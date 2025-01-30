PDF:

Table of contents: Author's Note Introduction I. The Battle Over Obscenity, Pornography and Sexual Morality Begins II. The Great Comic-Book Scare III. Roth v. United States IV. Opening the Floodgates V. Psychoanalysis, Sexology, The Frankfurt School, and the New Left VI. Wilhelm Reich and the Sexual Revolution VII. Second-Wave Feminism VIII. Jews and Film IX. Jews and Pornography Conclusion Bibliography

Audio reading with commentary by Alex Linder

· Merchants of Sin (2017), by Benjamin Garland

pp 0-27 - Introduction, Chapters !, II

- intro. jews deliberately pervert meaning of 1st Amendment. comic book hearings in 1954. jews dominate pornography and comic books.

(67m)

pp 28-57 - Chapters III - IV

- main court cases getting obscenity legalized. Samuel Roth. Roth v US. Jews Must Live. Rosset, Grove Press. Pfeffer. Tropic of Cancer. Fanny Hill. Lenny Bruce. Ginsberg. Howl.

pp 58-79 - Chapter V

- the origins of sexual revolution in (((pseudo-science))). freud. hirshfeld. kinsey. legman. marcuse. Frankfurt School. Authoritarian Personality.

pp 80-100 - Chapter VI

- Wilhelm Reich. sexual self-control = fascism. must destroy nuclear family & patriarchy. orgone. Mailer his main promoter. inspired posthumous "sex revolution" of the '60s.

pp 101-124 - Chapter VII

- second-wave feminism. simone de beauvoir. the second sex. betty friedan. the feminine mystique. NARAL. WITCH. steinem. nathanson and NARAL. firestone. dworkin.

pp 125-147 - Chapter VIII

- jews in film. catholics force Production Code on jews. 1934-1965. they finally shuck it, profits drop by 2/3, heavy sex enters movies. jews put anti-white politics > profits.

pp 148-174 - Chapter IX [END]

- jews in porn. conclusion.

