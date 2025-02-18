PDF:
By way of introduction:
· Background, Review and Excerpts by Deanna Spingola - Onward Christian Soldiers by Donald Day
https://archive.org/details/DeannaSpingola-OnwardChristianSoldiersByDonaldDay
Deanna Spingola provides a background and reads excerpts from 'Onward Christian Soldiers' by Donald Day, first published in Swedish in 1944. "Donald Day was a Chicago Tribune correspondent stationed in Riga, Latvia for a period of 20 years from early 1920s to 1940, a critical period in Latvia’s history. A Russian ambassador in the U.S. invited Day to cover the Soviet Union for his newspaper, but upon Day’s arrival to Riga he was denied the visa to enter the USSR unless he promised to present USSR in the positive light in the Western media.
Day refused. And stayed in the border state of Latvia for the next 20 years."
To the book, with audio reading by Alex Linder below …
Table of contents:
Introduction
Permit Me To Introduce Myself
1 Why I did not go Home
2 The United States
3 Latvia
4 Meet the Bolsheviks
5 Alliance with the Bear
6 Poland
7 Trips
8 The Downfall of Democracy
9 Jews
10 Russia
11 Lithuania
12 Danzig
13 Estonia
14 Sweden
15 Norway
16 Finland
17 England
18 Europe
19 Epilogue
Index of Names
Audio segments:
· Introduction
· Chapter 1: Why I did not go Home
· Chapter 2: The United States
https://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-Onward_Christian_Soldiers-Intro-Ch1-2.mp3
· Chapter 3: Latvia
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch3.mp3
· Chapter 4: I Meet the Bolsheviks
· Chapter 5: Alliance with the Bear
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch4-5.mp3
· Chapter 6: Poland
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch6.mp3
· Chapter 7: Trips
· Chapter 8: The Downfall of Democracy
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch7-8.mp3
· Chapter 9: Jews
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch9.mp3
· Chapter 10: Russia
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch10.mp3
· Chapter 11: Lithuania:
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch11.mp3
· Chapter 12: Danzig
· Chapter 13: Estonia
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch12-13.mp3
· Chapter 14: Sweden
· Chapter 15: Norway
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch14-15.mp3
· Chapter 16: Finland
· Chapter 17: England
· Chapter 18: Europe
· Epilogue.
http://www.vanguardnewsnetwork.com/Massive/AudioBooks/Day-OCS-Ch16-18-Epilogue-END.mp3
The audio is so helpful. Been able to listen til Ch 3 so far.
It's hard to believe Donald's sister, Dorothy Day, hailed Catholic activist, with talk of canonisation and at least for a time, communist/pro-Bolshevism (not overly familiar with her although my Catholic mother - unsurprisely:-) - knew of her/work) could have such a diametrically opposed view.
The smears about him are expected ofc. But would love to know what Dorothy thought of Donald and he of her.
https://johnjdunphy.medium.com/the-nazi-radio-broadcaster-who-escaped-prosecution-15c66994718f
Julius,
Great discovery and read thus far (only up to page 102 today).
Like the Lincoln quote on page 70:
"It was Abraham Lincoln who said:
I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true.
I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.
I must stand with anybody that stands right; stand with him while he is right, and
part with him when he goes wrong."
Thus the precious find.
Thanks for standing right.
God-speed to you and family.
Best
Greg