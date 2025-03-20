Amazing testimonies of awakening and insights into how we have all been brainwashed and indoctrinated

https://ftjmedia.com/channel/AlfredSchaefer/video/.yJkxerSBpPJvnKUZ3iGp4Q/those-darn-schaefer-kids-001---march-19-2025-on-19-mar-25-14-00-03

38:00 – 911 – WT7 – Noam Chomsky the Gatekeeper – “leave the thinking to the EXPERTS”

49:00 – Alfred talks about how even he made core errors – the awakening process is a journey and everyone’s experience occurs at a different pace.

I liked the way Monika kept Alfred on topic.