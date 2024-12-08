· The French Revolution Part 1: Blood in the Streets of Paris
https://odysee.com/@ashalogos:92/the-french-revolution-blood-in-the:3
· The French Revolution Part 2: The Death of Monarchy, Aristocracy, and Tradition (and the rise of modernity)
https://odysee.com/@ashalogos:92/the-french-revolution-the-death-of:2
Such wise, prescient commentary from Burke and softly compelling narration by Asha. Elegiac. Loved that last painting of the small ship besieged by huge, angry looking waves, perhaps symbolic of emergent democracy about to be destroyed by ominous forces unrecognized in time.
Jacques Hebert, rabble rousing journalist of the revolution: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_H%C3%A9bert