Thomas Goodrich RIP (November 21, 1947 – December 4, 2024)

· Hellstorm Documentary

http://www.hellstormdocumentary.com/

Producer Kyle Hunt, Narrator Sinead McCarthy, and featuring Thomas Goodrich whose book it is based on

Another copy.

· HELLSTORM - EXPOSING THE REAL GENOCIDE OF NAZI GERMANY·

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZ8Dv3c68Unz/

· Dave Gahary and James Mason discuss the passing of American hero Tom Goodrich, author of Hellstorm - from 19:00

https://ftjmedia.com/channel/DaveGahary/video/.OZHzJjCGwEnPOgcpwYTw6g

Special post from Paul English

· Paul English Live 066 Michael Thomas Goodrich - Paul English Live

https://rumble.com/v5w9k5t-paul-english-live-066-michael-thomas-goodrich.htm