https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?post/Day-Donald-Onward-Christian-soldiers

https://www.colchestercollection.com/titles/pdf/O/onward-christian-soldiers-day.pdf

By way of introduction:

https://archive.org/details/DeannaSpingola-OnwardChristianSoldiersByDonaldDay

Deanna Spingola provides a background and reads excerpts from 'Onward Christian Soldiers' by Donald Day, first published in Swedish in 1944. "Donald Day was a Chicago Tribune correspondent stationed in Riga, Latvia for a period of 20 years from early 1920s to 1940, a critical period in Latvia’s history. A Russian ambassador in the U.S. invited Day to cover the Soviet Union for his newspaper, but upon Day’s arrival to Riga he was denied the visa to enter the USSR unless he promised to present USSR in the positive light in the Western media.

Day refused. And stayed in the border state of Latvia for the next 20 years."