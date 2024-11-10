Cleckheaton No 411 Knitting Pattern Book Men’s Collection 5 - Cables, 8 ply
This is one of the ways I ‘Turn it Off and ‘water the garden’, asso eloquently puts it
Great activity for listening to podcasts, audio books or some documentaries.
Here is my progress – back completed November 9, 2024
I started this seven years ago (!!) but completed most of the back in the past few weeks. I kinda got lost down a few rabbit holes.
This is my third jumper in the same Cleckheaton pattern - about one per decade.
My wife does the casting on and finishing and gets me out of all the jams I get myself into - dropped stitches, yarn over the wrong way, forgetting to cable and having to undo … blah.
Onwards and upwards to the Sleeves … cast on and working up the rib now. Progress to follow …
Added (first sleeve completed 10 December 2024)
Used to make bean bag chairs to sooth the soul and then give them as gifts.
Shifting over to restoring computer laptops, cell phones and older automobiles today.
Keeps stuff from ending up in landfills and always seems to find a happy faced recipient along the way.
If I need a sweater/pull over/sweat shirt/jacket, etc. thrift stores are too good to pass up.
Haven't been in a shopping mall in years.
Thx for all you do.
Love the real people around here still on planet earth.
I will consider the (knitted) gauntlet to be thrown! Prepare for my knitting projects to appear in future episodes. And yes, it is the perfect activity while listening to long podcasts! Although I'm sadly out of practice.