“Finally, finally, I am at peace with myself.” – Jeff J Brown

It is a real delight and privilege to have this book on my shelf and there are no better words to open with, as at the time of compiling this Book Mention, Jeff has moved (permanently) back to the place he now calls home – China – so no doubt, Jeff is at peace with himself physically as well as intellectually and spiritually.

From the Prologue, P12 – Jeff J Brown, aka JB West

“I now understand that getting de-brainwashed takes a lot of effort, humility and personal courage. I get inspired reading about other people’s journeys to discover the truth. Please allow me to share mine. “

“My arc of personal enlightenment about how the world really works has been a long, slow hyperbolic curve that has skyrocketed upwards in the very recent past.“ [that would be from around 2010]

“I clung to the nobility of the “democratic” process, capitalism and the mainstream media’s mind numbing consensus. I still believed at the time that the New York Times and the Economist were cutting edge (and dependable) journalism.”

“I was ready to question my 1950s-1960s upbringing, its conventional wisdom and official narrative. […] I was finally prepared to step out of the Matrix. There was no turning back.”

… “I was in complete denial until recently. It’s just so much easier to look the other way and survive the day.” Don’t despair … “While not a religious person, I think that when the clarity of the truth fulfils you, it is like an intellectual and spiritual baptism of sorts.”

“Speaking truth to power and calling a lie a lie takes courage and inevitably upsets a lot of people in the process.”

“It took me years to figure it out, but I finally realized that to know China’s past, present and future, I had to get to the bare bones of my ancestors’ and culture’s timeline, past, present and future. I’m talking about the dark underbelly of truth that a lifetime of brainwashing and propaganda has kept hidden. It has been an incredible, personal and intellectual journey to discover it all.” “Finally, finally, I am at peace with myself.”

Those words, written from the heart, tell us all we need to know about Jeff J Brown, and what you can expect from his book ‘China Rising’.

The book itself is a compilation of blog essays that Jeff has written and published on his China Rising site

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/

and now via the substack window ‘Seek Truth From Facts Foundation’…

https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/archive

Following a Foreword by Pepe Escobar, Jeff partitions his essays into five broad chapters (I won’t try and give a detailed breakdown of the chapter-by-chapter content in this Mention):

Chapter 1 – Deep State West (Wing)

Chapter 2 – How the West Was Lost and Other Hair Raising Tales of Empire

Chapter 3 – China vs. the West: Planet Earth’s Titanic, 21 st Century Wrestling Match for Humanity’s Future.

Chapter 4 – China, Baba Beijing, the Old the New, Inside and Out

Chapter 5 – China in the Wild East, Buckaroo, Deng Xiaoping 1990s

followed by …

Chapter 6 - Transcripts of several interviews with author Jeff J Brown

Being a compilation of blog essays, the various hyperlinks including images are not functional on the printed page but you can find most of them on his primary website, including more details of the book, along with some excerpts:

CHINA RISING, THE BOOK

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/china-rising-the-book/

Further details about China Rising as well as Jeff’s other two books can be found here.

BOOKS, SOCIAL MEDIA & LINKS

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/books-social-media-links/

and you can read more about Jeff’s amazing life journey himself here:

About Jeff J. Brown

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/about-the-author/

Incidentally, here is probably my favourite video:

· Jeff J Brown with David Pear On Who And Why WWI Was Started, Then Prolonged. MSM And Your Textbooks Are All Lies.

I must also direct you to this body of Jeff’s work as the founder and director of the Bioweapon Truth Commission.

See his uploads BIOWEAPON TRUTH COMMISSION AND GLOBAL ONLINE LIBRARY

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/25/bioweapon-truth-commission-and-global-online-library-bwtc-gol-www-bioweapontruth-com/

(It is a bit busy and hard to read, but just keep scrolling down for a link to his online library.)

Back to the book …

On Page 234, the opening to Chapter 4:

“After thirteen years of living and working in China, learning the language, travelling to 30 of its 34 provinces/regions and meeting thousands of this nation’s citizens, from all walks of life, I am a changed person, just as the Chinese people themselves have changed since I first arrived here in 1990. In both cases, I like to think it has been for the better, much better.”

On Pages 384-385, the opening to Chapter 5:

[After being “burned out on China” and leaving in 1997 …]

“Thereafter we lived in France for five years and the United States for nine years, and I began to realise that the difference between East and West, in reality, are six degrees of nothing. This long interlude has been incredibly instructive for our return to China since 2010. I personally have changed dramatically during that time, philosophically, spiritually and intellectually, and my personal growth continues unabated. At the same time, China and its people have changed phenomenally for the better, much better, and continue to do so. Those years in Europe and the US highlighted the fact that no place on earth is a paradise and wherever you choose to live, it has its good points and its bad points, nice people and jerks, saints and crooks. The last five years in China have been some of the best times of my life and now, ironically looking back on these amazing glimpses into the past, I don’t want to leave. Such is this incredible tragicomic journey we are all on, called the human existence.”

Thanks for this milestone book, Jeff. Great to know that you are at peace with yourself – finally. Keep growing and sharing.