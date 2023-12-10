Podcast Discussion Series: In Black and White - Ayo Kimathi and Dave Gahary
· In Black and White—Episode 1: Introduction
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-1:3
· In Black and White—Episode 2: Finance - - In Black And White
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-2-Finance:3
· In Black and White—Episode 3: Politics - In Black And White
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-3-Politics:c
· In Black and White—Episode 4: Media
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-4-Media:5
· In Black and White—Episode 5: God & Morality
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-5-God-Morality:0
· In Black and White—Episode 6: Sexual Perversion
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-6-Sexual-Perversion:9
· In Black and White—Episode 7: COVID-19
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White-Episode-7-COVID-19:3
· In Black and White—Episode 8: Expulsions
https://odysee.com/@InBlackAndWhite:d/In-Black-and-White---Episode-8-(Expulsion):7
great series- thank you for sharing. brilliant premise and very informative
Giuseppe (G-Man) Vafanculo interviews Ayo Kimathi and Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson
• The Perfect Triangle #119 - 04 November 2022 - Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson and Ayo Kimathi – RisingTideMedia Giuseppe (G-Man) Vafanculo
https://rumble.com/v1re4x0-the-perfect-triangle-119-04-november-2022-dr-matthew-raphael-johnson.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=12
First hour is Matthew Raphael Johnson - not his best interview but several important points.
Second hour = Ayo Kimathi - very switched on.