Merchant Bank

Britain First Rally

Britain Traced to Egypt

Britannic Waives The Rules Last Of The White Star Liners

British Guardian Jan 1925

British Guardian Sep 1924

British Jewry, Zionism, And The Jewish State 1936 1956

British Mad Dog Debunking The Myth Of Winston Churchill

British Millionaires, 1809 1949 1974

British Polish War Plan Against Germany ( July 1939)

Brothers in war

Builders Of Empire; Freemasons & British Imperialism 1717 1927 2007

Building a Whiter and a Brighter World

Building NS Germany Place, Space, Architecture, And Ideology 2020

Bungled The Destruction Of The European Jews”— Raul Hilberg’s Failure To Prove National Socialist Killing Centers

Bunker Archaeology

By Way Of Deception

Camouflaged Uniforms Of The Waffen SS Vol 1

Camouflaged Uniforms Of The Waffen SS Vol 2

Camp Of The Saints

Can White Race Survive

Cap Arcona 1927 1945 Märchenschiff Und Massengrab

Capital A History Of International Financial

Capitalism And The Jews ( 2010)

Capitalist Accounting In Sixteenth Century Holland Hanseatic Influences and the Sombart Thesis

Cardinal Questions about Contemporary History

Caribbean New Orleans Empire, Race, And The Making of a slave society

Cartesian Economics; The Bearing Of Physical Science

Case Against Armed Merchantmen ( 1916)

Caspar Van Senden, Sir Thomas Sherley And The ‘ Blackamoor’ Project

Catherine II And The Jews The Origins Of The Pale Of Settlement

Caution Zionism Ideology, Organisation & Practice of Zionism

Celtic And Old Norse Designs ( 2000)

Censored History ( 1983)

Censorship, Propaganda And Public Opinion The Case Of the Katyn Graves, 1943

Characters Of The Inquisition ( 1940)

Charles Lindbergh: A Misunderstood American Hero

Chelmno— A German Camp In History And Propaganda 2nd, Slightly Revised Edition

Chemistry Of Fossil Fuels And Biofuels

Chief Culprit Stalin’s Grand Design To Start World War 2

Chile And The [ NS] ( 2002)

Chile And The [NS] (2002)

Chinese Communism And Chinese Jews

Chinese Perceptions Of The Jews’ And Judaism A History Of The Youtai

Chinese Perceptions Of The Jews’ And Judaism A History Of The Youtai

Chivalry And Violence In Medieval Europe 1999

Christian Attitudes Toward The Jews In The Middle

Christian Attitudes Toward The Jews In The Middle Ages

Christmas In Germany A Cultural History

Churchill And The Jews

Churchill And The Jews ( 1986)

Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War

Churchill’s Spy Files MI 5’s Top Secret Wartime Reports

Churchill’s War, Volume One: The Struggle for Power

CIA’s Analysis Of The Soviet Union, 1947 1991 ( 2001)

Cinema And The Swastika The International Expansion Of Third Reich Cinema

Cipherers Of Sephar

Circle In The Square Studies In The Use Of GENDER IN KABBALISTIC SYMBOLISM

Circumcision A History Of The World’s Most Controversial Surgery

Circumcision Controversies ( 2012)

Circumcision Is Unethical And Unlawful ( 2016)

Civil Rights Most Sinister Tool Of The Great Conspiracy

Civil Rights Myths And Communist Realities 1965

Civil War Exodus The Jews And Grant’s General Order. No. 11

Civil War II: Coming Breakup of America • Thomas W. Chittum

Civil War In Europe, 1905 1949 (2012)

Clash Of Symbols A Ride Through The Riches Of Glyphs

Clergy Imprisoned In Dachau During And After World War II

Close Quarters Combat Techniques

Code Of The U. S. Fighting Man

Colditz Oflag IV C ( 2010)

Colditz The German Side Of The Story 1961 Reduced

Colored Frenchmen On The Rhine

Colored Troops In The French Army ( 1921)

Columbus a Spaniard and a jew 1913

Commandant of Auschwitz

Commissary to the Gentiles The First to See the Possibilities of War by Propaganda

Communism And European Jewry

Communism in Germany The Truth About the Communist Conspiracy on the Eve of the National Revolution

Communism In Israel (1958)

Communism Unmasked

Communism with the Mask Off

Communist Manifesto • Karl Marx

Communist Tactics, Strategy, And Objectives Report Of American Bar

Communist Target Youth Communist Infiltration And Agitation Tactics

Companion To The Hanseatic League

Comparing Jewish Societies ( 1997)

Complete Book Of HOME PRESERVING

Complete Flags Of The World [ Smithsonian Handbooks] ( 2008)

COMPLETE LIST OF JEWISH EXPULSIONS 908 with explanations and sources

Complete Works Of Flavius Josephus

Concentration Camp Majdanek A Historical And Technical Study

Concentration Camp Money - ‘Lagergeld’ used to Pay Prisoners for Their Work

Concentration Camp Stutthof: Its History & Function in National Socialist Jewish Policy

CONCISE ENCYCLOPEDIA OF LANGUAGEAND RELIGION

Confessions Of Kurt Gerstein

Confessions Of Stalin’s Agent ( 1948)

Congressional Record ( House) Katyn Committee Report ( 1952)

Congressional Record House Doc 2 Investigation Of Katyn Massacre

Congressional record proceedings and debates 1921 04 19 61 appendix

Connections ( 1978)

Conquest By Man (1954)

Conscience And Fanaticism

Constituent Charter Of The Bank For International Settlements 1930

Constitutional Rights In Two Worlds – South Africa And The United States

Container Transport From Skin Bags To Iron Flasks

Contra judaeus Exposing Jewish Psychopolitics

Conversos, Inquisition, And The Expulsion Of The Jews from Spain

Cornelius Tacitus Germania ( 1851)

Cosmopolitanisms and the jews 2017

Costumes Of Europe And Ancient Egyptian, Assyrian And Persian Costumes

Count Corti The reign of the house of Rothschild 1928

Courier Adolf Hitler: 1914 — 1918

Creed of a Fascist Revolution

Creole Languages And Their Uses The Example Of Colonial Suriname

Crime And Culture In Early Modern Germany

Crimes Against The Wehrmacht ( 2015)

Crimes and Mercies: The Fate of German Civilians Under Allied Occupation 1944-1950

Crimes Unspoken The Rape Of German Women At The End Of The Second World War

Critique Of Race Mixing

Cultural History Of Money In The Renaissance ( 2019) Reduced

Culture Of Critique

Curated Lies The Auschwitz Museums Misrepresentations Distortions And Deceptions

Current Misconceptions About The War 1915

Cycles Of Time And Scientific Learning In Medieval Europe

Czecho-Slovakia Within

Dachau Reality And Myth ( 1991)

Dachau: Reality and Myth

Dachau’s 800 Pound Kangaroo ( Court

Danes, Saxons, And Normans ( 1863)

Danish Ballads ( 1920)

Danzig 1939

Danzig 1939

Day Of Deceit

Day of Reckoning: How Hubris, Ideology, and Greed are Tearing American Apart

Deadlier Than The H Bomb

Deadlier than the H-Bomb

Dealing In Hate The Development Of Anti German Propaganda

Death At Katyn

Death in Poland - The Fate of the Ethnic Germans

DEATH OF A CITY

Death Of A City (1982)

Death Of A Jewish Science Psychoanalysis In The Third Reich

Deathride : Hitler vs. Stalin–The Eastern Front, 1941-1945

Debate Between George S. Viereck And Cecil Chesterton ( 1915)

Debating The Holocaust

Debunking the Bunkers of Auschwitz Black Propaganda versus History

Debunking the Genocide Myth: A Study of the Nazi Concentration Camps and the Alleged Extermination of European Jewry

Decoding Domesday

Defence Of Usury (1787)

Defending Against the Allied Bombing Campaign: Air Raid Shelters and Gas Protection in Germany, 1939- Gas Protection in Germany, 1939-1945

Defensive Racism

Defensive Racism An Unapologetic Examination Of Racial Differences

Defiance • Savitri Devi

Deliberate Deceptions Facing The Facts

Deliveries Of Coke, Wood And Zyklon B To Auschwitz— Neither Proof Nor Trace For The Holocaust

Delusions Of Democracy Sheppard Lets Rip At The Fraudulent Political System

Democracy And Civil War In Spain 1931 1939 1988

Democracy Or Shylocracy Shall The Jew Rule The World

Democracy: The God that Failed

Democratic Despotism ( 1936)

Demographic, Economic, And Genetic Factors Related To National Differences

Denmark And The Tribal Question

Deportation Of Jews From The Netherlands In 1942

Der Adler Official Luftwaffe Magazine ( 2011)

Desperate Deception British Covert Operations In The United States 1939 1944

Desperate Deception British Covert Operations In the United States 1939-44

Destruction of freemasonry through 1927

Deutschland Erwache The History And Development Of The NSDAP And the Germany Awake Standards

Development Of Germanophobia

Development Peculiarities Of Ethnocultural Environment Of The Jewish

Development Peculiarities Of Ethnocultural Environment Of The Jewish Autonomous Oblast in the 1920-1950

Devil’s Guard (1985)

Devilry in the Holy Land

Dezinformatsiya The KGB’s Disinformation Activities

Dialectics Communist Instrument For World Conquest

Dialectics Communist Instrument For World Conquest

Diary Of An S. A. Leader By Hans Snyckers

Diary of an S.A. Leader

Dictionary American Family Names ( 1956)

Dictionary Of Antisemitism

Dictionary Of German History, 1806 1945 1978

Dictionary Of Jewish Christian Relations ( 2005)

Dictionary Of Jewish Surnames From Maghreb, Gibraltar, And Malta

Dictionary Of Symbols ( 1990)

Did Six Million Really Die?

Digging For Hitler The NS Archaeologists Search for an Aryan Past

Discipline and Order – Foundations of National Socialist Ethics

Discipline And Order Foundations Of National Socialist Ethics

Diseases Of The Jews [ The Lancet] ( 1929)

Disgrace Abounding ( 1939)

Dispossessed Majority – Wilmot Robertson

DISRAELI’ S JEWISHNESS RECONSIDERED 1985

Dissecting the holocaust

Dissecting the Holocaust: The Growing Critique of “Truth” and “Memory”

Dissipation Of The Darkness History Of The Origin of Masonry

Divorce versus Democracy

DNA And Genealogical Evidence Suggests The Plymouth Colonists Were Sephardic Jew

DNA Genealogy, Mutation Rates, And Some Historical Evidences

DNA Science And The Jewish Bloodline ( 2013)

Do Photographs Prove The NS Extermination Of The Jews

Doc. 2 Charter Of IMT 1945

Documentations Of U N Plot To Destory U S 1955

Documents Illustrative Of The African Slave Trade To America

Documents Illustrative Of The History Of The Slave Trade To America vol 2

Documents Illustrative Of The History Of The Slave Trade To America Vol 3

Documents Illustrative Of The History Of The Slave Trade To America vol. 1

Documents Illustrative Of The History Of The Slave Trade To America vol. 4

Documents Of German History

Documents On NS Soviet Reations 1939 1941

Documents on the Expulsion of the Sudeten Germans

Documents on the History of European 1985

Doenitz A Re Appraisal

Domesday The Inquest And The Book

Dotted Runes What Are They And What Significance do they have for the dating of the Kensington Runestone

Down And Out In Paris And London George Orwell

Dr. Goebbels and his Ministry

Drawings From The Gulag ( 2005)

Driving Out The Money Changers 1933

Dupes Of judah – A Challenge To The American Legion

Dynasties Of The Jewish Financiers In London

DYSGENICS: Genetic Deterioration in Modern Populations. Second Revised Edition

Earliest Reports Of Bolshevism In Australian Newspapers

Early Jewish Holders Of Bank Of England Stock 1694

East London Jews And The First World War 1980

Easter In Kishinev Anatomy Of A Pogrom (1992)

Easy Meat Multiculturalism Islam & Child Sex Slavery

ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF THE SECOND BANK OF THE UNITED STATES

Economic Democracy

Economic Ethics In Late Medieval England, 1300– 1500 ( 2016)

Ecrits Revisionnistes

Eichmann Case Before The United Nations Security Council 1960

Eichmann’s Argentine Memoirs Auswanderung Der Juden Emigration Of the jews

Eight Homilies Against The Jews

Einsatzgruppen In The Occupied Eastern Territories

Einstein Hoax

Elections, Plebiscites, And Festivals Voting In Third Reich Germany

Elie Wiesel, Saint Of The Holocaust— A Critical Biography 3rd, Updated Edition

Élites And Society

Elsevier’s Dictionary Of Acronyms, Initialisms, Abbreviations, And Symbols

Encyclopaedia Britannica Britannica Book of the Year1938

Encyclopedia Of German Tanks Of World War Two A Complete Illustrated Directory

End Times End Games ( 1999)

Ending White Slavery

England And Germany In The War Letters To The

England And The German Hanse, 1157 1611 A Study Of Their Trade And Commercial Diplomacy

England On The Witness Stand The Anglo GERMAN CASE TRIED BY A JURY OF ENGLISHMEN

England Or Germany (1915)

England Under The Heel Of The Jew

England Under The Jews [satire] ( 1907)

ENVIRONMENT AND NATION

Environment, Race, And Migration (1937)

Epic: The Story of the Waffen SS

Erich Von Manstein Leadership, Strategy, Conflict

Ernst Krieck ( 2012)

Erwin Rommel Leadership, Strategy, Conflict 2010

Essay And Speech On Jewish Disabilities ( 1910)

Essays in Eugenics

Essential Writings Of Thorstein Veblen ( 2011)

Estimating Ethnic Genetic Interests Is It Adaptive To Resist Replacement

Eternal Strangers Anti Jewish Musings Throughout History Part I

Ethnic Conflicts Their Biological Roots In Ethnic Nepotism

Ethnic Diversity And Social Trust

Ethnic Groups of Europe

Ethnic Nationalism, Evolutionary Psychology And Genetic Similarity

Ethnic Segregation, Tipping Behavior, And Native Residential Mobility

Ethnology of Europeans

Ethnology Of The British Colonies And Dependencies 1851

Eugenics And The Jew [ Interview] (1910)

Eugenics And The Welfare State Norway

Eugenics in Scandinavia 1920

Eugenics: A reassessment

Europe 1450 To 1789 Encyclopedia Of The Early Modern World

Europe A History

Europe and America: jewish Influence in the Failure of Building an American People

Europe Faith And Plan

Europe In The Year 2000 And Other Essays1928

Europe must unite

Europe’s Railways And Jewish Enterprise German

European Background Of American History 1300

EUROPEAN FOLK DANCE

European Jewry In The Age Of Mercantilism, 1550-1750

Execution By Hunger The Hidden Holocaust

Exhuming The Bodies Of Soviet Terror (2001)

Exiles from History

Experienced New Idealism ( 1942)

Experimental Flak Weapons Of The Wehrmacht Part 2 ( 1998)

Experimental rage the development of medical Ethics and the Genesis of Scientific Facts

Explaining Postmodernism

Exposing Literary and Documentary frauds about the holocaust

Expulsion England’s Jewish Solution 2006

Exterminate All The Brutes ( 1997)

Exultations Of Ezra Pound ( 1909)

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS

Eyewitnesses To The Treblinka Gas Chambers

Ezra Pound (1980)

Ezra Pound Speaking: Radio Speeches of World War II

Ezra Stiles And The Jews ( 1902)

Facing Racial Realities

Facts and Lies about Hitler

Facts Are Facts: The Truth about Khazars

Fahrenheit 451

Faith & Action For The Hitler Youth

Faith and Action

Fake Invisible Catastrophes And Threats Of Doom ( 2021)

Faked Medical Experimet Testimony At Nuremburg

Falange A History Of Spanish Fascism 1961

Falsehood In War Time 1928 Propaganda First World War Wwi Resource Centre

Falsifying The Record A Fresh Look At Zionist Documentation

Family Names And Family History ( 2003)

Family Trees A History Of Genealogy In America 2013

Famous Impostors

Far and Wide

Farthest North

Fascism

Fascism 100 Questions

Fascism And Private Trade

Fascism Comparison And Definition 1980 Reduced

Fascism In Spain, 1923 1977 1999 Reduced

Fascist Criminals To The Gallows!

Fascist Economics And Socialism Of Duty

Fascist Voices Essays From The Fascist Quarterly 1936 1940

Fat As Disability The Case Of The Jews

Fate— I Believe

Father Coughlin Answers His Critics ( 1953)

Faurisson on the Holocaust

FBI Declassified New Zionist Org

FBI Files Maj Gen. Smedley Butler

FBI FOIA Protocols Of Learned Elders Of Zion

Fear And Loathing In The North Jews And Muslims In Medieval Scandinavia

Federal Reserve Act Amendment Serial No. 96-7

Federal Statistical Office Wiesbaden Statistical Pocket Book On Expellees

FEEDING THE GERMAN EAGLE Soviet Economic Aid to Nazi Germany, 1933-1941

Fellowship March 1944

FEPC And The Minority Machine The Conquest Of American Cities 1950

Festivals And The Third Reich

Fichte And Us ( 1937)

Field Marshal Erwin Rommel Genius, Hero, Martyr … And Traitor

Field, Forest And Farm; Things Interesting To Young Nature Lovers

Fiend And Felon

Fifty Days In Gaol The Barnes Review 2010

Fifty years later the significance of the Nuremberg Code

FIFTY YEARS LATER: THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE NUREMBERG CODE

Fight Or Flight The Personal Face Of Revisionism

Fighters For Ukrainian Independence Imposture And Identity

Filming Women In The Third Reich

Final Judgment The Missing Link In The JFK

Final Warning History Of New World Order

Finance And Financiers In European History 1880

Financial And Monetary Policy Of Great Britain

Financiers And The British State The Case Of Sir Ernest Cassel

Financing A New Order The Payment Of Reparations

Fire and Bomb

Fire In The Reichstag

Firing Line Interview

First American Jewish Families

First American Jewish Families Abbreviations

Fitness Guidelines For The Wehrmacht Sportvorschrift Für Das Heer

Five Men Of Frankfort; The Story Of The Rothchilds

Five Trillion Dollar Cold War Hoax

Foes Of Our Rebirth Ukrainian Nationalist Discussions

Following The Money Fenian Bonds, Diasporic Nationalism

Fools, Frauds, And Firebrands (2015)

For Fear of the Jews

For Fear Of The Jews

For My Legionaries

For The Betterment Of The Race

For Those Who Cannot Speak

Forced justice : school desegregation and the law

Forces Of The Hanseatic League 13th 15th Centuries

Forged War Crimes Malign The German Nation

Forgotten Soldiers Jewish Women And The American Civil War

Forty Days In Teheran A Special Report On The Iran Holocaust Conference and its aftermath

Founder Meyer Amschel Rothschild And His Time 2011

Founding Weimar Violence and the German Revolution of 1918-1919

Fountainhead Of The Socialist Conspiracy

Four National Socialist Philosophers Tr From Gerhard Lehmann’s 1943

Four Speeches

Franco A Personal And Political Biography 2014

Frank A Vanderlip And The National City Bank During The First World War

Frederick The Great

Frederick The Great’s Army ( 1973)

Frederick The Great’s Army Vol 1 Cavalry

Frederick The Great’s Army Vol 2 Infantry

Frederick The Great’s Army Vol 3 Specialist Troops

Frederick William III, the Quakers, and the Problem of Conscientious Objectors in Prussia

Free America! German American Bund At Madison Square Garden

Free Negro Owners of Slaves in the United States in 1830

Freedom Betrayed Herbert Hoover’s Secret History of the Second World War and Its Aft ermath

Freedom Of Speech Mightier Than The Sword 2015

Freedom Of The Press … To Promote Treason 1954

Freedom Of The Press In The German Republic 1918

Freemasonry & Judaism Secret Powers Behind Revolution

Freemasonry and Judaism

Freemasonry And Judaism The Secret Powers Behind Revolution

Freemasonry and the Vatican

freemasonry at a glance

French Finance And Italian Unity The Cavourian Decade 1957

Friedrich Ludwig Jahn ( 1934)

From A Reader A Look At Anti Fa’s Field Organization American Partisan

From Anti Colonialism To Anti Imperialism The Evolution Of H M Hyndman’s critique of empire, c.1875–1905

From Court Jews To The Rothschilds Art, Patronage, And Power 1600

From Exile To Overthrow A History Of The Jews 1881

From Krakow To Krypton Jews And Comic Books

From Rochel To Rose And Mendel To Max First Name Americanization Patterns Among Twentieth-Century Jewish Immigrants to the United States

From Shtetl To Stardom Jews And Hollywood ( 2017)

From Smoke To Smother A Sequel To Insanity Fair

From The Temple To The Talmud ( 2011)

From Yahweh To Zion

Full Speech Of Rabbi Rabbinovitch ( 1952)

Funny Money

Further Discoveries Concerning The Kensington RUNE STONE

Gandhi And The Middle East Jews, Arabs And Imperial Interests

GANPAC Brief Nr. 219 The BRD, ”the mostfree state that has ever existed on German soil (Jan 2001)

Garrison And Headquarters Orders Of The Auschwitz Concentration Camp— A Critically Commented Selection

Gas Vans A Critical Investigation First Edition

Gasoline, Diesel And Ethanol Biofuels From Grasses And Plants

Gassing, Burning, And Burying

Gehlen Spy Of The Century ( 1971)

Gender Differences In Vote Choice Social Cues And Social Harmony

Gender Segregation In Rabbinic Law Feminist Sexual Ethics Project

Genes And DNA A Beginner’s Guide To Genetics And Its Applications

Genes Mirror Geography Within Europe

Genes, Peoples, And Languages ( 2001)

Genes, Polymorphisms And The Making Of Societies

Genetic Distance, Cultural Differences,, And The Formation Of Regional Trade Agreements

Genetic Diversity And The Origins Of Cultural Fragmentation

Genetic Variation In Britain ( 1973)

Genetics For Dummies ( 2020)

Genetics, Personality, And Group Identity

GENOCIDE Of The Ethnic Germans In Yugoslavia 1944 1948

Genome-Wide Analysis of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Uncovers Population Structure in Northern Europe

Gentile Folly The Rothschilds ( 1940)

Gentleman’s Speculation Merchants, Opium, And The Birth Of Capitalism In Asia

George Lincoln Rockwell A National Socialist Life

George Lincoln Rockwell- White Power

George Sylvester Viereck, German American Propagandist

German Agricultural Employment, Production And Labour Productivity

German Aircraft Interiors 1935 1945

German Aircraft Of The First World War 2nd Ed

German Aircraft Of The Second World War ( 1972)

German Anti Tank Guns 37mm, 50mm, 75mm, 88mm Pak, 1935 1945 Without Self-propelled Mountings

German armour in the west 1945-2011

German Army Documentary Evidence Of Katyn Massacre

German Army Elite Units 1939 45 ( 2002)

German Army Handbook 1939 1945

German Army Uniforms Heer 1933 1945

German As A Jewish Problem The Language Politics

German Battleships 1897 1945

German Battleships 1939-45

German Campaign In Russia Planning And Operations 1940 1942 1955

German Cipher Machines Of World War II ( 2014)

German Combat Badges of the Third Reich

German Combat Equipments 1939 45 ( 1991)

German Court Jews And Denmark During The Great Northern War

German Economic Policy

German Education Today

German Headgear In World War II A Photographic Study Of German Hats

German History 1789 1871 From The Holy Roman Empire To The Bismarckian

German Infantry In Action Weapons Combat Troops No 2 1984

German Jewish Bankers In World Politics The Financing of the Russo-Japanese War

German Labour Service 1938

German Law And Legislation

German Literature Under NS ( 1983)

German Machine Guns Of World War I MG 08 And MG 0815

German Machine Guns Of World War I MG 08 And MG 0815

German Military Training (1942, US War Dept.)

German military vehicle rarities 3 2004

German Mountain And Ski Troops 1939 45

German Navy Handbook 1939 1945 ( 2002)

German Northern Theater Of Operations, 1940 1945 ( 1959)

German Order Of Battle Vol 3 Panzer, Panzergrenadier, And Waffen SS Divisions in WWII

German Political Profiles

German Rearmament and the West 1932-1933

German Scientists Split The Atom In 1938

German Security And Police Soldier 1939– 45 2002

German Self Propelled Artillery In World War II Bison And Other 150mm Self-Prpoelled Guns

German Self Propelled Guns Self-propelled Artillery, Anti-Tank, and Anti-Aircraft Guns

German Socialism As Programme Of The Sudete German Party

German Special Forces Of World War II

German Squad In Combat (1943)

German Training Methods A Study Of German Military Training 1946

German Uniforms Of The Twentieth Century Uniforms Of The Panzer Troops 1917 to Present

German Visual Dictionary 2019

German Wheat Beer

German White Book Authorized Translation Documents Relating To The Outbreak of the War with Supplements

German White Book On Armed Merchantmen 1916

German Youth in a Changing World

Germania Semitica ( 2012)

Germanic Dialects Linguistic And Philological Investigations 1986

Germanic Languages Origins And Early Dialectal Interrelations

Germanic Law

Germans As Exponents Of Culture 1914

Germans helped build America …and how has America repaid them?

Germans In Britain During The First World War

Germany 1916-23 A Revolution in Context

Germany and England

Germany And The Germans

Germany And The Germans 1894

Germany And The Jewish Problem ( 1939)

Germany and the Ottoman Empire, 1914-1918

Germany And The War (1915)

Germany Must Perish!

Germany Of The Germans ( 1911)

Germany Reborn

Germany Speaks ( 1938)

Germany; The Spirit Of Her History, Literature, Social Condition, and National Economy

Germany’s 1923 Hyperinflation: A “Private” Affair

GERMANY’S CASE IN THE SUPREME COURT OF CIVILIZATION

Germany’s Combat Helmets, 1933– 1945 A Modern Study 2009 Reduced

Germany’s Economic Preparations For War

Germany’s Economic Progress And National Wealth

Germany’s Hitler

Germany’s Hour Of Destiny ( 1914)

Germany’s Invasion Of Norway And Denmark

Germany’s Just Cause — As Viewed By Eminent Native American Writers

Germany’s Secret Service In Central America

Germany’s Third Empire

Germany’s War The Origins, Aftermath And Atrocities Of World War II

Germanys War And The Holocaust Disputed Histories

Gestapo And SS Manual ( 1996)

Getty Images 1940s ( 1998)

Giant With Feet Of Clay Raoul Hilberg And His ‘ Standard

Giants The Global Power Elite ( 2018)

Global Inequality As A Consequence Of Human Diversity

Go Betweens For Hitler

Gods Of Money

Goebbels On The Jews, Part 1

Goebbels On The Jews, Part 2

Goebbels: Mastermind of the Third Reich

Goebbels’ Place in History

Goering A Biography

Goethe’s Faust

Goldwin Smith And The Jews 1891

Gottfried Feder And The Fight Against Interest Slavery

Gottfried P. Dulias: Surviving the Soviet Gulag

Government In The Third Reich ( 1937)

Government of Tomorrow

Grand Orient Freemasonry Unmasked

Great Betrayal

Great Britain Perpetuated World War II To Destroy Germany

Great Britain, India, Jewish High Finance From A German Point Of View

Great Britain’s Uncivilized Warfare And Postwar Crimes

Great Days By Joseph Goebbels

Great Jewish Masque

Great Red Dragon, Or London Money Power 1890

Greater Israel — The Zionist Plan For The Middle East — The Infamous “Oded Yinon Plan”

Grenadiers The Story Of Waffen SS General Kurt Meyer

Grey Wolf U Boot Crewman Of World War II ( 2001)

Grimm’s Household Tales (1912)

Gruesome Harvest The Costly Attempt to Exterminate the People of Germany

Guide To OSS State Department Intelligence And Research Reports

Guilds And Civil Society In European Political Thought

Gulag Archipelago, 1918-1956, The: An Experiment in Literary Investigation vol. 1

Gulag Archipelago, 1918-1956, The: An Experiment in Literary Investigation vol. 2

Gulag Archipelago, 1918-1956, The: An Experiment in Literary Investigation vol. 3

Gulags In Soviet Union –Jews Run Camps Used For Extermination

Gun Control in Germany 1928-1945

Guns, Germs And Steel

Gypsies and Other Itinerant Groups A Socio-Historical Approach

Gypsies In Germany And Italy, 1861– 1914 Lives Outside The Law 2014

Gypsy Holocaust

Haaretz The Fake Nazi Death Camp Wikipedia’s Longest Hoax, Exposed

Hammer Of The Patriot (2014)

Hammer’s GERMAN Grammar and Usage

Handbook Of Biofuels Production Processes And Technologies

Handbook Of Germanic Etymology ( 2003)

Handbook Of Hate Memes ( 2022)

Handbook Of The History Of Money And Currency

Handbook of the NS propagandist

Hanseatic Control Of Norwegian Commerce During The Late Middle Ages

Hans-Ulrich Rudel: The man who might have been the next German Führer

Hard Target: Philosophical Counterstrike against the Cabal

Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview

Hate Whitey The Cinema Of Defamation

Havana Nocturne How The Mob Owned Cuba And Then Lost it to the Revolution

Hawke’s Green Beret Survival Manual

Haym Salomon

Haym Salomon And The Revolution 1930

Haym Salomon Patriot Banker Of The American

Haym Solomon — The Man Behind The Myth Of The Dollars Star Of David

HCUA Investigation Of Un American Propaganda Activities In The United States

He Was My Chief The Memoirs Of Christa Schroeder ( 2009)

Healthcare In Auschwitz

Heart Of Europe A History Of The Holy Roman

Heart Of Europe A History Of The Holy Roman Empire

Hebrew Is Greek Lite

Hebrew Talisman (1836 1888)

Heimskringla An Introduction ( 1991)

Heimskringla History of the Kings of Norway ( 1964 2011)

Heimskringla History Of The Norse Kings Snorri Sturluson Vol 1

Heinz Guderian Leadership, Strategy, Conflict

Heisenberg’s War The Secret History Of The German

Hellstorm

Henrik Wergeland, The Norwegian Poet ( 1919)

Henry Ford and the jews the mass production of hate 2001

Hereditary Genius

Heredity And Social Progress (1903)

Heredity In Relation To Eugenics 1911

Heritage And Nationalism Understanding Populism

Heroes Of The Reich

Hess: The Missing Years, 1941-1945

Hidden Auschwitz The Underground Guided Tour

Hidden Heritage The Legacy Of The Crypto Jews 2002

Hidden History The Secret Origins Of The First World War

Hidden Power Behind Freemasonry • Col Jack Mohr

Hidden Tyranny: A True Story

Hideous Characters And Beautiful Pagans Performing Jewish Identity

Hiroshima Revisited

Historical Consciousness, Haskalah, And Nationalism

Historical Dictionary Of Ian Fleming’s World Of Intelligence

Historical Dictionary Of International Intelligence

Historical Dictionary Of The World Bank ( 2013)

Historical Dictionary Of U S Diplomacy From World War I through World War II

Historical Dictionary Of World War II France

Historical Dictionary Of World War II Intelligence 2007

Historical Encyclopedia Of World Slavery 1997( Vol. 1)

Historical Encyclopedia Of World Slavery 1997( Vol. 2)

Historical Implications Of Jewish Surnames In the Old Kingdom of Romania

Historical Introduction To Wilson’s ‘ A Discourse Upon Usury

Historical Maps Book Europe 1700s 1900s

Historical Sketch Of The German Emperors And Kings

Historical Truth Or Political Truth The Faurisson Affair And The Question Of The Gas Chambers

Historiography On The Jews In The ‘ Talmudic

History & Development Of Jewish Colonisation In Palestine 1918

History Of Anti Semitism

History Of Gypsy Identities (2003)

History of our Lodge

History of the Bank of England

History Of The Bank Of England

History of the C-52 and CX-52

History Of The Canadian Dollar New France (ca. 1600 1770

History Of The German General Staff, 1657 1945 1959

History Of The German People

History Of The Hanseatic League

History Of The Jews In America 1912

History of the Ottoman Empire

History, Adoption, And Regulation Of Jewish Surnames In The Russian Empire

Hitler Abseits Vom Alltag

Hitler And The Banksters The Abolition Of Interest Servitude

Hitler At War Meetings And Conferences, 1939 1945 ( 2015)

Hitler Born At Versailles

Hitler Democrat

Hitler Émigrés The Cultural Impact On Britain Of Refugees From Nazism

Hitler Gemlich Letter, 1919

Hitler Legend, Myth & Reality ( 1971)

Hitler Redux The In

Hitler Speech In München, Before The Old Guard, 8 Nov 1940

Hitler Speeches and Quotes

Hitler Was NOT Controlled Opposition Part 5

Hitler Was NOT Controlled Opposition Part 1

Hitler Was NOT Controlled Opposition Part 2

Hitler Was NOT Controlled Opposition Part 3

Hitler Was NOT Controlled Opposition Part 4

Hitler Was Right

Hitler’s ‘ National Community’ Society And Culture In Nazi Germany

Hitler’s American Friends The Third Reich’s Supporters

Hitler’s Austria 1938 1945 Popular Sentiment In The Nazi Era

Hitler’s Austria Popular Sentiment In The NS Era

Hitler’s Commanders ( 1992)

Hitler’s Enforcers The Gestapo And The SS Security Service In The Nazi Revolution

Hitler’s Field Marshals And Their Battles 1990

Hitler’s Forgotten Ally Ion Antonescu 2006

Hitler’s Happy People Kraft Durch Freude

Hitler’s Last Secretary A Firsthand Account Of Life With Hitler

Hitler’s Last Witness

Hitler’s Legions The German Army Order Of Battle

Hitler’s Letter To The Editor Of ‘ The Nation’ A Note On Hitler’s Message

Hitler’s Letters And Notes

Hitler’s Northern Utopia Building The New Order In Occupied Norway

Hitler’s Northern Utopia Building The New Order In Occupied Norway

Hitler’s Official Programme and its Fundamental Ideas

Hitler’s panzers east : World War II reinterpreted

Hitler’s Pre Emptive War The Battle For Norway

Hitler’s Priestess Savitri Devi The Hindu Aryan Myth And Neo Nazism

Hitler’s Propaganda Pilgrimage Rare Photographs From Wartime Archives

Hitler’s Raid To Save Mussolini (2010)

Hitler’s Revolution: Ideology, Social Programs, Foreign Affairs

Hitler’s Second Book: The Unpublished Sequel to Mein Kampf

Hitler’s Social Revolution

Hitler’s Socialism Destroying The Denialist Counter Arguments

Hitler’s suppressed and still-secret weapons, science and technology

HITLER’S VIENNA A Dictator’s Apprenticeship

Hitler’s War

HLSL Nuremberg Document # 4067 Pages 1 7

Hollywood’s Spies

Holocaust Affirmers: Their Ideologies, Their Methodologies, Their Antecedents, Their Raison D’etre

Holocaust Deception

Holocaust Denial And Anti Semitism

Holocaust Denial As An International Movement

Holocaust Encyclopedia ( 2001) Reduced

Holocaust Hate Speech

Holocaust History The Sound Of One Hand Clapping

Holocaust Jewish Or German S.e. Castan

Holocaust or hoax

Holocaust Revisionism And Its Political Consequences

Holocaust Revisionism In 60 Seconds

Holodomor And Jews In Kyiv And Ukraine

Holodomor Did Not Break Them

Holodomor Of 1932– 33 How And Why ( 2015)

Holodomor The History And Legacy Of The Ukrainian Famine Engineered

Holodomor the Ukrainian famine genocide

Holy Serpent Of The Jews

Horror At Neu Stettin ( Russian War Crimes)

HORRORS OF VACCINATION

Horten Ho 229 Spirit Of Thuringia The Horten All Wing Jet Fighter

Hostage To Fortune The Letters Of Joseph P. Kennedy

Hour Of Decision

House Of Orwell ( 1997)

House Of Rothschild In France ( 1908)

House Of Rothschild No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Reading This

Household Cyclopedia Of General Information

How Britain Iniated Both World Wars

How Does George Soros Know What He Knows 2003

How Greatest White Nations were mongrelized then negroized

How Hitler Defied The Bankers

How Hitler Tackled Unemployment and Revived Germany’s Economy

How Jewery Turned England into a Plutocratic State An Historical Survey

How Jewry Turned England Into A Plutocratic State

How Jews Had Simon Sheppard Imprisoned A Concerted Campaign Against

How The Allies Launched The Holocaust At Casablanca In 1943

How The Communist Party Operates Democracy Vs Communism Series No 5

How The Irish Saved Civilization ( 1996)

How The Jews Betrayed Mankind, The Monsters Of Babylon

How The Jews Betrayed Mankind, The Sumerian Swindle

How The Popes Treated The Jews ( 1944)

How The Soviet Jew Was Made 2022 Reduced

How The Western Allies Shipped Victims To Stalin ( 1983)

How They Ruined My Life Autobiography Of Loki Hulgaard

How To Become A Spy The World War II SOE Training Manual

How To Survive In The Surveillance State

How World War II Came About

How You Can Abolish The United Nations 1954

Hugh Trevor Roper And The English Editions Of Hitler’s Table Talk and Testament

Human Accomplishment The Pursuit Of Excellence

Human Diversity The Biology Of Gender, Race, And Class

Human Genetic Diversity Lewontin’s Fallacy ( 2003)

Hungary 1100 Years In The Heart Of Europe

Hunt For A Money Trust The American Magazine May 1913 Reduced

Hunting Germar Rudolf: Essays on a Modern-Day Witch Hunt

I Take My Stand ( 1940)

I Testify Against the Jews (a.k.a. Amazing Memoir Exposure of International Secret War Plotting)

I Was A Doctor In Auschwitz

I Was Hitler S Pilot The Memoirs Of Hans Baur

I Was Made To Build Gas Chambers By The Soviets

Icebreaker Who Started The Second World War

Ich Kaempfe I Fight The Responsibilities of Party Comrades

Identification Of Genetic Loci Shared Between Schizophrenia And Big Five Personality Traits

If Hitler Won World War II We Would Have A Better, More Just World Today

ILLUSTRATED DICTIONAR Y OF SYMBOLS IN EASTERN AND WESTERN ART

Illustrated History Of The United States Mint 1885

Images of war special Hitler a life in pictures

Immigration and welfare states: A survey of 15 years of research

Immigration, Ethnicity, And The Pandemic

Immortal German Culture

Imperial Germany And The Industrial Revolution

Imperium

Imperium The Philosophy of History and Politics

Importance of Race

in a Belligerent Country

In Cheap We Trust The Story Of A Misunderstood American Virtue

In Defense of Germany

In defense of internment : the case for “racial profiling” in World War II and the war on terror

In Hitlers Salon The German Pavilion At the 1937 Paris Exposition Internationale

In Search Of Vikings Interdisciplinary Approaches To The Scandinavian Heritage of North-West England

In The Fire Of The Eastern Front

In the garden of beasts : love and terror in Hitler’s Berlin

Inconvenient History Various Articles

Indigenous Races Of The Earth

Individualism And The Western Liberal Tradition

Individualism And The Western Liberal Tradition Evolutionary Origins, History, And Prospects For The Future ( 2019)

Industrial Investment In NS Germany The Forgotten Wartime Boom 2006

Industrial Production, Productivity and Distribution in Britain, Germany and the United States

Industrial Zionism Espionage, Deception, & Interstitial Compromise

Info Brochure the holocaust never happened

Inquiries Into Human Faculty And Its Development

Insanity Fair

Inside The Bilderberg Group ( The Spotlight Liberty Lobby)

Inside The Gas Chambers

Inside The LC: The Strange but Mostly True Story of Laurel Canyon and the Birth of the Hippie Generation

Insights from ancient DNA analysis of Egyptian human mummies: clues to disease and kinship

Instincts Of Races (1866)

Institutions And European Trade Merchant Guilds

Institutions Of Hanseatic Trade Studies On The Political Economy of a Medieval Network Organization

Integration And Name Changing Among Jewish Refugees From Central Europe in the United States

Integration Or Exclusion Former National Socialists In The GDR 2010

Intellectuals And Race ( 2013)

Intelligence, Race, And Genetics Conversations With Arthur R. Jensen

Intercourse between Bolshevism and Sinn Fein

Interest Taken By Jews From Gentiles

Intermediate German a grammar and workbook

International Сommission Of Inquiry Into The 1932 33 Famine In Ukraine

Internment In Switzerland During The First World War

Interpreting the Russian Revolution The Language and Symbols of 1917

Interrogation Of Walther Funk Summary ( 19 Oct 1945

Interview With General Karl Wolff

Interview With World War Two Historian Veronica K. Clark

Interwar Articles

Into the darkness nazi Germany today 1940

Into the Darkness: An Uncensored Report from Inside the Third Reich at War

Introduction to Genetic Analysis 2010

IQ and Racial Differences

IQ Of Gypsies In Central Europe

Ireland A Catspaw ( 1928)

Ireland From The Earliest Times To The Present Day

Ireland Land Of The Pharaohs ( 2005)

Irish Questions And Jewish Questions Crossovers In Culture 2018

Iron Age Myth And Materiality An Archaeology Of Scandinavia AD 400

Is Race A Valid Taxonomic Construct 2001

Isabella Of Spain

Isidor 1935

Israel Must Perish

It Wasn’t About Slavery Exposing The Great Lie

Italian Volunteers Of The Waffen SS

Italy Under Mussolini ( 1926)

Its The Fault Of The Jews Exposition By Joseph Goebbels 16 November 1941

J. P. Rushton’s Theory Of Ethnic Nepotism

Jackson Versus Biddle The Struggle Over The Second Bank Of The United States

Jailed In ‘ Democratic’ Germany 1997

Jeffersonian Jews

JESUS CHEIST IN THE TALMUD, MIDRASH, ZOHAR, AND THE LITURGY OF THE SYNAGOGUE

Jew At The Medici Court The Letters Of Benedetto

Jew Refugee Invasion Of America And What To Do About It 1942

Jew Role In Bolshevik Revolution

Jew Süss Life, Legend, Fiction, Film 2011

Jew Who: How to Identify a Jew

Jewish Almanac ( 1980)

Jewish Communist Brainwashing Techniques

Jewish Confeessions of Ritual Murders

Jewish Domination of Weimar Germany 1919-1932

Jewish Emancipation 1848

jewish Emigration from the Third Reich

Jewish Eugenics

Jewish Fundamentalism In Israel

Jewish Genocide Techniques

jewish History, jewish Religion 1994

Jewish Inroads Into British Royalty

Jewish Interest In Vietnam

Jewish Involvement In Influencing United States Immigration Policy, 1881 1965

Jewish Involvement in Shaping U.S. Immigration Policy

Jewish Ireland A Social History ( 2011)

Jewish Justices Of The Supreme Court From Brandeis To Kagan 2017

jewish magic and superstition a study in folk religion

Jewish Method Of Slaughtering ( 1897)

Jewish Minters & Medalists

Jewish Name Magyarization In Hungary ( 2012)

Jewish Pirates Of The Caribbean

Jewish Pogroms In Ukraine ( 1919)

Jewish Press In Germany Collection

Jewish Ritual Murder

Jewish Ritual Murder A Historical Investigation

Jewish Run Concentration Camps In The Soviet Union

Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening to the Jewish Question

Jewish Surnames

Jewish Survivors Of Auschwitz Birkenau

Jewish War Of Survival

jewish White Genocide

Jewish-Run Concentration Camps in the Soviet Union

Jewry Thread

Jews Among Top British Wealth Holders

Jews And Booze

Jews And Chinese In America

Jews And Freemason In Europe 1723 1939

Jews And Judaism In Modern China

Jews And Judaism In World History

Jews And Magic In Medici Florence The Secret World of Benedetto Blanis

Jews And Mental Illness Medical Metaphors

Jews And Money Lending In The Ottoman Empire

Jews And Muslims In British Colonial America A Genealogical History

Jews And Revolution In Nineteenth Century Russia

Jews And The Civil War A Reader

jews and the German State the political history of a minority

Jews And Their Lies

Jews And Ukrainians ( 2013

Jews At Work

Jews Greeks And Barbarians Aspects of the Hellenization of Judaism in the pre-Christian Period

Jews In [ NS] Germany ( American Jewish Committee, 1933)

Jews In Colonial Brazil

Jews In Many Lands ( 1905)

Jews In Michigan

Jews In Revolutions The Hungarian Experience 1972

Jews in Russia and in the USSR

Jews In Russia And The USSR

Jews In The Criminal Justice System Of Early Modern Germany

Jews In The East (1859)

Jews In The Union Army ( 1892)

Jews Must Live: An Account of the Persecution of the World by Israel on All the Frontiers of Civilization

Jews Of Medieval Christendom ( 2007)

Jews Of The Dutch Caribbean Exploring Ethnic

Jews Say So (pamphlet 1938)

Jews Who Stood By Washington; An Unwritten Chapter

Jews, And The Jews In England

Jews, Judaism, And The Reformation In 16th Century Germany 2006

Jews, Labour And The Left, 1918– 48 ( 2000)

Jews, Slaves, And The Slave Trade Setting The Record Straight

Jewspeak A Critical Analysis Of The Language

JFK Profiles In Courage ( 1956)

Jim Tucker’s Bilderberg Diary Reporter’s 25 Year Battle To Shine the Light on the World Shadow Government

John Amery The Antisemitism Of The ‘perfect English Gentleman

John F Kennedy, Rede An Die Berliner Vor Dem Schöneberger Rathaus

John F Kennedy, Rundfunk Und Fernsehrede An Das Amerikanische Volk

John XXII And The Expulsion Of Jews From The Comtat Venaissin 2012

Joining Hitler’s Crusade European Nations And The Invasion of the Soviet Union

Joining The NSDAP Explaining The Political Geography Of NSDAP Membership

Joint Declaration By Mr Chamberlain And Herr Hitler, September 30 1938

Jonathan Bowden- Our Name Is Legion

Joseph II And The Jews The Origins Of The Toleration Patent Of 1782

Josephus And The Jews The Religion And History

Journal Of A Residence In Norway During 1834 1836

Journal Of Christopher Columbus During His First Voyage, 1492 93

Judah And The Judeans In The Neo Babylonian Period ( 2003)

Judaism And Bolshevism

Judaism Discovered

Judaism in Music

Judaism’s Strange Gods

Just What Is Communism

KARAITE JUDAISM A Guide to its History and Literary Sources

KARAITES IN BYZANTIUM THE FORMATIVE YEARS, 970-1100

Katyn A Crime Without Punishment ( 2007)

Katyn And The Soviet Massacre Of 1940 Truth, Justice And Memory

Katyn Forest Massacre Of Genocide, State Lies

Katyn Massacre – ‘ The Lost 10, 000’

Katyn Unanswered Questions

Katyn Vs ‘ Khatyn’ Another Soviet Hoax ( 1980)

KGB ALPHA TEAM TRAINING MANUAL

Kill the Best Gentiles

King Alfred The Great The Anglo Saxon Chronicle

King Edward I’s Articles Of Inquest On The Jews And Coin Clipping

King Philip’s War The History And Legacy Of America’s Forgotten Conflict

Kingdom Of Shylock 1917

Knight’s Cross And Oak Leaves Recipients 1939 40 ( 2004)

Know Your Enemy

Knut Hamsun and the Nazis

Knut Hamsun Remembers America 2003

Kosher Chinese Living, Teaching, And Eating

Kosher USA ( 2016)

Kriegsmarine U Boats 1939 45 ( 2002)

Krupp A History Of The Legendary German Firm 2012

Krupp At War The Legendary Krupp Protze and other vehic

Kursk The German View

Landmark Speeches Of National Socialism 2008

Language And History In The Early Germanic World

Language Contact And The Origins Of The Germanic Languages

Language Of The Third Reich LTI Lingua Tertii Imperii a Philologist’s notebook

Languages And Linguistics Of Europe A Comprehensive Guide 2011 Vol 1

Late Spanish Doctors On Usury, And The Evolving Scholastic Tradition

Latin Americans Show Wide Spread Converso Ancestry And Imprint Of local Native ancestry on physical appearance

Latvia Year Of Horror

Leaders In Norway, And Other Essays 1916

Leading Surnames Among American Jews

Leading Surnames Among American Jews 1990

LEBOR GABALA ERENN THE BOOK OF THE TAKING OF IRELAND Part I

LEBOR GABALA ERENN THE BOOK OF THE TAKING OF IRELAND Part II

LEBOR GABALA ERENN THE BOOK OF THE TAKING OF IRELAND Part IV

Lectures On The History Of The Jewish Church

Lectures on the Holocaust: Controversial Issues Cross Examined

Leese’s Pamphlets

Leese’s The Fascist Dec 1937

Leese’s The Fascist Oct 1934

Legacy Of Blood Jews, Pogroms, And Ritual Murder In The Lands Of the Soviets

Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler At War 1939 1945 Rare Photographs

Leni Riefenstahl Filmdom’s Wrongly Scorned Creative Genius

Lenin And Spain (1937)

Léon Degrelle Warrior For The West

Leon Trotsky – Eustice Mullins

Leon Trotsky In New York City ( 1996)

Lest We Regret

Letter To The Pope On His Visit To Auschwitz 1979

Letter To Winston Churchill ( 10 Oct 1946)

Letters And Addresses On Freemasonry

Letters of the Masonic Institution

Letters To Hitler

Letters To Hitler ( 2007)

Liar Weasel

Liberty Bell Combined Issues

Life In An ‘ Amish Jewish’ Cult ( 2007)

Life In Hitler’s Germany Aletter from Hans Schmidt of GANPAC

Life In The Reich

Life In The Third Reich

LIFE IN THE THIRD REICH and The World Political Situation Then and Now

Life of a Zeppelin Part 1: Was the Hindenburg Fire a Case of Sabotage? by James Rousse

Lifting The Lid Off The ’ Anti Nazi League’ Extracts On Its Backers

Lifting The Pall Germany And Hitler In Their True Light

Limerick Boycott 1904 Anti Semitism

Limits To Growth The 30 Year Update

Lincoln And The Communists

Lincoln Rockwell: A National Socialist Life

LindenberghLindbergh on the Federal Reserve

Linguistic Map Of Prehistoric Northern Europe

Linguistics And The Third Reich Mother Tongue

Lipton Matthews Interviews Thomas Dalton – The Occidental Observer

List of known NSDAP membership numbers up to 100,000 (correspond with numbers on the reverse of Golden NSDAP membership badges)

Literature And Film In The Third Reich

Lives Of Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers 2009

Living In Silverado Secret Jews In The Silver mining towns of colonial Mexico

London Banks And Kindred Companies And Firms, 1907 8

Long Night’s Journey Into Day.

Lord Molyneaux’s Empire May 2 2018 The Complete List Of The 1030 Jewish Expulsions In Human History

Lord Of The World

Lord Randolph Churchill A Political Life

Lost Hero The Mason Who Backed the Revolution

Lübeck Catastrophe BMJ

Ludwig Börne, Jewish Messianism, And The Politics of Money

Luftwaffe Combat Reports ( 2012)

Luftwaffe test pilot flying captured allied aircraft of World War II

Lynch Law; An Investigation Into The History Of Lynching In The United States

Lynching: History and Analysis

M M Warburg & Co Merchant Bankers Of Hamburg

Macmillan Report A Short Summary Of Its Main Parts

Made in Russia: The Holocaust

Magda Goebbels The First Lady Of The Third Reich

Magna Carta

Magna Carta 1253 The Ambitions Of The Church And The Divisions Within

Magna Carta A Commentary On The Great Charter of King John

Magna Carta The Birth Of Liberty ( 2015)

Making Of Modern Switzerland, 1848 1998 ( 2000)

Mammon Versus God The Bankers’ ’ New World’ Disorder

Man And Technics

Manifesto For The Abolition Of Enslavement To Interest On Money

Manipulating History

Mankind Racial Values and the Racial Prospect

Manual Of Europe As Defined By The Treaty Of Versailles 1921

Many Allied Soldiers Despised The Deliberate Extermination of German POWs, Were Ignorant of Women & Children Being Tortured & Starved

Mapping Ethnography in Early Modern Germany

March Up Country

Marching to ZOG – GYEORGOS CERES HATONN

Marcus Aurelius Meditations ( 2006)

Marine SA Das Buch Einer Formation 1935

Marked In Your Flesh Circumcision From Ancient Judea

Marks Of Distinction

Marx And Lincoln An Unfinished Revolution

Marx And Satan Collection Wurmbrand 3 Books Communism Nwo Illuminati

Marxist Fanatical Psyche Psychological Investigations In Delinquent

Mask Of Treachery The Dossier On Blunt, Buckingham

Masters Of Deceit The Story Of Communism In America

Masters Of Deception

Maternity Policy And The Making Of The Norwegian Welfare State

Mauser 98k Model 48 in 8mm Mauser Caliber

Mauser Military Rifles ( 2015) Reduced

Mauser Military Rifles Of The World ( 2011)

Mauser Rifles And Pistols ( 1954)

Maverick Marine ( 1998)

Mc Carthy And His Enemies

Me & Lee How I Came To Know, Love And Lose Lee Harvey Oswald

Medals And Decorations Of Hitler’s Army 2001

Media And The Making Of Modern Germany Mass Communications

Medical Experimentation At Dachau

Medieval Ireland An Encyclopedia

Medieval Law And The Foundations Of The State 2002

Medieval Origins Of The Financial Revolution Usury, Rentes, and Negotiability

Medieval Scandinavian Armies 1300 1500

Medieval Siege Weapons Western Europe AD 585 1385

Medieval Traders As International Change Agents comparison with twentieth century international accounting firms

Meditations Of A Broomstick 1977

Mein Kampf, Dalton Translation Vol 1

Mein Kampf, Dalton Translation Vol 2

Memelland ( 1932)

Memoirs

Memoirs of Alfred Rosenberg

Men Of Honour And Honesty Connections Between Jews And Feemasons in Early America

Men of Wealth THE STORY OF TWELVE SIGNIFICANT FORTUNES FROM THE RENAISSANCE TO THE PRESENT DAY

Menace of Money Power

Menasseh Ben Israel’s Mission To Oliver Cromwell

Mental Illness And The Left ( 2020)

Mercantilism in a Japanese domain The merchant origins of economic nationalism in 18th-century Tosa

Mercedes Benz Parade And Staff Cars Of The Third Reich, 1933-45

Merchants And Moneymen The Commercial Revolution, 1000-1500

Merchants Of Sin

Messerschmitt Me 209 V 1

MESSIANISM, ZIONISM, AND THE STATE OF ISRAEL

Meta Analysis Of The Heritability Of Human Traits Based On Fifty Years of Twin Studies

Metternich and the Rothschilds: “A Dance with Torches on Powder Kegs”

Migrants and Crime in Sweden in the Twenty-First Century

Military Geography For Professionals And The Public

Military Improvisations During The Russian Campaign ( 1951)

Military Mission To Russia Danzig Question Strength Of German Army

Millionaires And Managers Structure Of U S Financial Oligarchy

Mimicry

Mind Wars The True Story Of Government Research Into The Military

MMA Unleashed

Mobilising Women For Hitler

MODEL Z: A NUMBERS-ONLY ENIGMA VERSION

Money Talks Finance, War, And Great Power Politics

Money Versus Man ( 1930)

Money! Questions And Answers 1936

Monsters Of Babylon

More Morality, Less Moralism!

Moritz Güdemann And Theodor Herzl 1966

Mormon And Jewish Views Of The Afterlife

Morris Dees [ SPLC] Divorce Papers

Morris Dees [ SPLC] Fact Sheet

Mortality Of Soviet Prisoners Of War In German Captivity During World War II

Mullins’ New History of the Jews

Multiculturalism and the Politics of Guilt

Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy against America

Music in the Third Reich – Then and Now

Mussolini’s Intellectuals

My Awakening

My Banned Holocaust Interview: Debate, Italian Style?

My Commando Operations By Otto Skorzeny ( 1995, Originally Published In 1975)

My Irrelevant Defence Being Meditations Inside Gaol and Out on Jewish Ritual Murder

My Life

My Part in Germany’s Fight

Mystery Of The Katyn Massacre The Evidence, The Solution 2018

Myths Of American Slavery (2003)

Name Changes And Visions Of ‘a New Jew’ In The Helsinki Jewish Community

Name Fluidity And Its Effect On Ashkenazi Genealogical Research

Names And Their Histories

Names Of Jews In Medieval Navarre 13th– 14th Centuries

Napoleon’s Swiss Troops

Nation Of Nowhere Jewish Role In Colonial American

National Socialim The End Of All Suffering

National Socialism 30 Fundamental Truths

National Socialism And Its Justification

National Socialism and the Laws of Nature

National Socialism Basic Principles, Their Application By The NSDAP’s ORGANIZATION , AND THE USE OF GERMANS ABROAD FOR NAZI AIMS

National Socialism Now

National Socialism The Fundamentals ( 2020)

National Socialism: Vanguard of the Future

National Socialist Family Law

NATIONAL WELFARE AND NATIONAL DECAY

Nationalism And Socialism

Nationalism And The International System 1973

Nationalism In A Global Era The Persistence Of Nations

Nationwide Genomic Study in Denmark Reveals Remarkable Population Homogeneity

NATO’s Secret Armies – Daniele Ganser

Natural Inheritance

Nature And Form Of National Socialism

Nature’s Eternal Religion

Nazi Deutsch, Nazi German An English Lexicon Of The Language Of The Third Reich

Nazi Primer Hitler Youth Manual

Negro A Menace To American Civilization

Negro And Jew An Encounter In America Shlomo Katz, Ed 1967

Negro Criminality

Negro Jewish History Collection Reduced

Negro Jews In The United States 1952

Negro Mania

Negroes In A Soviet America

Neighbors In Conflict The Irish, Germans, Jews, And Italians of New York City, 1929-1941

Neither Germany Nor Japan “ Almost Built” An Atomic Bomb

Neither Hitler Nor Quisling The Ragnarok Circle

Nemesis At Potsdam The Anglo Americans And The Expulsion Of The Germans

Nest Leader’s Manual (1933)

Neutrality The Crucifixion Of Public Opinion, From the American Point of View

Never

Never Again — What

New British Fascism Rise Of The British National Party

New History of the jews

New Images Of NS Germany A Photographic Collection 2012

New Lies For Old The Communist Strategy of Deception and Disinformation (1990)

New Light On The Jewish Question (1891)

New Light On The Protocols

New Men Of Wealth And The Purchase Of Land

New World Order The Ancient Plan Of Secret Societies

New York Times 1921 01 09 70 22996 Export P 10 Black Defended in German paper

Newspaper Control in America

No One Telling Us What To Do Anarchist Schools In Britain, 1890– 1916

No Peace For Rudolf Hess

No Time For Silence Pleas For A Just Peace Over Four Decades

None Dare Call it Conspiracy

Nordic Tales Folktales From Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, And Denmark

Norrœna The Nine Books Of The Danish History Of Saxo Grammaticus

Norrœna Völsunga Saga

Norway 1940 ( 1990)

Norway And The Norwegians

Norway And The Union With Sweden

Norwegian Language In The Digital Age Norsk I Den Digitale Tidsalderen

NORWEGIAN NEUTRALITY IN THE INTER-WAR YEARS

Norwegian Waffen SS Legion, 1941 43

Norwegian Wood Chopping, Stacking, And Drying Wood The Scandinavian Way

Not Guilty at Nuremberg

Not Guilty at Nuremberg: The German Defense Case

Note On The Number Of The Jews In Germany

Notes Of A Traveller, On The Social And Political State Of France, Prussia, Switzerland, Italy

Notes On The Race Types Of The Jews 1886

Notes On The Third Reich

NS ‘ Chic’ Fashioning Women In The Third Reich 2004

NS Cinema As Enchantment The Politics Of Entertainment in the Third Reich

NS Ideology Before 1933 A Documentation ( 1978)

NS Primer Official Handbook For Schooling The Hitler Youth

NSDAP Economic Program 1932

NSDAP Membership Records Submitted To Subcommittee On War Mobilization

Nuremberg And Other War Crimes Trials

Nuremberg The Last Battle

Part 2: O-Z follows