I was inspired by this delightful post by ‘Buffalo Ken’
to document my own jigsaw puzzle experience
Here is an assortment from the cradle (some for children and grandchildren) to the penultigrave seniorism.
Loosely sequenced …
Why Canada? Just because we lived there for a few years – Edmonton, Alberta, actually
Introducing Gilbert …
Gilbert, again …
· Cottage Stream by Sung Kim – Educa jigsaw 8000 pce
[and speaking of missing pieces – that is my [wife’s] cat Tori (Victoria) looking at the missing piece (which we did find), but I note that Educa do offer a lost pieces replacement service. ]
Bertie (Albert) contemplating that missing piece
With these bigger puzzles, when finished, I get some of those A2 cardboard sheets from the newsagent and cut them into pieces just smaller than the size of the actual box and stack them away as follows. I can just open the box and reassemble the sections in minutes for the pleasure of guests and family.
· The School of Athens by Raphael – Educa Jigsaw Puzzle 8000pc
Oh, did anyone pick the snapshot used for the cover of this Guns N Roses album?
· Views of Modern Rome Jigsaw 5000 pc
· While She Was Sleeping – Educa Jigsaw Puzzle 8000 Piece
Tori in attendance …
Here is a snapshot of a portion neatly placed back in its box.
Last but not finished … Supper …
The takeaway …
"You are given a jigsaw puzzle and are told that it is an Arctic scene with polar bears. As you start to sort and join the pieces together you note that all the pieces are green and the emerging picture is one of a tropical jungle scene. You don’t know the full picture yet but you sure as hell know that it is not a polar bear scene! " ‘ - Mike King
You definitely follow my rule of making sure the finished picture is one you're interested in looking at for a looooooong time! But you've ascended to the thin air of fine distinctions, which would be the seventh circle of hell for me. I like clearly delineated color blocks with distinct designs, like the one I did in this episode: https://thirdparadigm.substack.com/p/who-stole-our-creativity? They're put out by Flame Tree Publishing in the UK, and I need to check out their stock again. I also like Art & Fable Puzzle Company, but those are 500 pieces and you'd pop them like bonbons in an evening.
I very much relate to Mike King's quote, but I think it can be extended even more. If we can put together the puzzle on the socio-reality, the flip side is the spirit-reality. So you need to keep looking from both sides to figure it out. I talk about that here, in a pre-Substack video: The Reality Puzzle & Propaganda Playbook: https://youtu.be/X__TdauN95M.
In my Cumberland house I made use of leftover flooring planks to keep my puzzle segments separate, especially so I could store them between visits. I miss doing puzzles! Bring on the next lockdown. (wait, did I say that out loud?)