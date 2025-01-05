I was inspired by this delightful post by ‘Buffalo Ken’

to document my own jigsaw puzzle experience

Here is an assortment from the cradle (some for children and grandchildren) to the penultigrave seniorism.

Loosely sequenced …

Why Canada? Just because we lived there for a few years – Edmonton, Alberta, actually

Introducing Gilbert …

Gilbert, again …

· Cottage Stream by Sung Kim – Educa jigsaw 8000 pce

[and speaking of missing pieces – that is my [wife’s] cat Tori (Victoria) looking at the missing piece (which we did find), but I note that Educa do offer a lost pieces replacement service. ]

Bertie (Albert) contemplating that missing piece

With these bigger puzzles, when finished, I get some of those A2 cardboard sheets from the newsagent and cut them into pieces just smaller than the size of the actual box and stack them away as follows. I can just open the box and reassemble the sections in minutes for the pleasure of guests and family.

· The School of Athens by Raphael – Educa Jigsaw Puzzle 8000pc

Oh, did anyone pick the snapshot used for the cover of this Guns N Roses album?

· Views of Modern Rome Jigsaw 5000 pc

· While She Was Sleeping – Educa Jigsaw Puzzle 8000 Piece

Tori in attendance …

Here is a snapshot of a portion neatly placed back in its box.

Last but not finished … Supper …

The takeaway …