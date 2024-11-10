Cleckheaton No 411 Knitting Pattern Book Men’s Collection 5 - Cables, 8 ply

This is one of the ways I ‘Turn it Off and ‘water the garden’, as

so eloquently puts it

Great activity for listening to podcasts, audio books or some documentaries.

Here is my progress – back completed November 9, 2024

I started this seven years ago (!!) but completed most of the back in the past few weeks. I kinda got lost down a few rabbit holes.

This is my third jumper in the same Cleckheaton pattern - about one per decade.

My wife does the casting on and finishing and gets me out of all the jams I get myself into - dropped stitches, yarn over the wrong way, forgetting to cable and having to undo … blah.

Onwards and upwards to the Sleeves … cast on and working up the rib now. Progress to follow …

Added (first sleeve completed 10 December 2024)