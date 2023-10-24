Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsDocumentary - The 13 Sugar ColoniesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDocumentary - The 13 Sugar ColoniesJulius SkoolafishOct 24, 20236Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsDocumentary - The 13 Sugar ColoniesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore112Share· The 13 Sugar Colonies – documentary on PVPGURL channel6Share this postJulius’ Book MentionsDocumentary - The 13 Sugar ColoniesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore112Share
Great find Julius.
This doco is a crucial piece of the information puzzle that once digested throws a completely different light that exposes Zionist hypocrisy like never before.
''The Rothschild's became rich from exploiting slaves''.
Wonderful resource on a core subject in colonial and transatlantic history.