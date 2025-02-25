I am posting this compilation purely as a basis for discussion and because it is the only way I can see to upload in particular the following conversation between Matthew Raphael Johnson and Andrew Carrington Hitchcock as the archived link is no longer active.

I was sent down this rabbit hole following a discussion triggered by

on Chapter 06: Slavery In Place of her brilliant book “How to Dismantle an Empire”

· 06. Slavery in Place - Section TWO: Two Ways to Make a Slave - Tereza Coraggio

· ACH (1648) Dr. Matthew Raphael Johnson – Genocide In The Congo: The Myth Of King Leopold II And The Literary Genre Of ‘Atrocity Porn’

https://eurofolkradio.com/2021/11/17/ach-1648-dr-matthew-raphael-johnson-genocide-in-the-congo-the-myth-of-king-leopold-ii-and-the-literary-genre-of-atrocity-porn/

1× 0:00 -58:45

At around 22:00, MRJ mentions the role of Ḥamad ibn Muḥammad ibn Jumʿah ibn Rajab ibn Muḥammad ibn Saʿīd al Murjabī (aka Tippu Tip)

· Tippu Tip: The controversial life of a 19th-century slave trader

https://www.ourhistory.org.uk/tippu-tip-the-controversial-life-of-a-19th-century-slave-trader/

In the 1880s, King Leopold II of Belgium appointed Tippu Tip governor of the Stanley Falls District in the Congo Free State. His role was to oversee the administration of the territory and facilitate trade. However, his governorship was marked by continued involvement in the slave trade despite increasing international opposition to the practice.

MRJ discusses the reaction of King Leopold to reports of atrocities being committed in areas under his control. There is no doubt, and evidence proved beyond doubt, that there were a number of atrocities, but were these committed with his knowledge, or under the direct control and influence of Tippu Tip? Certainly the claims promoted by authors such as Adam Hochschild of the massacre/genocide of 10 million Congolese would appear to be absurd, and fitting under the genre of what MRJ terms ‘atrocity porn’.

MRJ also mentions the conference/commission called by King Leopold when he received reports of such atrocities, and in this and the podcast on Radio Albion below, he describes some of the many achievements and reforms of King Leopold, who was fiercely anti-slavery.

More about Tippu Tip from Wikipedia:

Tippu Tip, or Tippu Tib (c. 1837 – June 14, 1905), real name Ḥamad ibn Muḥammad ibn Jumʿah ibn Rajab ibn Muḥammad ibn Saʿīd al Murjabī (Arabic: حمد بن محمد بن جمعة بن رجب بن محمد بن سعيد المرجبي), was an Afro-Omani ivory and slave owner and trader, explorer, governor and plantation owner. He worked for a succession of sultans of Zanzibar and was the Sultan of Uterera, a short-lived state in Kasongo, Maniema ruled by himself and his son Sefu. Tippu Tip traded in slaves for Zanzibar's clove plantations. As part of the large and lucrative trade, he led many trading expeditions into Central Africa, constructing profitable trading posts deep into the Congo Basin region and thus becoming the best-known slave and ivory trader in Africa, supplying much of the world with ivory from enslaved Africans.

Another podcast monologue by Matthew Raphael Johnson:

· The Orthodox Nationalist: The Myth of King Leopold II of Belgium – TON 080421

https://www.radioalbion.com/2021/08/the-orthodox-nationalist-myth-of-king.html

More refutation articles:

· Leopold II's Congo Genocide Of 10 Million Africans, Except Not Really! - by The Alt Hype

https://archive.org/details/leopold-iis-congo-genocide-of-10-million-africans-except-not-really

· King Leopold's “Genocidal” Rule Over Belgian Congo Is A Hoax – Red Ice TV

https://redice.tv/news/king-leopolds-genocidal-rule-over-belgian-congo-is-a-hoax

or here on Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@redicetv:1/king-leopolds-genocidal-rule-over-belgian-congo-is-a-hoax:5

Heinrik reads the following article:

· King Hochschild’s Hoax - Bruce Gilley

https://www.theamericanconserv+ative.com/king-hochschilds-hoax/