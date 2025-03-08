Walther Mauser has amassed this incredible library of mostly PDF books (and some videos)

As at the end of February 2025, there are over 1840 titles. My ‘method’ is to maintain a register as I download them and verify the url. It’s not hard – just highlight the latest batch (or page down to the very beginning and select ALL to begin with) and copy as html format into a Word document, ensuring that the hyperlinks are preserved – then simply work through them at a leisurely pace, tidying up and downloading individually while noting and prioritising any titles of special interest.

Up to February 2025:

100 Deadly Skills : The Seal Operative's Guide to Eluding Pursuers, Evading Capture, and Surviving Any Dangerous Situation - Clint Emerson

100 Documents on the Origin of the War - German Foreign Office 1939

1001 Quotes By and About Jews

12 Gauge Pump-Action Shotgun - Professor Parabellum

12th Hitlerjugend SS Panzer Division in Normandy - Tim Saunders

12th SS Panzer Division 'Hitlerjugend' - Mccallum

1453 : The Holy War for Constantinople - Roger Crowley

1488 - Children of the Sun - Happy 4-20 o/ o/ o/

1984 - Orwell

1st SS Panzer Division 'Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler'

200 Years Together - A. I. Solzhenitsyn

21st Panzer Division

25 Ways To Suppress Truth : The Rules of Disinformation - Michael Sweeney

28 Centuries of 'For No Reason At All'

2nd SS Panzer Division 'Das Reich'

30 Articles of War for the German People - Joseph Goebbels

33rd SS Grenadier Division 'Charlemagne'

5th Gebirgsjager Division

5th Waffen SS Panzer Division Wiking : 1940-1945

7 Points - Vladimir Borisov

88 Precepts - David Lane

9th SS Panzer Division 'Hohenstaufen'

A Chronology of the International Conspiracy to Form The New World Order - Willie Martin

A Collection of Reports on Bolshevism in Russia - His Majesty's Official Representatives 1919

A Dictionary of Musical Terms - John Stainer 1889

A Dissertation on the Origin and Progress of the Scythians or Goths - John Pinkerton 1787

A Distant Thunder - Harold Covington

A Frozen Hell : The Russo-Finnish Winter War of 1939-1940 - William R Trotter

A Geography of the European Union - J. Cole, F. Cole

A Guide to the Scientific Knowledge of Things Familiar - Ebenezer Cobham Brewer, 1872

A Handbook for Right Wing Youth - Julius Evola

A Handbook of Traditional Living : Theory and Practice - Raido

A Handful of Hard Men : The SAS and the Battle for Rhodesia - Hannes Wessels

A History of Bolshevism from Marx to the First Five Years Plan - Arthur Rosenberg

A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind - Stephen Mitford Goodson

A History of Fascism : 1914-1945 - Stanley Payne

A History of the Peace Conference of Paris - The Settlement With Germany vol. 1

A History of the Peace Conference of Paris - The Settlement With Germany vol. 2

A History of Wales : From the Earliest Times to the Edwardian Conquest Vol. 1 - John Lloyd

A History of Wales : From the Earliest Times to the Edwardian Conquest Vol. 2 - John Lloyd

A Kosher-Stamp On Murder - Uri Avnery

A Manual of Classical Literature - Charles Morris 1880

A Master Gunmaker's Guide to Building Bolt-Action Rifles - Bill Holmes

A Mighty Fortress - Harold Covington

A National Policy - Oswald Mosley 1931

A New Nobility of Blood and Soil - Richard Walther Darré, 1930

A Pagan Shrine - R. Gordon Canning 1922

A People That Shall Dwell Alone - Kevin MacDonald

A Pictorial History Of The Armored Formations Of The Waffen-SS - Robert Stern

A Practical Guide to the Strategy and Tactics of Revolution - David W. Myatt

A Prisoner of the Reds : The Story of a British Officer Captured in Siberia - Francis McCullagh, 1922

A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites - Harry Waton, 1939

A Protocol of 1935 - Pan-Aryan Alliance, 1935

A Race Against Time : Racial Heresies for the 21st Century - Jared Taylor

A Real Case Against the Jews, Commissary to the Gentiles - Marcus Eli Ravage 1928

A Sea of Blood - Dr. Gregor 1926

A Short History Of England - C.K. Chesterton, 1917

A Short Study of the Life of Adrien Arcand - National Unity Party of Canada

A Soldier's Recollections - Randolpf H. McKim 1910

A Southern View of The Invasion of The Southern States and War of 1861-65 - S.A. Ashe 1935

A Squire's Trial - A. Slavros

A Terrible Revenge : The Ethnic Cleansing of the East European Germans, 1944 - 1950 - Alfred-Maurice de Zayas

Achtung Panzer : The Development of Tank Warfare - Heinz Guderian

Action : National Youth Alliance, 1974 - William Pierce

Adolf Hitler - Collection of Speeches 1922-1945

Adolf Hitler - The Greatest Story Never Told (2013) Documentary (English subtitles)

Adolf Hitler : A Chilling Tale Of Propaganda - Joseph Goebbels

Adolf Hitler : A Short Sketch of His Life - Philipp Bouhler 1938

Adolf Hitler : German Nationalist Or Aryan Racialist - Matt Koehl

Adolf Hitler : The Ultimate Avatar - Miguel Serrano

Adolf Hitler und die Kinder, 1941

Adolf Hitler's Address to the Industry Club in Duesseldorf - 27th January 1932

Advance to Barbarism - F.J.P. Veale 1953

Adventures in My Youth : A German Soldier on the Eastern Front 1941-45 - Armin Scheiderbauer

Aeneid - Virgil

Aesop's Fables

After Stalingrad : The Red Armys Winter Offensive 1942-1943 - David M. Glantz

After the Reich - MacDonogh, Giles

Against Democracy and Equality : The European New Right - Dr. Tomislav Sunić

Against Our Better Judgment : The Hidden History Of How The US Was Used To Create Israel - Alison Weir

Against The Evil Tide : An Autobiography - Ben Klassen

Against the Neo-Pagans - Julius Evola

Agenda 21 - UN, 3-14 June 1992

Aircraft of the Luftwaffe, 1935-45

Alexander the Great - Lucius Flavius Arrian 137

Alfred Rosenberg's Memoirs - Alfred Rosenberg

All America Must Know The Terror That Is Upon Us - Revilo P. Oliver 1959

All Christians are Cucks - Axe of Perun

Allgemeine-SS : The Commands, Units and Leaders of the General SS - Mark C. Yerger

Allied Intrigue in the Low Countries - The German Foreign Office 1940

Allied Wartime Diplomacy : A Pattern in Poland - Edward Rozek

Always The Horizon - Murdoch Murdoch

America, Roosevelt and the Causes of the Present War - Ezra Pound 1944

American Antifa : The Tactics, Culture, and Practice of Militant Antifascism - Stanislav Vysotsky

American Bastille : History of the Illegal Arrest and Imprisonments of American Citizens During the Civil War - John Marshall 1871

American Dissident Voices Collection - William Pierce

American Intent to Provoke Incident with Germany - British War Cabinet Discussions between Churchill and Roosevelt, 19 August 1941

American Practical Navigator

America's Decline : The Education of a Conservative - Revilo Oliver

America's Greatest Problem : The Negro - Robert Wilson Shufeldt 1915

An Auschwitz Doctor’s Eyewitness Account : Tall Tales of Dr. Mengele’s Assistant Analyzed - Miklós Nyiszli, Carlo Mattogno

An Empire Of Their Own : How the Jews Invented Hollywood - Neal Gabler

An Eye for an Eye : The Story of Jews Who Sought Revenge For the Holocaust - John Sack

An Outlaw's Diary : 1.) Revolution - Cecile Tormay, 1923

An Outlaw's Diary : 2.) The Commune - Cecile Tormay. 1923

Ancient Poems, Ballads and Songs of the Peasantry of England - 1857

Ancient Rome - Robert Pennel, 1894

Ancient Symbolism in Lithuanian Folk Art - Marija Gimbutas

And Time Rolls On : The Savitri Devi Interviews - Savitri Devi

Animal Farm - Orwell

Anne Franks Diary : A Hoax - Ditlieb Felderer

Another View of the Civil Rights Movement : As Remembered by Drue H. Lackey - Drue Lackey

Antifa : The Anti-Fascist Handbook - Mark Bray

Anti-Semitism : Cui Bono? : Report on the Symbiosis Between Anti-Semitism and Zionism - K.R. Bolton

Anti-Semitism : Throughout the Ages - Richard N. Coudenhove-Kalergi, 1935

Anti-Tech Revolution : Why and How - Theodore John Kaczynski

Apocalypse 1945 : The Destruction of Dresden - Irving, David 2007

Apotheosis of the Jew - A.K. Chesterton

Are We Beasts : Churchill and the Moral Question of World War II Area Bombing - Chris Harmon

Armageddon in Stalingrad : Vol 2 - David Glantz, Jonathan House

Armies of the Greek-Italian War 1940–41

Armoured Warfare and the Fall of France - Anthony Tucker-Jones

Arnold Leese Pamphlet Collection

Arrow Cross Men : National Socialist - Miklós Lackó

Aryan Sun-Myths : The Origin of Religions - Charles Morris 1889

Aryanity : Forbidden History of the Aryan Race

Aryanity : The Forbidden Destiny of the Aryan Race

Aryans and Mongrelized America : The Remedy - Junius Aryan 1912

Asgard and the Gods : The Tales and Traditions of Our Northern Ancestors - M.W. MacDowell, 1884

Asgard and the Gods : The Tales and Traditions of Our Northern Ancestors - Wilhelm Wagner 1880

Assault On The Liberty : The True Story of the Israeli Attack on an American Intelligence Ship - Ennes, James N.

Assorted Nasties - David Harber

Asymmetric Flooding as a Tool for Foreign Influence on Social Media

At Hitler's Side : The Memoirs of Hitler’s Luftwaffe Adjutant - Nicolaus von Below

Atlantis - The Antediluvian World - Ignatius Donnelly 1882

Atlantis Edda & Bible - Hermann Wieland 1924

Attacks Against the National Socialist Worldview, 1936 - Dieter Schwarz

Authentic History of the Ku Klux Klan, 1865-1877 - Susan Lawrence Davis, 1924

Axe of Perun and The Gift - Axe of Perun

Axe of Perun for Our People - Axe of Perun

Axe of Perun vs the Jews - Axe of Perun

Back Door to War : The Roosevelt Foreign Policy 1933-1941 - Charles Callan Tansill

Background and Detailed Chronology of Ernst Zündel Persecution

Bancarotta - M.S. King , Allegory about Central Banking

Banged Up : Survival as a Political Prisoner in 21st Century Europe - David Irving

Bankrolling Bigotry : An Overview of the Online Funding Strategies of American Hate Groups - The Global Disinformation Index and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue

Barbarossa : Hitler's Invasion of Russia 1941 - David M. Glantz

Basic German Grammer

Behind Communism - Frank L. Britton

Beowulf - Lumsden, 1883

Berlin : Story Of A Battle - Andrew Tully

Berlin : The Downfall, 1945 - Anthony Beevor

Beware of the English! : German Propaganda Exposes England - W.G. Knop 1939

Beware The Agent Provocateur

Beyond Good and Evil - Friedrich Nietzsche

Bitter Harvest : Zimbabwe and the Aftermath of it's Independence - Ian Smith

Black Book Of Communism - Crimes, Terror, Repression

Black Innovation? - V.S. Herrell

Black Medicine, Volume I : The Dark Art of Death - N. Mashiro

Black Medicine, Volume II : Weapons at Hand - N. Mashiro

Black Medicine, Volume III : Low Blows - N. Mashiro

Black Medicine, Volume IV : Equalizers - N. Mashiro

Blitzkrieg : The Invasion of Poland to the Fall of France - Stephen Hart, Russel Hart

Blitzkrieg France, 1940 - Michael Olive, Robert J. Edwards

Blitzkrieg Unleashed : The German Invasion of Poland, 1939 - Richard Hargreaves

Blood and Honor - Alfred Rosenberg

Blood and Soil : A Heathen Manifesto - Volksfront

Blood and Soil : The Memoir of A Third Reich Brandenburger - Sepp de Giampietro

Blood Passover : The Jews of Europe and Ritual Murder - Ariel Toaff

Blood Ritual - Holy Atrocities And Judaism

Blood Tears

Blue Division Soldier 1941-45 : Spanish Volunteer on the Eastern Front

Bolshevism : In Theory and Practice - Dr. Joseph Goebbels

Bolshevism and Poland - Wincenty Lutoslawski 1919

Bolshevism from Moses to Lenin - Dietrich Eckart

Book of Etiquette, Volume I - Lillian Eichler 1921

Book of Etiquette, Volume II - Lillian Eichler 1922

Brainwashing : A Synthesis of the Russian Textbook on Psychopolitics - Dorothy Baker

Brave New World - Aldous Leonard Huxley

Breaking the Spell - Nicholas Kollerstrom

Bring Down the System - Franz Eher, 1932

Britain First Rally - Oswald Mosley 1939

British, Allied Meddling in Holland and Belgium before German Invasion - Various

Bush War Operator : Memoirs of the Rhodesian Light Infantry, Selous Scouts and Beyond - Andrew Balaam

Bush War Rhodesia, 1966-1980 - Peter Baxter

By Way Of Deception - Victor Ostrovsky

Camp of the Saints - Jean Raspail

Campaign in Russia, The Waffen SS on the Eastern Front - Leon Degrelle

Case White : The Invasion of Poland, 1939 - Robert Forczyk

Catechism of a Revolutionist - Sergey Nechayev 1869

Caution, Zionism! : Essays on the Ideology, Organisation and Practice of Zionism - Yuri Ivanov

Celebrations in the Life of the SS Family - Fritz Weitzel

Christian Zionism - Stephen Sizer

Christian Zionism : Its History, Theology And Politics - Stephen Sizer

Christianity vs Judeo-Christianity - Malcolm Ross

Christianity's Criminal History - Karlheinz Deschner, abridged translation of volumes 1-3 by César Tort Jr.

Chronological European History, 476-1871 - Arthur Hassall 1897

Churchills War 1 pt.1 - Irving

Churchills War 1 pt.2 - Irving

Churchills War 1 pt.3 - Irving

Churchills War 1 pt.4 - Irving

Churchills War 2 pt.1 - Irving

Churchills War 2 pt.2 - Irving

Churchills War 2 pt.3 - Irving

Cicero's Tusculan Disputations - Cicero

Circulars and Manifestoes, 1927-1938 - Corneliu Codreanu

Civil War 2 - Thomas W. Chittum

Codex Oera Linda

Coeur Noir - Hitlerjugend

Coldblooded Murder A.D. 1945 - Leonora Geier

Collection of the Miscellaneous Works of Francis Parker Yockey - F. P. Yockey

Collection of the Works of David Lane

Color, Communism, and Common Sense - Manning Johnson, 1958

Combat 18 Field Manual - Combat 18

Combat Tracking Guide - John D. Hurth

Coming Tasks of Rural Propaganda - Gustav Staebe, 1932

Commentaries on the Gallic War - Julius Caesar 49 BC

Committee of the States : Inside the Radical Right - Cheri Seymour

Communism : A jewish Talmudic Concept - Willie Martin

Communism In Germany - Adolf Ehrt, 1933

Communism Installed Here - Adrien Arcand

Communism Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Been Renamed - F.C. Blahut

Communism With Mask Off - Goebbels 1935

Condor : The Luftwaffe in Spain 1936-1939 - Patrick Laureau

Confederate Wizards Of The Saddle - Bennett H. Young 1914

Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout : The Making of a Sensible Environmentalist - Patrick Moore

Confessions of an Anti-Feminist : The Autobiography of Anthony M. Ludovici - Anthony M. Ludovici

Confessions of Stalin's Agent - Kenneth Goff

Contra Judaeus : Exposing Jewish Psycho-Politics - Loki Hulgaard

Convergence of Catastrophes - Guillaume Faye

Corneliu Zelea Codreanu Quotes - Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

Cosmotheism : Divine Aryan Consciousness : From Man to Super-Man - William Luther

Counterinsurgency Warfare : Theory and Practice - David Galula

Covert Rural Surveillance - Ben Wai

Cracks In The Constitution : Analyzed - Ferdinand Lundberg, (book link in description)

Creed of a Fascist Revolutionary - A. K. Chesterton 1935

Crime and Punishment - Fyodor Dostoevsky, 1867

Crimes and Mercies : The Fate of German Civilians Under Allied Occupation - James Bacque

Crimes Unspoken : The Rape of German Women at The End of The Second World War - Miriam Gebhardt

Criticism Of Oswald Spengler - Rosenberg, Alfred 1925

Crying Wolf : Hate Crime Hoaxes in America - Laird-Wilcox, 1994

Crystallizing Public Opinion - Eduard Bernays 1923

Cultural Marxism

Culture of Critique - Kevin MacDonald

Culture of Critique for Normies Part I of VII Replacing Race in Anthropology

Czechoslovak and British Concepts of a Sudeten German Genocide - Rudolf Pueschel, PhD

Dark Albion : A Requiem for the English - David Abbott

Das Afrika Korps - Franz Kurowski

Das Afrika Korps : Erwin Rommel and the Germans in Africa, 1941-43 - Franz Kurowski

Das Boot - Lothar G Buchheim

Das Deutsche Mädel - 8/1938

Das Hakenkreuz Lied

Das Kapital, Book 1 - Karl Marx

Das Kapital, Book 2 - Karl Marx

David Lane Interviewed by Meredith Viera

David Tate Interviewed

Day Of Deceit - Robert B. Stinnett

De Natura Deorum & Academica - Marcus Tullius Cicero

Death by Deception : Advanced Improvised Booby Traps - Jo Jo Gonzales

Deathride : Hitler vs. Stalin : The Eastern Front, 1941-1945 - John Mosier

Debating the Holocaust - Thomas Dalton

Debunking The Genocide Myth - Paul Rassinier

Deceived Damned & Defiant - David Lane

Defamation : The Movie - Yoav Shamir

Defending Against the Allied Bombing Campaign - Samuel Crowell

Defending the Master Race : Conservation, Eugenics, Madison Grant - Jonathan Spiro

Defiance - Savitri Devi

Defiant : Short Version *Graphic Warning*

Déjà vu - Billy Roper

Democracy : The God That Failed - Hoppe

Democracy Brings the Police State - Colin Jordan

Demons - Fyodor Dostoevsky, 1871

DEMYSTIFYING NATIONAL SOCIALISM (Twitter Space)

Denmark and Norway 1940 : Hitler’s Boldest Operation - Douglas C. Dildy

Der Adler - 1942 - Heft 10

Der Adler - 1943 - Heft 15

Der Adler - April 1942 - Heft 08

Der Adler - August 1939 - Heft 14

Der Adler - December 1939 - Heft 22

Der Adler - December 1939 - Heft 23

Der Adler - Febuary 1942 - Heft 03

Der Adler - January 1940 - Heft 01

Der Adler - January 1942 - Heft 01

Der Adler - January 1942 - Heft 02

Der Adler - July 1939 - Heft 11

Der Adler - July 1939 - Heft 12

Der Adler - June 1939 - Heft 08

Der Adler - June 1940 - Heft 12

Der Adler - March 1942 - Heft 05

Der Adler - March 1942 - Heft 06

Der Adler - May 1939 - Heft 07

Der Adler - May 1941 - Heft 10

Der Adler - May 1942 - Heft 10

Der Adler - May 1942 - Heft 11

Der Adler - November 1939 - Heft 20

Der Adler - November 1939 - Heft 21

Der Adler - November 1941 - Heft 23

Der Adler - October 1939 - Heft 19

Der Adler - October 1940 - Heft 21

Der Adler - September 1939 - Heft 15

Der Ewige Jude (The Eternal Jew) 1940 English dub

Der Sieg des Glaubens - Leni Riefenstahl, 1933 (english subs)

Der Sturmer : Julius Streicher Memorial Edition

Destruction and Reconstruction : Personal Experiences of The Late War - Richard Taylor 1879

Deutscher Luftwaffenkalender 1941 : Das Handbuch der Luftwaffe

Deutschland Erwache : The History and Development of the Nazi Party and the Germany Awake Standards - Ulric of England

Devilry in the Holy Land - Arnold Leese

Diamond In The Dust : The Ian Stuart Biography

Diary of an S.A. Leader - Hans Snyckers 1941

Dictatorship - William Joyce 1933

Did Six Million Really Die - corrected version

Die Deutsche Wochenschau 592-2 January 7, 1942

Die Juden in USA - Hans Diebow 1941

Die Olympischen Tage 1936

Dietrich Eckart - William Gillespie

Dingo Firestorm : The Greatest Battle of the Rhodesian Bush War - Ian Pringle

Discourses and Selected Writings - Epictetus

Dissecting the Holocaust - Rudolf, Germar

Ditch Medicine : Advanced Field Procedures for Emergencies - Hugh L. Coffee

Divine Comedy : Inferno - Dante Alighieri

DNA and Genealogical Evidence Suggests the Plymouth Colonists were Sephardic Jews

DNA Science and the Jewish Bloodline - Texe Marrs

Doctrine of Aryanity

Don't Be Too Fair - Joseph Goebbels

Don't Make the Black Kids Angry - Colin Flaherty

Don't Trust a Fox on a Greensward, and Never a jew on His Given Word - Elvira Bauer

Dr. Joseph Goebbels Articles and Speeches : 1927-1945 - Joseph Goebbels

Dr. William Pierce : His Mission - Kevin Alfred Strom

DVX - Wewelsburg Archives Publication

Eagles of the Third Reich : Men of the Luftwaffe - Samuel Mitcham

Early European History - Hutton Webster 1917

Eastern Front Combat : The German Soldier in Battle from Stalingrad to Berlin - Hans Wijers

Eastern Front in Color - Operation Blue, 1942

Easy Meat : Multiculturalism, Islam and Child Sex-Slavery - Peter McLoughlin

Eben-Emael and the Defence of Fortress Belgium, 1940 - Clayton Donnell

Ebredj Magyar - Hungarian Arrow Cross Party Anthem

Ecrits Re' visionnistes - Robert Faurisson

Egyptian Civilization : Its Sumerian Origin and Real Chronology And Sumerian Origin of Egyptian Hieroglyphs - Laurence Austine Waddell

Eight Homilies Against The Jews - John Chrysostom, 387

Einstein Hoax

Eisenhower's Holocaust

Emergency Economic Program of the NSDAP - Reichsorganisationsleitung der NSDAP 1932

Encyclopedia of European Peoples - Carl Waldman, Cathy Mason

Encyclopedia of German Tanks of WWII

Endgame at Stalingrad : Vol 3 - David Glantz, Jonathan House

Ending White Slavery - Matthew Hale

Entdecktes Judenthum - Johann Andreas Eisenmenger 1711

Enuma Elish : The Babylonian Creation Epic - Timothy J. Stephany

Enuma Elish : The Chaldean Account of Genesis - George Smith, 1876

Era of World Ruin : The Era of Democracy - A.S. Leese

Erasing the Liberty : The Battle to Keep Alive the Memory of Israel's Massacre on the USS Liberty - Phillip Tourney

Erectus Walks Amongst Us : The Evolution of Modern Humans - Richard D. Fuerle

Essays of a Klansman - Louis Beam

Essential Writings on Race - Samuel Francis

Estonian War of Independence 1918-1920

Eternal Strangers : Critical Views of Jews and Judaism Through the Ages - Thomas Dalton

Ethical National-Socialism - Reichsfolk

Ethnostate - Billy Roper

Europa: The Last Battle (2017)

Europe Awake

European Background of American History (1300 - 1600) - Edward Potts Cheyney 1904

European History #1 : The Dark Ages, 476-918 - Charles Oman 1905

European History #2 : The Empire and the Papacy, 918-1273 T.F. Tout 1921

European History #3 : The Close of the Middle Ages, 1273-1494 - Richard Lodge 1904

European History #4 : Europe in the Sixteenth Century, 1494-1598 - A.H. Johnson 1909

European History #5 : The Ascendancy of France,1598-1715 - Henry Wakeman 1923

European History #6 : The Balance of Power, 1715-1789 - Arthur Hassall 1907

Execution by Hunger : The Hidden Holocaust - Miron Dolot

Exiles from History - David McCalden

Exposing The Lies of History - Reed Sainsbury

Extreme Privacy : What it Takes to Disappear, 5th Edition 2024 - Michael Bazzell

Ezra Pound Speaking : Radio Speeches of World War II

F*** You! Mr. President : Confessions of the Father of the Neutron Bomb - Sam Cohen

Facts and Lies about Hitler - Franz Eher 1932

Fairy Tales - Hans Christian Anderson

Faith and Action - Helmut Stellrecht 1938

Faith and Heritage : A Christian Nationalist Anthology

Faith Of The Future - Matt Koehl

Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom - Patrick Moore

Falange : A History of Spanish Fascism - Stanley G. Payne

Fall Gelb 1940 : Panzer breakthrough in the West - Douglas C. Dildy

Fall Gelb, 1940 : Airborne Assault on the Low Countries - Douglas C. Dildy

Fallschirmjager : Elite German Paratroops - Jon Sutherland, Diane Canwell

Far And Wide - Douglas Reed 1951

Farm Murders in South Africa

Fascism : 100 Questions Asked and Answered - Oswald Mosley

Fascism for the Million - Oswald Mosley

Fascism in England, 1928-1940

Fascist Economics and Socialism of Duty - Iron March

Fascist Educational Policy - William Joyce 1935

Fascist Voices - Essays From The ‘Fascist Quarterly’ 1936-1940

Fashanova - "Same As Us" [MUSIC VIDEO]

Fate, I Believe - Robert Ley 1937

Father Coughlin Answers His Critics - Charles Edward Coughlin

Faustian Man in a Multicultural Age - Ricardo Duchesne

Fiend and Felon : Power, Perjury and Murder in Szymon Wizenthal's Footsteps - Gerd Honsik

Fighting for the Essence : Western Ethno-Suicide Or European Renaissance? - Pierre Krebs

Final Judgment - Michael Collins Piper

Finland : Eye of Storm - Erkki Hautamäki

Finland at War : The Winter War 1939–40 - Vesa Nenye, Peter Munter, Toni Wirtanen

Finland At War 1939-45 - Philip Jowett, Brent Snodgrass

First Aid, fm4-25.11

First Writing on the Jews (Gemlich Letter) 1919 - Adolf Hitler

FM 21-11 : First Aid for Soldiers - Department of the Army Headquarters

FM 21-76 : US Army Survival Manual - Department of the Army Headquarters

FM 31-21 : Guerilla Warfare and Special Forces Operations - Department of the Army Headquarters

FM 5-31 : Boobytraps - Department of the Army Headquarters

FM 90-10-1 : An Infantryman's Guide to Combat in Built Up Areas - Department of the Army Headquarters

For My Legionaries - Corneliu Codreanu

For You Were Strangers : Modern Slavery And Trafficking In Human Beings In Israel

Foreign and Ethnic Units in the Estonian Military during the War of Independence 1918-1920

Foreign Legions of the Third Reich. Vol 1 - David Littlejohn

Foreign Legions of the Third Reich. Vol 2 - David Littlejohn

Foreign Legions of the Third Reich. Vol 3 - David Littlejohn

Foreign Legions of the Third Reich. Vol 4 - David Littlejohn

Forever and Ever - Savitri Devi

Forged War Crimes Malign the German Nation - Udo Walendy

Fort Eben Emael - Tim Saunders

Fort Eben Emael : The Key to Hitlers Victory in the West - Simon Dunstan

Foundations Of The Nineteenth Century, vol 1 - Houston Stewart Chamberlain

Foundations Of The Nineteenth Century, vol 2 - Houston Stewart Chamberlain

Foundations Of The Twenty First Century, The Philosophy of White - DeSilva

France 1940 : Blitzkrieg in the West - Alan Shepperd

France and the Nazi Menace : Intelligence and Policy Making, 1933-1939 - Peter Jackson

France, Holland and Belgium, 1940-1941 - Will Fowler

Frank Extract from American State Trials, 1918 vol. X - John Lawson

Free America! - German American Bund at Madison Square Garden, 1939

Freedom's Sons - Harold Covington

Freemasonry : Ideology, Organization And Policy - Schwarz, Dieter

Freemasonry and Judaism - Vicomte Leon De Poncins, 1929

Freemasonry and the Vatican - Vicomte de Poncins

French Foreign Legion Paratrooper Combat Manual

French Gestapo Trials and Other Articles - Vincent Reynouard

From Major Jordan's Diaries - George Racey Jordan

From PSYOP to MindWar : The Psychology of Victory - Colonel Paul E. Valley

From Yahweh to Zion - Laurent Guyénot

Fry The Brain - John West

Fuck You I'm White

Fundamentals of Radio - Edward C. Jordan

G.L. Rockwell - Playboy Interview, April 1966

Gather Your Tribe Were Going To War - 6/18/2024 - Rage Cast

General Otto Ernst Remer Interview, 1987

General Population - Billy Roper

Genesis and Structure of Society - Giovanni Gentile

Genocide in the Ottoman Empire : Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks, 1913-1923 - George N. Shirinian

Gentile Folly, The Rothschilds - Arnold Leese

George Lincoln Rockwell : A National Socialist Life - William Luther Pierce

German : Basic Course

German Aircraft Interiors, 1935-1945 - Kenneth Merrick

German Aircraft of the First World War - Owen Thetford, Peter Gray

German Army Handbook, 1939-1945 - W. J. K Davies

German Army, Navy Uniforms and Insignia -1871-1918

German Battle Tactics on the Russian Front, 1941-1945 - Steven H. Newton

German Big Business and the Rise of Hitler - Henry Turner

German Big Business and the Rise of Hitler : Not Financed by Jewish Bankers

German Disarmament After World War I : The Diplomacy of International Arms Inspection 1920-1931 - Richard J. Shuster

German Economic Policy - Wilhelm Bauer 1939

German Education Today - T. Wilhelm, G. Gräfe 1936

German Half-Tracked Vehicles of World War 2

German Labour Service - Fritz Edel 1938

German Language Course

German Law and Legislation - Dr. Erich Schinnerer 1938

German MountainTroops

German Navy Handbook 1939-1945

German Order of Battle, Vol. 1 : 1st-290th Infantry Divisions - Samuel Mitcham

German Order of Battle, Vol. 2 : 291st-999th Infantry Divisions, Named Infantry Divisions, and Special Divisions - Samuel Mitcham

German Order of Battle, Vol. 3 : Panzer, Panzer Grenadier, and Waffen SS Divisions in WWII - Samuel Mitcham

German Political Profiles - Sadila Mantau, Hans Heinz 1938

German Propaganda Leaflets

German Research in WW2 - Leslie Simon

German Socialism - Werner Sombart 1937

German Tanks in France 1940 : Armor in the Wehrmachts Greatest Blitzkrieg Victory - Steven J. Zaloga

German Youth in a Changing World - 1936

Germania : History of the Third Reich

Germany and England - Nesta Webster

Germany and the Jewish Problem - Dr. F. K. Wiebe

Germany From The Earliest Period, vol. I - Wolfgang Menzel 1899

Germany From The Earliest Period, vol. II - Wolfgang Menzel 1899

Germany From The Earliest Period, vol. III - Wolfgang Menzel 1899

Germany From The Earliest Period, vol. IV - Wolfgang Menzel 1899

Germany is our Problem - Morgenthau, Henry

Germany Must Perish - Kaufman

Germany Reborn - Hermann Göring 1934

Germany Speaks - NSDAP 1938

Germany’s Panther Tank : The Quest for Combat Supremacy - Thomas L. Jentz, Hilary L. Doyle

Germany’s Tiger Tanks : VK45.02 to Tiger 2 - Design, Production Modifications - Thomas L. Jentz, Hilary L. Doyle

Germany’s War : John Wear

Germany's Hitler : Hitler's Official Authorized Biography - Heinz A. Heinz 1934

Germany's New Religion : The Germanic Faith Movement - Wilhelm Hauer

Germany's Tiger Tanks : D.W. to Tiger 1 - Design, Production Modifications - Thomas L. Jentz, Hilary L. Doyle

Gideon's Spies - Gordon Thomas

Global History and New Polycentric Approaches

Global Trends 2025 : A Transformed World - National Intelligence Council

God and Folk

God’s Battalions : The Case For The Crusades - Rodney Stark

Goebbels On The Jews - Goebbels

Goebbels Speeches & Articles - from Calvin.edu

Goebbels, Mastermind Of The Third Reich - David Irving

Gold and Iron : Bismarck, Bleichroder and the Building of the German Empire - Fritz Stern

Gold in the Furnace - Savitri Devi 1952

Goodbye, Transylvania : A Romanian Waffen-SS Soldier - Sigmund Heinz Landau

Göring : Irving, David

Gottglaubig : Writings on German Faith - Anton Holzner

Grenadiers : The Story of Waffen SS General Kurt Meyer - Kurt Meyer

Grimms Complete Fairy Tales

Großdeutschland Division

Grosse Deutsche Kunstausstellung (1937-44)

Gruesome Harvest - Ralph Franklin Keeling 1947

Guardian Of The Rune - Murdoch Murdoch

Guerrilla Warfare - Che Guevara

Guerrillas in the Mist : A Battlefield Guide to Clandestine Warfare - Bob Newman

Guide for the Bedevilled - Ben Hecht

Gun Control in Germany 1928-1945 - William Luther Pierce

H.A.T.E

Hagakure : The Book of the Samurai - Yamamoto Tsunetomo

Handbook for Volunteers of The Irish Republican Army - IRA

Handbook of the NS Propagandist

Handbook on German Forces - U. S. War Department

Hasten The Day, Pt. 1 : The First Year Of The Balkanization of America - Billy Roper

Hávamál - Hollander

Heading for Ottawa! : Canadian Corporatism - Adrien Arcand

Heathen Imperialism - Julius Evola

Heimskringla I - Sturluson

Heimskringla II - Sturluson

Heimskringla III - Sturluson

Heinrich Himmler : A Photo History of the Reichsfuhrer-SS - Max Williams

Hellstorm - Thomas Goodrich

Hellstorm Full Documentary

Herakles and the Swastika : Greek Volunteers in the German Army, Police & SS, 1943 _ 1945 - Antonio J. Munoz

Hermann Goring : Fighter Ace - Peter Kilduff

Hero and Martyr of Dutch National Socialism : Meinoud Marinus Rost van Tonningen

Heroes of the Reich - Mike Walsh

Hess : The Missing Years 1941-1945 - Irving, David

Hidden Auschwitz : The Underground Guided Tour - Carolyn Yeager

Hidden Government - Lieut. Col. J. Creagh Scott 1954

Hideki Tojo’s Prison Diary

Higher Headquarters, Mechanized GHQ Units, (1.05.1940)

Hiraeth Interviews Kai Murros on Our Culture

History of Prussia, vol. 1 - 1134 to 1740 - Herbert Tuttle, 1884

History of Prussia, vol. 2 - 1740 to 1745 - Herbert Tuttle, 1888

History of Prussia, vol. 3 - 1745 to 1756 - Herbert Tuttle, 1888

History of Prussia, vol. 4 - 1756 to 1757 - Herbert Tuttle, 1896

History of the Goths, Vandals, and Suevi - Isidore of Seville 619

History of the Jewish Nation : After the Destruction of Jerusalem under Titus - Alfred Edersheim 1896

History of the Norwegian People, Vol. 01 - Knut Gjerset, 1915

History of the Norwegian People, Vol. 02 - Knut Gjerset, 1915

History of Zionism 1 : 1600-1918 - Nahum Sokolow 1919

History of Zionism 2 : 1600-1918 - Nahum Sokolow 1919

History's Greatest Heist : The Looting of Russia by the Bolsheviks - Sean McMeekin

Hitler : Beyond Evil and Tyranny - R. H. S. Stolfi

Hitler and I - Otto Strasser 1940

Hitler Democrat - Leon Degrelle

Hitler for a Thousand Years - Léon Degrelle

Hitler on the Jews - Thomas Dalton

Hitler Was Right! - Colin Jordan

Hitler, Born at Versailles - Leon Degrelle

Hitlerism and Hindudom - Savitri Devi

Hitlerjunge Quex (1933)

Hitlerjunge Quex, 1933, eng subs

Hitler's Arctic War : Campaigns in Norway, Finland and USSR - Mann & Jorgensen

Hitlers Brandenburgers : The Third Reichs Elite Special Forces - Lawrence Paterson

Hitlers Forgotten Flotillas : Kriegsmarine Security Forces - Lawrence Paterson

Hitlers Gateway to the Atlantic : German Naval Bases in France 1940-1945 - Lars Hellwinkel, Brian Best

Hitler's Letter To Brüning, 1932

Hitler's Marriage, Will and Political Testament

Hitler's Motorcars : The Führer's Vehicles From the Birth of the Nazi Party to the Fall of the Third Reich - John Starkey

Hitler's Praetorians : The History of the Waffen SS, 1925-1945 - Tim Ripley

Hitler's Pre-emptive War : The Battle for Norway - Henrik O. Lunde

Hitler's Priest : The Anton Holzner Collection - Anton Holzner

Hitler's Revolution : Ideology, Social Programs, Foreign Affairs - Richard Tedor

Hitlers Spanish Legion : The Blue Division in Russia - Gerald R. Kleinfeld, Lewis A. Tambs

Hitlers U-boat Bases - Jak P. Mallmann Showell

Hitler's War and The War Path - Irving, David

Hitlers Warrior : The Life and Wars of SS Colonel Jochen Peiper - Danny S. Parker

HOLLYWOODISM 🎬 HOW THE JEWS INVENTED HOLLYWOOD (1998)

Holocaust : What They Hide From You - Vincent Reynourd

Holocaust ~ Jewish or German? : I Denounce the Lie of the Centuary - S.E. Castan

Holocaust Deprogramming Course

Holocaust Encyclopedia : Uncensored And Unconstrained

Holocaust High Priest : Elie Wiesel, Night, The Memory Cult, and the Rise of Revisionism - Warren B. Routledge

Holocaust or Hoax : The Arguments - Jurgen Graf

Holocaust Revisionism in 60 Seconds - Thomas Dalton PhD

Holy Book of Adolf Hitler - James Larratti Battersby 1952

Home Built Claymore Mines : A Blueprint For Survival - Ragnar Benson

Home Workshop Guns for Defense and Resistance : Volume I, The Submachine Gun - Bill Holmes

Home Workshop Guns for Defense and Resistance : Volume III _ The .22 Machine Pistol - Bill Holmes

Home Workshop Guns for Defense and Resistance : Volume IV _ The 9mm Machine Pistol - Bill Holmes

Home Workshop Guns for Defense and Resistance : Volume V _ The AR-15_M16 - Bill Holmes

Home Workshop Guns For Defense and Resistance Volume II : The Handgun - Bill Holmes

Home Workshop Prototype Firearms : How to Design, Build, and Sell Your Own Small Arms - Bill Holmes

Homemade C-4 : A Recipe for Survival - Ragnar Benson

Homo Americanus : Child of the Postmodern Age - Tomislav Sunić

Horror At Neu Stettin – Russian War Crimes Against Germans

Hour of Decision - Oswald Spengler 1934

How Hitler Defied The Bankers

How the Jews Betrayed Mankind, Vol. 1, The Sumerian Swindle - Gregory Delaney

How the Jews Betrayed Mankind, Vol. 2, Monsters of Babylon - Gregory Delaney

How to Judge People by What They Look Like - Edward Dutton

How to Start and Train A Militia Unit - General Westmoreland

How Whites Took Over America - WhiteRabbitRadioTV

How Whites Took Over America, part 2 - WhiteRabbitRadioTV

Human Accomplishment : The Pursuit of Excellence in the Arts and Sciences, 800 B.C to 1950 - Charles Murray

Human Action : A Treatise on Economics, The Scholars Edition - Ludwig von Mises

Human Augmentation, The Dawn of a New Paradigm

Human Smoke : The Beginnings of World War II, The End of Civilization - Nicholson Baker

Hungarian Arrow Cross Party Victory March

Hungarism - Ferenc Szálasi

Hunter - Andrew Macdonald

Hypathia of Alexandria: Murdered by the Jews - Karl

I Don't Like Ike! : The Story of Globalist Socialist Dwight Eisenhower that Stephen Ambrose Didn't Tell You - Mike King

I Fight 1943

I Know These Dictators - G. Ward Price 1937

I Testify Against the Jews - Robert Edmondson

I Want The Earth Plus 5 Percent - Larry Hannigan

I Was Hitler's Pilot : The Memoirs of Hans Baur - Hans Baur

Icebreaker : Who Started The Second World War - Viktor Suvorov

Ideals - Asha Logos

Identifying Undercover Activity and Agents - Timothy W. Tobiason

Illustrated Waffen-SS 1943-1945 - Robert Michulic

Imagine a World Without Jews

Immorality in the Talmud - Alfred Rosenberg

Imperium - Francis Parker Yockey

IM-RFM 01 - Mental Liberation - IronMarch

In Deadly Combat : A German Soldier’s Memoir of the Eastern Front - Gottlob Herbert Bidermann

In Defense Of AntiSemitism - Edgar J. Steele

In Hoc Signo Vinces - G.L. Rockwell

In Hoc Signo Vinces (Original Manuscript) 1960 - George Lincoln Rockwell

In the Fire of the Eastern Front : The Experiences of a Dutch Waffen SS Volunteer - Hendrik Verton

In the Service of the Reich : Field Marshal Keitel - Walter Görlitz

Indian Depredations in Texas - Wilbarger 1890

Individualism and the Western Liberal Tradition : Evolutionary Origins, History, and Prospects for the Future - Kevin MacDonald

Indo-European Poetry and Myth - M. L. West

Industrial Society and Its Future - Theodore J. Kaczynski

Infantry Attacks : Erwin Rommel, 1937

Insanity Fair - Douglas Reed

Inside National Socialist Germany 1938

Inside Story of Douglas MacArthur - Eustace Mullins

Inside the South African Reserve Bank : Its Origins and Secrets Exposed - Stephen Goodson

Internal Memo from William Pierce to the N.S.W.P.P. - August 5 1970

Interview with Hitler - An Educational Parody - Mike S. King

Into The Abyss : The Last Years Of The Waffen SS : A Photographic History 1943 -1945 - Baxter, Ian

Into the Cannibal's Pot : Lessons for America from Post Apartheid South Africa - Ilana Mercer

Into the Darkness - Lothrop Stoddard

Invasion of Holland and Belgium : Panzers Break Through At Sedan

IRA Green Book Volumes 1 and 2 - IRA

Ireland 1845-1850 : The Perfect Holocaust and Who Kept it Perfect - Chris Fogarty

Iron Coffins : A Personal Account of the German U-Boat Battles - Herbert A. Werner

Is Christianity Bankrupt - Adrien Arcand

Is the White Race Dying - Benito Mussolini 1934

Isabella of Spain - William Thomas Walsh

Israeli Spy Ops in U.S. Report - American Free Press

Israel's Global Reach - Aaron Klieman, 1985

It Never Snows in September : The German View of Market-Garden and the Battle of Arnhem, September 1944 - Robert Kershaw

Italian Navy & Air Force Elite Units & Special Forces 1940-45

Italian Soldier in North Africa 1941-43

It's The Jews Stupid - Curt Maynard

It's the Jews, Stupid - Edgar Steele

Janes World War II Tanks and Fighting Vehicles - The Complete Guide

Japan Bites Back - Joshua Blakeney

Jefferson and or Mussolini - Ezra Pound 1935

Jew World Order Unmasked - Zander C. Fuerza

Jew-Control In Britain During The Last World War, 1939 - Arnold Leese

Jewish Domination of Weimar Germany : 1919-1932

Jewish Encyclopedia, Complete 1901

Jewish Genocide of Armenian Christians - Christopher Jon Bjerknes

Jewish History, Jewish Religion : The Weight of Three Thousand Years - Israel Shahak

Jewish Immigration to the United States from 1881 to 1910 - Samuel Joseph, 1914

Jewish Involvement in Shaping American Immigration Policy, 1881-1965 : A Historical Review - Kevin MacDonald

Jewish Occult Murders - Matt Hale

Jewish Occult Murders : How and Why Jews Have Sacrificed Non-Jewish Children as Part of Their Religion - Matt Hale

Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean - Edward Kritzler

Jewish Questions : Three Lectures - Ignatz Zollschan

Jewish Ritual Murder - Blood Magic - Primer Documentary 2021

Jewish Ritual Murder : A Historical Investigation - Hellmut Schramm 1943

Jewish Run Concentration Camps in the Soviet Union - Herman Greife 1937

Jewish Supremacism : My Awakening on The Jewish Question - David Duke

Jewish Tactics

Jewish White Genocide - Loki Hulgaard

Jewish-Communist Brainwashing Techniques - Kenneth Goff

Jews Are The Problem - Ayo Kimathi

Jews Behind Race Mixing - Dr. Edward R. Fields

Jews Control USA, Therefore The World : Is That A Good Thing - Romanian National Vanguard

Jews in Russia and in the USSR - Andrey Iv. Diky

Jews in the Hellenistic and Roman Cities - John R. Bartlett

Jews in The Japanese Mind - David G. Goodman

Jews in the Visigothic and Frankish Kingdoms of Spain and Gaul - Solomon Katz, 1937

Jews, and the Jews in England - Anthony M. Ludovici 1938

JG 26 : Top Guns of the Luftwaffe - Donald Caldwell

Jim Rizoli's Interview with Vincent Reynouard, Sept 2016

Joint Planning

Jose Antonio and the Spanish Falange

Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera : Anthology

Jud Süß (1940) (EN SUBS)

Judaism and Communism - Adrien Arcand

Judaism and the Vatican : An Attempt At Spiritual Subversion - Leon de Poncins

Judaism as a Civilization : Toward a Reconstruction of American Jewish life - Mordecai Kaplan 1939

Judaism Discovered - Michael A. Hoffman II

Judaism In Music - Richard Wagner

Judaism's Strange Gods - Michael A. Hoffman II

Kai Murros - National Revolution

Kalevala : Epic of the Finns

Kali Yuga - Savitri Devi

Kampfgruppe Peiper at the Battle of the Bulge - David Cooke

Karl Doenitz and the Last Days of the Third Reich - Barry Turner

KD Rebel - David Lane

Kesselring : A Soldier’s Record - Albert Kesselring

KG 200 : The Luftwaffes Most Secret Unit - Geoffrey J Thomas

Kill The Best Gentiles - James Von Brunn

Kill The Boer : Government Complicity in South Africa's Brutal Farm Murders - Ernst Roets

Killing America : A 100 Year Murder, 40 Historical Wounds - M.S. King

King Edward I’s Articles of Inquest on the Jews and Coin-Clipping, 1279

Kingdom of Shylock - Frank Anstey 1917

KKK Sketches, Humorous and Didactic : Treating the More Important Events of the Ku-Klux-Klan Movement in the South - James Melville Beard, 1877

Know Your Enemy - Robert Henry Williams

Kosher Fascism - Imperial Fascist League

Kosher Food Tax

Kriegsmarine : The Illustrated History of the German Navy in WWII - Robert Jackson

Ku Klux Klan : Its Origin, Growth, and Disbandment - John C. Lester & Daniel Love Wilson, 1905

Language, Identity, Scandal of American Jewry - Leon Wieseltier

Last Battle : The Battle for Berlin - Cornelius Ryan

Last Phase of the Polish Crisis - German White Book

Last Political Testament - Adolf Hitler

Latvia : Year of Horror - Paula Kovalevskis

Le Morte d'Arthur - Thomas Malory

Leaderless Resistance - Louis Beam

Leaderless Resistance : New Tactics For An Old War - Ulius Louis Amoss

Lebensraum : A Passion for Land and Peace - Ingrid Rimland

Lectures on the Holocaust : Controversial Issues Cross Examined - Germar Rudolf

Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler 1943

Liberty, Art and Nationhood - Hitler 1935

Library of Political Secrets - CDL

Life in the Reich - Mike Walsh

Life In The Third Reich - Friedrich Kurreck

Light Bearers of Darkness - Christina M. Stoddard 1930

Light Infantry Tactics For Small Teams - Christopher E. Larsen

Lina Heydrich Interviewed in 1981

List of Ritual Murders : From the Entdecktes Judenthum (English)- J.A. Eisenmenger 1711

Lithuania in World War II - Kazys Pakstas 1947

Little Moishe Peer was Gassed Six Times - 6 times goyim

Log of "Ship 16", 'Atlantis' - from 19 Dec. 1939 - 22 Nov. 1941

Look Who's Back (English Subtitles)

Lords Of Battle : The World Of The Celtic Warrior - Stephen Allen

Luftwaffe Bomber Aces : Men, Machines, Methods - Mike Spick

Luftwaffe Fighter Ace : From the Eastern Front to the Defense of the Homeland - Norbert Hanning

Luftwaffe Fighter Pilot : Defending the Reich Against the RAF and USAAF - Wolfgang Fischer

Luger - John Walter

Machinery's Handbook Guide : Guide to Tables, Formulas, and More - Industrial Press

Made in Russia : The Holocost - Carlos Porter

Makers of Ancient Strategy : From the Persian Wars to the Fall of Rome - Victor Davis Hanson

Making Sense of Race - Edward Dutton

Man and Technics : A Contribution to a Philosophy of Life - Oswald Spengler

Manifesto of the Communist Party - Karl Marx, Frederick Engels 1848

Mao Tse Tung on Guerrilla Warfare - US Marine Corps

March of the Titans_ The Complete History of the White Race

Marine Combat Water Survival, MCRP 3-02C - U.S. Marine Corp

Mars Project : A Technical Tale - Wernher von Braun

Martin Luther King Jr. : His Dream, Our Nightmare - Peter J. Peters

Marxism, Fascism, and Totalitarianism : Chapters in the Intellectual History of Radicalism - A. James Gregor

Masters Of Deception : Masters of Deception Zionism, 9/11 and the War on Terror Hoax - Zander Fuerza

Matters of Life and Death - Gerald Smith 1958

Matzo of Zion - Moustafa Tlass

Mauser - Robert W. D. Ball

Mauser Rifles and Pistols - W.H.B. Smith

Mayhem, Murder, and Misdirection : Violent Extremist Attack Plots Against Critical Infrastructure in the United States, 2016-2022 - NCITE

Mechanized Army Divisions and Waffen-SS Units, (1.05.1940)

Meditations Of Marcus Aurelius

Mein Kampf Vol 1 - Hitler : Translation by Thomas Dalton PhD

Mein Kampf Vol 2 - Hitler : Translation by Thomas Dalton PhD

Mein Kampf, Dalton edition

Mein Kampf, Stalag edition

Mein Side Of The Story - M. S. King

Memoirs : Ten Years and Twenty Days - Karl Doenitz

Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism - Augustin Barruel, 1797

Men Among the Ruins - Julius Evola

Merchants of Sin - Benjamin Garland

Merrie England - Colin Jordan

Messages and Papers of The Confederacy, vol. 1 - James Richardson 1904

Messages and Papers of The Confederacy, vol. 2 - James Richardson 1906

Messages to the World : The Statements of Osama Bin Laden - Osama Bin Laden

Metaphysics of War : Battle, Victory, and Death in the World of Tradition - Julius Evola

Michael - Joseph Goebbels

Michael Wittmann, and the Waffen SS Tiger Commanders of the Leibstandarte, Vol One - Agte

Michael Wittmann, and the Waffen SS Tiger Commanders of the Leibstandarte, Vol Two - Agte

Might Is Right - Ragnar Redbeard

Mightier Yet : Back To Reality - Imperial Fascist League

Militant Accelerationism Coalitions : A Case Study in Neo-Fascist Accelerationist Coalition Building Online - MIISM

Militant Accelerationism Origins and Developments in Germany - CeMAS

Military Dictionary : German-English, English-German - TM30-506, 1964

Military Mission to Russia, Danzig Question, Strength of German Army - British Cabinet, August 1939

Mimirs Brunnr - Truth of Blood, A Call to Action

Mini Manual Of The Clandestine Cell - Vicente Solis

Mini-manual of the Urban Guerrilla - Marighella

Mirage of Dissent : The Mechanics of Controlled Opposition - Joel F. Carberry

Mit Hitler in Polen - Heinrich Hoffmann, 1939

Modeling Human and Organizational Behavior Application to Military Simulations - National Research Council

Modern Firearm Silencers : Great Designs, Great Designers - J. David Truby

Modern Political Propaganda - G. Stark, 1930

Monarch : The New Phoenix Program - Marshall Thomas

Money Creators - Gertrude Coogan 1935

Morris Dees Divorce Papers

Murder by Injection - Eustace Mullins

Murders of SS Soldiers at Dachau

Music Of The German Aristocracy (Frederick the Great - Count Ernst von Hessen - Wilhelmine von Bayreuth - Amalie Princess Of Russia)

Mussolini In The Making - Gaudens Megaro 1938

Mutter und Kind

My Autobiography - Benito Mussolini 1928

My Farewell to Israel - Jack Bernstein

My Irrelevant Defence on Jewish Ritual Murder - Arnold Leese

My Life - Oswald Mosley

My Life On The Plains - George A. Custer

My Part in Germany's Fight - Joseph Goebbels 1940

Myth of German Villainy - Benton Bradberry

Myths of Northern Lands - H.A. Guerber, 1895

N.S.L.F. - Vincent Snyder

National Socialism - Rudolf Jung 1919

National Socialism : Fundamentals - Noble Protagonist

National Socialism : Vanguard of the Future - Colin Jordan

National Socialism Not Fascism - Colin Jordan

National Socialism Now - William Joyce 1937

National Socialism, The Biological Worldview - Knudsen

National Socialist & Stormer Magazines - NSM

Nationalism and Socialism - Göring, Hermann 1933

Nations in Law : Vol. 1 - William Dudley Pelley

Nations in Law : Vol. 2 - William Dudley Pelley

NATO Handbook - Public Diplomacy Division, 2006

Nature and Form of National Socialism - Joseph Goebbels 1935

Natures Eternal Religion - Ben Klassen

Nazi-Sozi, Goebbels

Negroes in Negroland and in General - Hinton Rowan Helper, 1868

Never! - Heinrich Goitsch

New Confessions of an Economic Hitman - John Perkins

New History of the Jews - Eustace Mullins, 1968

New Lies For Old : The Communist Strategy Of Deception And Disinformation - Anatoliy Golitsyn, 1990

New Order of Barbarians : New World System

New World Jewry, 1493-1825 : Requiem for the Forgotten - Seymour B. Liebman

Next Leap : An IronMarch Anthology - IronMarch

No more German wars! : Being an Outline of Suggestions for Their Permanent Cessation - Theodore N. Kaufman, 1942

No Novosti Is Good News - Tomas Schuman (Yuri Bezmenov)

Noahide Laws : Statute 105 - Pg. 44

NOOSE : Year One - IronMarch

Nordic Resistance Movement - Hu Ha Antifa

Nordicism and National Socialism - Evropa Soberana

Norse Mythology - Peter Andreas Munch, 1926

Northern Mythology vol 1 - Thorpe

Northern Mythology vol 2 - Thorpe

Northern Mythology vol 3 - Thorpe

Norway 1940 : The Luftwaffe’s Scandinavian Blitzkrieg

Norway 1940 : The Luftwaffe’s Scandinavian Blitzkrieg - James Corum

Not Guilty At Nuremberg : The German Defence Case - Carlos W. Porter

Nova Europa : European Survival Strategy in a Darkening World - Arthur Kemp

Now and Forever : The Jews and the Future - Israel Zangwill, Samuel Roth 1925

NS FILM (the beautiful 3rd reich)

Nuremberg : The Last Battle - David Irving

Occult Theocrasy : Edith Queenborough, 1933

Odyssey - Homer

Odyssey : Adolf Hitler - Mike Walsh

Office of the Military Government for Germany - A Year of Potsdam, 1946

Office of the Military Government for Germany : Berlin-Sector - 4 Years Report 1945-1949

Office of the Military Government for Germany : Denazification, 1948

Official US Army Combat Skills Handbook, 2018

On Being Wary of Eating and Associating with Jews - Agobard of Lyon 826

On Europe - Varg Vikernes

On Recognizing (((Demonic))) Terrorists Through Their Slanderous Masks : “Allied” Terror-Bombing during WW II

On The Good Life - Cicero

On the Insolence of the Jews : To Louis the Pious - Agobard of Lyon 826

On The Jews And Their Lies - Martin Luther 1543

On the Physical Characteristics of the Jews - John Beddoe

On War - Carl von Clausewitz, 1832

On War in Europe - Varg Vikernes

One Hundred and Fifty Questions to a Guerrilla - Alberto Bayo Giroud

One Nation Under Israel - Andrew Hurley

One Sheaf One Vine - R.S. Griffin

One Struggle : Examining Narrative Syncretism between Accelerationists and Salafi‑Jihadists - ICSR

Onward Christian Soldiers - Donald Day, 1983

Open Letter to a Dead Race - David Lane

Operation Cyanide - Peter Hounam

Operation Keelhaul : The Story of Forced Repatriation - Julius Epstein

Operation Northwoods 1962

Oradour-sur-Glane : 72 Years of Lies - Vincent Reynouard

Oradour-sur-Glane : The Big Tartuferie of September 4, 2013 - Vincent Reynouard

Oradour-sur-Glane : The Counter Investigation - Vincent Reynouard

Order in Chaos : The Memoirs of General of Panzer Troops Hermann Balck - Hermann Balck

Organized Crime and ADL

Origins and Doctrine of Fascism - Giovanni Gentile

Origins of Christianity - Revilo P. Oliver

Ostfront 1944 : The German Defensive Battles on the Russian Front 1944 - Alex Buchner

Oswald Mosley : Portrait of a Leader - A. K. Chesterton 1937

Other Losses - James Bacque

Our Crowd : The Great Jewish Families of New York - Stephen Birmingham (1967)

Our Global Neighborhood : The Report of the Commission on Global Governance

Our Hitler : Speeches in Honor of Hitlers Birthdays, 1933-1945 - Dr. Joseph Goebbels

Our Path : New Politics for a New Time - The Nordic Resistance Movement

Out of Step : Events in the Two Lives of an Anti-Jewish Camel Doctor - Arnold Leese

Paleo-American Ethnic Diversity - Billy Roper

Panther Fibel 1944

Panzer Aces, Vol 1 : German Tank Commanders of WWII - Franz Kurowski

Panzer Aces, Vol 2 : German Tank Commanders of WWII - Franz Kurowski

Panzer Aces, Vol 3 : German Tank Commanders of WWII - Franz Kurowski

Panzer Battles : A Study of the Employment of Armor in the Second World War - Friedrich Wilhelm von Mellenthin

Panzer Commander : Hermann Balck Germanys Master Tactician - Stephen Robinson

Panzer Commanders of the Western Front : German Tank Generals in WW II - Mitcham

Panzer Divisions : The Blitzkrieg Years, 1939-1940 - Pier Paolo Battistelli

Panzer Leader - Heinz Guderian

Panzer Tactics : German Small-Unit Armor Tactics in World War II - Wolfgang Schneider

Panzertruppen, Vol. 1 : The Complete Guide to the Creation Combat Employment of Germany’s Tank Force (1933-1942) - Thomas L. Jentz

Panzertruppen, Vol. 2 : The Complete Guide to the Creation Combat Employment of Germany's Tank Force (1943-1945) - Thomas L. Jentz

Panzerwaffe : The Campaigns in the West, 1940 - John Prigent

Path of Gods : Handbook For The 21st Century Fascist - Wewelsburg Archives Publication

Paul of Tarsus : Christianity and Jewry - Savitri Devi

Paved With Good Intentions : The Failure of Race Relations in Contemporary America - Jared Taylor

Phantom Soldier : The Enemy's Answer to U.S. Firepower - H. John Poole

Phoenician Origin of Britons, Scots and Anglo-Saxons - L.A. Waddell

Physical Anthropology of the Jews - Maurice Fishberg 1902

Pictorial History of the American Nazi Party - James N. Mason

Pilgrimage - Savitri Devi

Planet Rothschild 1 - M. S. King

Planet Rothschild 2 - M. S. King

Poland, 1939 : The Birth of Blitzkrieg - Steven J. Zaloga

Polish Atrocities Against The German Minority In Poland - Berlin 1940

Political Repression and the Destruction of Dissident Organizations

Political Theology - Carl Schmitt, 1922

Politics - Aristotle

Positive Christianity in the Third Reich - D. Cajus Fabricius 1937

Post WWII Massacre of Innocent German POWs in Allied Run Death Camps - Wear, John

Postville : A Clash of Cultures in Heartland America - Stephen Bloom

Power and Propaganda in American Politics and Foreign Affairs - Austin App

Practical Politics - Revilo P. Oliver

Prayers by a Roman Catholic Fascist - Adrien Arcand

Prince Bismarck : Historical Biography - Charles Lowe, 1892

Principles of Personal Defense - Jeff Cooper

Project Esther : A National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism

Propaganda - Bernays, Edward

Propaganda And The German Cinema 1933-1945 - David Welch

Protocols of the Elders of Zion, Aum and Antisemitism in Japan - David Goodman

Prussian Socialism - Oswald Spengler

Psychological Operations In Guerrilla Warfare

Psychopathology of Judaism - Herve Ryssen

Public Relations - Edward Bernays 1952

Race and Politics - Arnold Leese

Race and Racial Differences - Arthur Kemp

Race and Reality : A Search for Solutions - Carleton Putnam

Race and Reason - Carleton Putnam

Race Differences in Ethnocentrism - Edward Dutton

Race Life of the Aryan Peoples, Vol I - Joseph Widney 1907

Race Life of the Aryan Peoples, Vol II - Joseph Widney 1907

Race or Mongrel - Alfred Schultz, 1908

Race Suicide - M. S. Iseman, 1912

Race, Evolution and Behavior - J. Philippe Rushton

Racial Biology of the Jews - Baron Otmar von Verschuer 1938

Racial Biology of the Jews - Freiherr von Verschuer

Racial Elements of European History - Hans Günther 1927

Racial Origin and Earliest Racial History of the Hebrews - Eugen Fischer

Racial Supremacy : Studies in Imperialism - John Godard 1905

Racism, Guilt, Self-Hatred and Self-Deceit - A Philosopher's Hard-Headed Look at the Dark Continent - Gedeliah Braun

RAHOWA! : This Planet Is All Ours - Ben Klassen

Ravishing The Women Of Conquered Europe - A J App

Rebel Mountain - Kurt Eggers 1937

Red Intrigue and Race Turmoil - Zygmund Dobbs, 1958

Red Mafiya : How the (((Russian Mob))) Has Invaded America - Robert Friedman

Red Mexico : A Reign of Terror in America - Francis McCullagh, 1928

Red Symphony - Josif Landowsky

Reds in America - R.M. Whitney 1924

Reflections on European Mythology and Polytheism - Varg Vikernes

Reflections on Violence - Georges Sorel

Reich and Wrong - Mike Walsh

Reinhard Heydrich - Memorial

Religions of the Hellenistic-Roman Age - Antonia Tripolitis

Remember THIS! - The Liberty!

Remnants - Billy Roper

Replacement Migration - United Nations

Report Of The Red Cross, Vol 1 : General Activities, September 1 1939 - June 30 1947

Report Of The Red Cross, Vol 2 : Agency For Prisoners of War, September 1 1939 - June 30 1947

Report Of The Red Cross, Vol 3 : Relief Activities, September 1 1939 - June 30 1947

Reports from The Army of Northern Virginia, Vol 1 - 1864

Republic of Plato

Requiem for Rhodesia - Carlos Whitlock Porter

Resistance to Tyranny : A Primer - Joseph Martino

Revolt Against the Modern World - Julius Evola

Revolution And How To Do It In A Modern Society - Kai Murros

Revolutionary Yiddishland : A History of Jewish Radicalism - Alain Brossat, Sylvia Klingberg

Rhodesians Never Die : The Impact of War and Political Change on White Rhodesia, 1970-1980 - Peter Godwin, Ian Hancock

Riddle of the Chinese Mummies

Ride the Tiger - Julius Evola

Rig Veda Complete

Rise and Kill First : The Secret History of Israels Targeted Assassinations - Ronen Bergman

Rise Of The Aryans : How Ancient Whites Influenced and Established Global Civilization - Patrick Chouinard

Robert Maxwell : Israels Superspy - Thomas Gordon, Dillon Martin

Robinson Crusoe - Daniel Defoe 1719

Romanian Armed Forces in the European War, 1941-45 - Mark Axworthy

Romanian Nationalism : The Legionary Movement - Alexander E. Ronnett

Rome and Jerusalem : A Study in Jewish Nationalism - Moses Hess, 1862

Rome Contra Judaea; Judaea Contra Rome - Evropa Soberana

Rooted Cosmopolitans : Jews and Human Rights in the Twentieth Century - James Loeffler

Rosenthal Document : Hidden Tyranny

Rothschild Money Trust - George Armstrong 1940

Royal Hungarian Army, 1920-1945 - Leo Niehorster

Rudolf Hess - Four Speeches

Rudolf Hess : Prisoner of Vengeance - Colin Jordan

Rules for Radicals - Saul Alinsky

Russia 1941-42 - Will Fowler

Russia 1942-1943 - Will Fowler

Russia and Ourselves - Vidkun Quisling 1931

Russia's Grave Diggers - Alfred Rosenberg

Saint Joseph of Wisconsin : The True Story of Joseph McCarthy - Mike King

Samuel Untermeyer

SAS Survival Handbook - John 'Lofty' Wiseman

Savitri Devi : Woman Against Time; Biography, Letters and Articles

Saxon Messenger : Issue 01 - Dec 2010

Saxon Messenger : Issue 02 - Feb 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 03 - Mar 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 04, Apr 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 05, May 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 06, June 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 07, July 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 08, August 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 09, September 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 10, October 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 11, November 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 12, December 2011

Saxon Messenger : Issue 13, Jan 2012

Saxon Messenger : Issue 14, February 2012

SAYANIM

Scalp Dance : Indian Warfare on the High Plains, 1865-1879 - Thomas Goodrich

Scarlet and the Beast - John Daniel

Science of Coercion - Christopher Simpson

Science Wars : Politics, Gender, and Race - Anthony Walsh

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 1 : Basic Training

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 2 : The Basics

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 3 : History, Design and Manifacture of Explosives

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 4 : Incendiries, The Science of Using Fire as a Weapon

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 5 : Advanced Chemical Weapons Design and Manufacture

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 6-1 : Advanced Biological Weapons Desgin and Manufacture

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 6-B : Plant Based Weapons

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 6-C : Mold Based Weapons

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense - Volume 6-E : Modified Bacteria Weapons

Scientific Principles of Improvised Weapons and Home Defense : Volume 6-D : The Organization and Conduct of Biological Warfare

Scum of the Earth - Arthur Koestler 1941

Secret Reports on Nazi Germany : The Frankfurt School Contribution to the War Effort

Secret Societies and Subversive Movements - Nesta Webster 1924

Selected Writings - José Antonio Primo de Rivera

Selous Scouts : Rhodesian Counter Insurgency Specialists - Peter Baxter

Semitic Controversies - Karl Radl

Semitic Magic : Its Origins and Development - R. Campbell Thompson, 1908

Separation and its Discontents - Kevin MacDonald

Serpent's Walk - Randolph Calverhall

Seven Pillars of Wisdom - T.E. Lawrence, 1926

Sexual Crimes Among the Southern Negroes - Hunter McGuire & Frank Lydston, 1893

SH 21-76 : Ranger Handbook (July 2006) - US Army Infantry Training School

Shattering the Icon of Abraham Lincoln - Sam Dickson

Siege : Final Edition - James Mason

Siegrunen, Number 80 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 1 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 2 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 3 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 4 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 5 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 6 - Richard Landwehr

Siegrunen, vol. 1 : 8 - Richard Landwehr

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

Sir Oswald Mosley and the Jews - The Jewish Labour Council

Six Million Open Gates - Lynch

Skorzeny’s Special Missions - Otto Skorzeny

Slaughterhouse : The Handbook of the Eastern Front - David Glantz, Marc J. Rikmenspoel etc.

Slavic Pagan World - Garry Green

Small Unit Actions during the German Campaign in Russia - Department of the Army

Sneak it Through : Smuggling Made Easier - Michael Connor

Sniper Ace : From the Eastern Front to Siberia - Bruno Sutkus

Sniper Training, fm_23-10

Social Welfare in Germany - Werner Reher 1938

Socrates Meets Jesus - James Hart

Soldier of Christ - At His Own Risk and Peril - Jean Côté

Somewhere South of the Suez - Douglas Reed

Sorcery and Religion in Ancient Scandinavia - Varg Vikernes

Spain 1923-1948 : Civil War and World War - Arthur F. Loveday

Sparta and it's Law - Evropa Soberana

Special Victim Status - The Era of Woke Journalism - Gregory Mantell

Spiteful Mutants - Edward Dutton

SS : Himmler's Black Order - Robin Lumsden

SS Culture : Christianity

SS Defender Against Bolshevism - Himmler, 1937

SS Ideology Collection

SS Panzergrenadier : A True Story of World War II - Hans Schmidt

SS Race Theory

SS Regalia - Robin Lumsden

SS Steel Storm : Waffen-SS Panzer Battles on the Eastern Front 1943-1945 - Tim Ripley

SS Totenkopf-Division - Erinnerungen an grosse Tage der SS Totenkopf-Division im franzoesischen Feldzug, 1940

SS Warrior Poet : Collected Writings - Kurt Eggers

SS Werwolf Guerrilla Warfare Manual

ST 31-91B : US Army Special Forces Medical Handbook - U. S. Army Institute

Stalins War : A New History of World War II - Sean McMeekin

Stalin's War of Extermination - Joachim Hoffmann

State Secrets - Leon de Poncins

Statement of Paula Hitler - Paula Hitler

Steel Storm : Waffen SS Panzer Battles on the Eastern Front 1943-1945 - Tim Ripley

Stories Of The Confederacy - 1912

Storm Trooper 1, Feb. 1962

Story Of The Confederate States - Joseph T. Derry, 1895

Stosstrupp 1917 (1933) (EN SUBS)

Strategy - B.H. Liddell Hart

Streicher, Rosenberg, and the Jews : The Nuremberg Transcripts - Thomas Dalton

Struggle for Berlin - Joseph Goebbels 1932

Stuka Pilot - Hans Ulrich Rudel

Submachine Gun Designer's Handbook - G. Dmitrieff

Summer, 1945 : Germany, Japan and the Harvest of Hate - Thomas Goodrich

Survival, Evasion and Recovery, fm3-50-3 - A.L.S.A.C. 2007

SWAT Leadership and Tactical Planning : The SWAT Operator's Guide to Combat Law Enforcement - Tony L. Jones

Swedish Volunteers in the Russo-Finnish Winter War, 1939-1940 - Martina Sprague

Tactics of Organized Jewry in Suppressing Free Speech - Tony Martin

Take Your Choice : Separation or Mongrelization - Theodore Bilbo 1947

Taking Our Own Side - Michael Polignano

Tales Of The Holohoax

Taras Bulba : A Tale of the Cossacks - Nicolai V. Gogol 1835

Target Patton - Robert Wilcox

Tarzan of the Apes - Edgar Rice Burroughs, 1914

Technological Slavery - Theodore J. Kaczynski

Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil - Gerard Menuhin

Ten Points of Fascism - Oswald Mosley

Terror Bombing : The Crime of The Twentieth Century - Michael Walsh

Teutonic Mythology : Gods and Goddesses of the Northland,vol. 1 - Viktor Rydberg

Teutonic Mythology : Gods and Goddesses of the Northland,vol. 2 - Viktor Rydberg

Teutonic Mythology : Gods and Goddesses of the Northland,vol. 3 - Viktor Rydberg

The 12th SS : The History of the Hitler Youth Panzer Division, Vol 1 - Hubert Meyer

The 12th SS : The History of the Hitler Youth Panzer Division, Vol 2 - Hubert Meyer

The 1934 French 'Insurrection' - Barnes Review

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - UN

The 47 Ronin (1941)

The ABC's of Classical Music : The Great Composers and Their Greatest Works - Keith Anderson

The Adventures of Tintin In Congo

The Agrarian Foes of Bolshevism - Oliver Radkey 1917

The Agricola and Germania - Tacitus (1894)

The All Lies Invasion - Mike Walsh

The Amazing, Rapidly Shrinking Holocaust - David McCalden

The American Jew : An Exposé of His Career, 1888

The Anglo Saxon Chronicle

The Antichrist - Friedrich Nietzsche

The Anti-Defamation League & The Fight to Save America - Jack B. Tenney 1947

The Anti-Defamation League : Its Use in the World Communist Offensive - Robert Williams 1947

The Anti-Federalist Papers - Anti-Federalists

The Anti-Humans - Dumitru Bacu 1963

The Armenian Genocide : A Complete History - Raymond Kévorkian

The Armies of Rommel - George Forty

The Art of War - Sun Tzu

The Art of War in the Western World - Archer Jones

The Aryan Homeland - Henri Martin 1879

The Aryan Household : It's Structure, and It's Development - William Hearn 1878

The Aryan Origin of the Alphabet : Disclosing the Sumero-Phoenician Parentage of Our Letters Ancient and Modern - Laurence Austin Waddell

The Aryan Race : Its Origins and Achievements - Charles Morris 1888

The Aryans : A study of Indo-European Origins - Gordon Childe 1926

The Austrian School of Economics : 1950-2000

The Authoritarian Personality : Studies in Prejudice - Theodor Adorno

The Babylonian Talmud

The Bad War : The Truth Never Taught About World War 2 - Mike King

The Balk : What Does It Mean and What Will It Mean to America - Billy Roper

The Balkans 1940–41 : Hitlers Blitzkrieg against Yugoslavia and Greece - Pier Paolo Battistelli

The Balkans 1940–41 : Mussolinis Fatal Blunder in the Greco-Italian War - Pier Paolo Battistelli

The Ballad of the White Horse - G. K. Chesterton

The Balts - Marija Gimbutas

The Basis of Morality - Arthur Schopenhauer, 1903

The Battle for the Maginot Line, 1940 - Clayton Donnell

The Battle of Berlin, 1945 - Tony Le Tissier

The Battle of Sicily : How the Allies Lost Their Chance for Total Victory - Samuel W. Mitcham Jr

The Battle to Preserve Western Civilization - Noble Protagonist

The Battlefields of Germany : From the Thirty Year War to Blenheim - G.B Malleson 1884

The Bear Went Over The Mountain : Soviet Combat Tactics in Afghanistan

The Beast As Saint : The Truth About Martin Luther King - Kevin Alfred Strom

The Beasts of the Apocalypse - Oliva O'Grady

The Beauty And The Beast - Dr. Tomislav Sunic

The Best of Attack : National Vanguard - National Alliance

The Betrayal of the White Race - Erst La Flor

The Biological Jew - Eustace Mullins

The Bloody Red Streak - Trefor David 1951

The Book of the Settlement of Iceland - T. Ellwood 1898

The Bow and the Club - Julius Evola

The Breaking Point : Sedan and the Fall of France, 1940 - Robert A. Doughty

The Brigade - Harold Covington

The British Edda : Reconstructed, Literally Translated - Waddell, L.A.

The British Mad Dog : Debunking the Myth of Winston Churchill - Mike King

The Burning Souls - Leon Degrelle

The Call of the Wild - Jack London

The Case for Germany : A Study of Modern Germany - A.P. Laurie 1939

The Cattle Raid of Cooley (Táin Bó Cúailnge)

The Cause Of World Unrest - H. A. Gwynne 1920

The Chief Culprit : Stalin's Grand Design To Start World War II - Viktor Suvorov

The Chronicle of the Slavs - Helmold, 1167

The CIA as Organized Crime - Douglas Valentine

The Circle of Knowledge : A Classified, Simplified, Visualized Book of Answers - Henry Ruoff, 1916

The Clansman : An Historical Romance of the Ku Klux Klan - Thomas Dixon Jr. 1905

The Cointelpro Papers : Documents from the FBI's Secret Wars against Domestic Dissent

The Color of Crime - New Century Foundation

The Coming Battle : Money Power in America - M.W. Walbert 1899

The Coming Race - Edward Bulwer Lytton 1874

The Complete History of the House of Rothschild - Alexander Light

The Complete History of The Nuremberg Trials - Zoomer Historian

The Complete History of The Outbreak of WW2 - Zoomer Historian

The Complete History of The Spanish Civil War - Zoomer Historian

The Concept of the Political - Carl Schmitt, 1932

The Concise Oxford Dictionary of Music - Michael Kennedy

The Conflict of the Church and the Synagogue : A Study in the Origins of Antisemitism - James Parkes, 1961

The Conquest of a Continent - Madison Grant 1933

The Conquest of the World by Jews - Major Osman Bey 1878

The Constantinople Letter of 1489

The Controversy of Zion - Douglas Reed

The Conversion of Lithuania from Pagan Barbarians to Late Medieval Christians - Darius Baronas

The Creature From Jekyll Island - G. E. Griffin

The Crowd : A Study of the Popular Mind - Gustave Le Bon 1896

The Culture of the Teutons, vol 1 - Vilhelm Gronbech 1931

The Culture of the Teutons, vol 2 - Vilhelm Gronbech 1931

The Czech Conspiracy - George Lane Fox Pitt Rivers 1938

The Dark Modern Age : A Farewell to the Enlightenment - János Drábik

The Dark Side of Christian History - Helen Ellerbe

The Darkening Age : The Christian Destruction of the Classical World - Catherine Nixey

The Day Dixie Died : Southern Occupation 1865–1866 - Thomas Goodrich, Debra Goodrich

The Day of the Rope : Book One - Devon Stack

The Dead Sea Scrolls : Complete Translation - Geza Vermes

The Dead Sea Scrolls : Study Edition - Martínez -Tigchelaar, 1999

The Debater : A New Theory of the Art of Speaking - Frederic Rowton, 1846

The Decline and Fall of Western Art - Brendan Heard

The Decline of the West - Oswald Spengler

The Desert War - George Forty

The Destruction of India - Arnold Leese

The Disintegration of the System - Franko Freda

The Dispossessed Majority - Wilmot Robertson 1981

The Doctrine of Fascism - Benito Mussolini 1932

The DWM Lugers - Gerard Henrotin

The Economic Pinch - C.A. Lindbergh

The Enemy Of Europe - Francis Parker Yockey

The Enemy of Our Enemies : A Critique of Francis Parker Yockey's 'The Enemy of Europe' - Revilo P. Oliver

The Epic of Gilgamish - R. Campbell Thompson, 1928

The Essence of Shinto : Japan’s Spiritual Heart - Motohisa Yamakage

The Ethical World Conception of the Norse People - Andrew Peter Fors 1904

The Ethiopian - John Cameron Grant 1900

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine - Ilan Pappe

The Ethnostate - Wilmot Robertson

The European Volunteer Movement in WW2 - Richard Landwehr

The Evolution of Civilizations - Carroll Quigley

The Evolution of Weapons and Warfare - Trevor N. Dupuy

The Fable of the Ducks and the Hens - G.L. Rockwell

The Face of Courage : The 98 Men Who Received the Knights Cross and the Close-Combat Clasp in Gold - Florian Berger

The Faces of Janus : Marxism and Fascism in the Twentieth Century - A. James Gregor

The Fair Race's Darkest Hour - César Tort

The Fall of Eben Emael : Belgium 1940 - Chris McNab

The Fall Of Fort Eben Emael : The Effects Of Emerging Technologies On The Successful Completion Of Military Objectives - Thomas B. Gukeisen

The Fall of France

The Fall of France : The History of Germany’s Invasion and Conquest of France

The Fall of Western Man - Mark Collett

The False Assumptions Of Democracy - Anthony Ludovici

The Falsehoods of WWII : Why Everything You Know About World War II Is Wrong - Ron Unz

The Fame of a Dead Mans Deeds - Robert S. Griffin

The Farmers and the Tariff : An Appeal for Social Justice To Aryans - Junius Aryan 1913

The Fascist, #60, May 1934 - Imperial Fascist League

The FashCast Anthology - IronMarch

The Fear : Robert Mugabe and the Martyrdom of Zimbabwe - Peter Godwin

The First Holocaust - Don Heddesheimer

The First Jewish Bid For World Power - Alan Ian Percy

The Forced War - David Hoggan

The Forgotten Soldier - Guy Sajer

The Founding Myths of Israeli Politics - Roger Garaudy

The Franco-Prussian War : The German Conquest of France in 1870–1871 - Geoffrey Wawro

The Franco-Prussian War And Its Hidden Causes - Emile Oliver

The Frank Case, 1913

The Frankfurt School : Its History, Theories, and Political Significance - Rolf Wiggershaus, Michael Robertson

The Franks : A Critical Study in Christianisation and Imperialism - F. J. Los

The French Revolution - Nesta H Webster, 1921

The Futurist State - Timothy Turtle

The Genocide of the Boers - Stephen Mitford Goodson

The German Fallschirmtruppe 1936-41 : Its Genesis and Employment in the First Campaigns of the Wehrmacht - Karl Heinz Golla

The German General Staff : Its History And Structure 1657-1945 - Walter Görlitz

The German Infantry Handbook, 1939-1945 - Alex Buchner

The German Invasion of Yugoslavia 1941

The German State on a National and Socialist Foundation - Gottfried Feder 1923

The Gestapo : A History of Hitler's Secret Police, 1933-45 - Rupert Butler

The Giant with Feet of Clay - Jürgen Graf

The Gleiwitz Incident - Robert Smyth

The God That Failed

The Gods of the Celts and the Indo-Europeans - Garrett S. Olmsted

The Golden Thread - Miguel Serrano

The Golem : A World Held Hostage - Michael Collins Piper

The Gothic History - Jordanes 551

The Grand Design of the 20th Century - Douglas Reed

The Great Betrayal : The General Welfare Clause of the Constitution - Eustace Mullins

The Great Jewish Masque : The Ass In The Lion’s Skin - Arnold Leese

The Great Patents Heist : John Nugent

The Great Red Dragon - L.B. Woolfolk

The Great Swine Flu Massacre of 1976 - Eustace Mullins

The Great Zionist Cover-Up - Edwin M. Wright

The Greater Britain - Oswald Mosley 1934

The Green Book - Gaddafi

The Guerrilla's Guide To The Baofeng Radio (2022)

The Harvest of Sorrow : Soviet Collectivization and the Terror Famine - Robert Conquest

The Heirs Of Tomorrow - Billy Roper

The Hidden Persuaders - Vance Packard 1957

The Hidden Power Behind Freemasonry - Gordon 'Jack' Mohr

The High Cost of Vengeance - Freda Utley

The Hill of the Ravens - Harold Covington

The History of Ancient Vinland - Thormond Torfason, 1705

The History of Aryan Rule in India : From the Earliest Times to the Death of Akbar - Ernest Binfield Havell, 1918

The History of the Civil War in the U.S.S.R. : The Great Proletarian Revolution - Various Commies 1942

The History of the Danes, Books 1-9 - Saxo Grammaticus 1218

The History of the Franks - Gregory of Tours 592

The History Of The Legionary Movement - Horia Sima

The History of the Panzerkorps Grossdeutschland, Vol. 2 - Helmuth Spaeter

The History of the Panzerkorps Grossdeutschland, Vol.1 - Helmuth Spaeter

The History of the Panzerkorps Grossdeutschland, Volume 3 - Helmuth Spaeter

The History of the Thirty Years War in Germany - Frederic Schiller 1799

The History of Usury : From the Earliest Period to the Present, 1866 - J.B.C. Murray

The Hitler Trial - Karl Richard Ganzer 1939

The Hitler Youth, 1933 to 1945 - Alan Dearn

The Hoax of the Twentieth Century - Arthur R Butz

The Holocaust : An Introduction - Dr Thomas Dalton

The Holocaust Dogma of Judaism : Keystone of the New World Order- Ben Weintraub

The Holocaust Industry - Norman Finkelstein

The Holodomor And The Holocaust : The Origins Of Modern Antisemitism - Nicholas Lysson

The Holy Roman Empire - Viscount James Bryce 1901

The Horror on the Rhine - Edmund Dene Morel 1921

The Horse, The Wheel, And Language - David Anthony

The House of Rothschild, 1934

The Idiot - Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Illuminati And The French Revolution - Arnold Leese

The Illustrated Red Baron : The Life and Times of Manfred von Richthofen - Peter Kilduff

The Indo-Sumerian Seals Deciphered - Waddell, L.A.

The Inequality of Human Races - Arthur de Gobineau 1853

The Inevitability of a Social Reconstruction - Adrien Arcand

The Inhuman Bombing Of Germany, 1940-1945

The Inside Story of The Peace Conference - Dillon, E. J. 1920

The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples – Asha Logos

The Interconnectedness of the Aryan Peoples - Part 8.2, 'The Royal Arya'

The International Jew - Ford

The Israel Project's Global Language Dictionary

The Jesuit Order as a Synagogue of Jews - Robert Aleksander Maryk

The Jew - Goebbels, Joseph 1929

The Jew A Negro : A Study of the Jewish Ancestry - Arthur Talmage Abernathy, 1910

The Jew As Criminal - J. Keller und Hanns Andersen 1937

The Jew in the Modern World : A Documentary History - Paul Mendes-Flohr, Jehuda Reinharz

The Jew, The Gypsy and El Islam - Richard Burton, 1898

The Jewish Century - Yuri Slezkine

The Jewish Declaration of War on Germany - The Economic Boycott of 1933

The Jewish Hand in the World Wars - Thomas Dalton

The Jewish Onslaught - Tony Martin

The Jewish Problem And How To Solve It - Louis Brandeis

The Jewish Question - Dr. Achim Gercke, Dr. Johann von Leers 1933

The Jewish Question : A Racial, Moral and Cultural Question - Eugen Duhring, 1881

The Jewish Religion : Its Influence Today - Elizabeth Dilling, 1964

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit - E. Michael Jones

The Jewish Role in the Bolshevik Revolution and Russia's Early Soviet Regime - Mark Weber

The Jewish Stake in America’s Changing Demography - Stephen Steinlight

The Jewish State - Herzl, Theodor 1896

The Jewish Strategy - Revilo P. Oliver

The Jewish Utopia - Michael Higger

The Jewish War of Survival - Arnold Leese

The Jewish World Conspiracy : The Protocols of the Elders of Zion before the Court in Berne - Karl Bergmeister 1938

The Jews : 100 Facts

The Jews : A Study of Race and Environment - Maurice Fishberg, 1911

The Jews and Modern Capitalism - Werner Sombart

The Jews and their Lies - Dr. Martin Luther 1543

The Jews Under Roman Rule From Pompey to Diocletian - E. Mary Smallwood

The Jews Who Murder Gentile Babies : How These Jews Use the Babies Blood - Dr. Vladimir Dal 1844

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 01 - Number 1, 1980

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 02 - Number 1, 1981

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 03 - Number 1, 1982

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 03 - Number 4, 1982

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 04 - Number 1, 1983

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 04 - Number 2, 1983

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 04 - Number 3, 1983

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 04 - Number 4, 1983

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 05 - Number 1, 1984

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 05 - Numbers 2, 3, 4, 1984

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 06 - Number 1, 1985

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 06 - Number 2, 1985

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 06 - Number 3, 1985

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 06 - Number 4, 1985

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 07 - Number 1, 1986

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 07 - Number 2, 1986

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 07 - Number 3, 1986

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 07 - Number 4, 1986

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 08 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 08 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 08 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 08 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 09 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 09 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 09 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 09 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 10 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 10 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 10 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 10 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 11 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 11 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 11 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 11 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 12 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 12 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 12 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 12 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 13 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 13 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 13 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 13 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 5

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14 - Number 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 5

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15 - Number 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 5

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16 - Number 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 5

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17 - Number 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18 - Numbers 5, 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 5

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19 - Number 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20 - Number 3

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20 - Number 4

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20 - Numbers 5, 6

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 21 - Number 1

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 21 - Number 2

The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 21 - Numbers 3, 4

The Judas Goats - Michael Collins Piper

The Judeo-Russian Mafia : From the Gulag to Brooklyn to World Dominion - M. Raphael Johnson

The Last Days Of The Romanovs : How Tsar Nicholas II and Russias Imperial Family Were Murdered - Robert Wilton 1920

The Last Secret _ The Delivery to Stalin of Over Two Million Russians by Britain and the United States - Nicholas Bethell

The Law of Civilization and Decay - Brooks Adams, 1897

The Laws of the SS Order - Himmler, Heinrich

The Lebensborn Program and the Herrenvolk : Fact vs Fiction

The Legends of the Jews : Notes to Volumes 1 and 2 - Louis Ginzberg 1925

The Legends of the Jews : Notes to Volumes 3 and 4 - Louis Ginzberg 1928

The Legends of the Jews, Index - Louis Ginzberg 1938

The Legends of the Jews, Vol. 1 - Louis Ginzberg 1909

The Legends of the Jews, Vol. 2 - Louis Ginzberg 1910

The Legends of the Jews, Vol. 3 - Louis Ginzberg 1911

The Legends of the Jews, Vol. 4 - Louis Ginzberg 1913

The Leopard's Spots : A Romance of the White Man's Burden, 1865-1900 - Thomas Dixon Jr. 1902

The Leuchter Reports, Critical Edition - Leuchter, Faurisson, Germar

The Life of an American Jew in Racist Marxist Israel - Jack Bernstein

The Lightning and the Sun - Savitri Devi

The Luftwaffe Album : Fighters and Bombers of the German Luftwaffe, 1933-1945

The Makers Of Civilization In Race And History - L.A. Waddell 1929

The Makers of War - Francis Neilson

The Man Who Invented 'Genocide' - James Martin

The Manifesto of Breaking the Thraldom of Interest - Gottfried Feder

The March Up Country - Harold Covington

The Mare's Nest : The War Against Hitler’s Secret Vengeance Weapons - David Irving

The Marshall-Plan Hoax - Karl Baßler

The Martyrdom of William Joyce - Michael Walsh

The Military Institutions of the Romans - Flavius Vegetius Renatus, 390

The Modern Anglo-Dutch Empire : Its Origins, Evolution, and Anti-Human Outlook - Robert D. Ingraham

The Modern Blacksmith - Alexander G. Weygers

The Money Kings : The Epic Story of the Jewish Immigrants Who Transformed Wall Street and Shaped Modern America - Daniel Schulman

The Most Dangerous Game : Advanced Mantrapping Techniques - Ragnar Benson

The Movementarian Menace - Vincent Snyder

The Murder of Little Mary Phagan - Mary Phagan

The Myth of the 20th Century - Alfred Rosenberg

The Myth of the Andalusian Paradise - Darío Fernández-Morera

The Mythology of the Aryan Nations Vol 1 - George Cox 1870

The Mythology of the Aryan Nations Vol 2- George Cox 1870

The Nameless War - Archibald Maule Ramsay 1952

The National Socialist Primer : Handbook for Schooling the Hitler Youth

The National Vanguard : The Way Forward - Colin Jordan

The Nature of War in the Information Age : Clausewitzian Future - David J. Lonsdale

The Nature of Zionism - Vladimir Stepin

The Nazi Voter : The Social Foundations of Fascism in Germany, 1919-1933 - Thomas Childers

The Negro, A Menace to American Civilization - Robert Wilson Shufeldt, 1907

The Nest Leaders Manual - Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

The New Dealers' War - Thomas Fleming

The New Germany Desires Work and Peace - Hitler 30/01/1933

The New Jerusalem : Zionist Power In America - Michael Collins Piper

The Newly Invented Fairy Tale of the 'Voluntary Donors' - Ariel Toaff

The Nibelungenlied

The Nomos of the Earth - Carl Schmitt

The Northwest Front Handbook

The Northwest Imperative - Charles Knight

The Occult War : The Judeo-Masonic Plan - Count Leon De Poncins and Emmanuel Malynski

The October Revolution : A Collection of Articles and Speeches - Joseph Stalin

The Octopus - Elizabeth Dilling 1940

The Odyssey - Homer

The Old World in the New : The Significance of Past and Present Immigration to the American People - Edward Alsworth Ross 1914

The Ordeal Of Civility : Freud, Marx, Lévi-Strauss, And The Jewish Struggle With Modernity - John Murray Cuddihy

The Origin of the Aryans - Issac Taylor

The Origin of The Late War : Traced from the Beginning of the Constitution to the Revolt of the Southern States - George Lunt 1867

The Original Mr. Jacobs : A Startling Exposé - 1888

The Origins of the Second World War - A.J.P. Taylor

The Other Holocaust : The Terror Famine in Ukraine - Peter Lorden

The Other Side of Deception - Victor Ostrovsky

The Pagan Religions of the Ancient British Isles : Their Nature and Legacy - Ronald Hutton

The Panzer Legions : A Guide to the German Army Tank Divisions and Their Commanders - Samuel Mitcham

The Part Time War : Recollections of the Terrorist War in Rhodesia - Rod Wells

The Peasantry as the Lifespring of the Nordic Race - Walther Darre

The Peenemünde Wind Tunnels : A Memoir - Peter P. Wegener

The Perestroika Deception : The World's Slide Towards The 'Second October Revolution' - Anatoliy Golitsyn

The Perils of Diversity - Byron M. Roth

The Pestilential Miasma of the World - Dr. Robert Ley

The Philosophy Of Alfred Rosenberg - James Whisker

The Pioneer Little Europe Prospectus - Michael Barrett

The Plot against South Africa - Klaus D. Vaqué

The Plot Against The Church - Maurice Pinay

The Poem of the Cid

The Poetic Edda - Thorpe

The Poisonous Mushroom

The Polish Atrocities Against the German Minority in Poland - German Foreign Office, 1940

The Political Economy of Oswald Mosley - William Shepherd

The Political System of the European Union - S. Hix, B. Hoyland

The Politician : A Look at the Political Forces that Propelled Dwight David Eisenhower into the Presidency - Robert Welch

The Populist Delusion - Neema Parvini

The Positive German God Belief - Heinz Bartsch 1939

The Post-WWII Massacre of Innocent German POWs in Allied-Run Death Camps - Wear, John

The Potsdam Conference Protocol, 7th July to 2nd August 1945

The Power of Belief

The Prince - Niccolò Machiavelli

The Prison Notes - Corneliu Zelea Codreanu

The Problem Of The Jewish Race - Israel Zangwill

The Problem with the Jews at the Council - Leon De Poncins

The Program of the NSDAP : The National Socialist Workers' Party and its General Conceptions - Gottfried Feder

The Prose Edda - Arthur Brodeur

The Protocols and World Revolution - Serge Nilus 1920

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion - Translated by Victor E. Marsden

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF THE EUROPEAN REVOLUTION

The Psychology of Revolution - Gustave Le Bon, 1913

The Puzzle Palace : Details on the NSA's Secret Role - James Bamford

The Question of the Rig Veda - Herman Bosch

The Races of Europe - Carleton Stevens Coon, 1939

The Races of Europe : A Sociological Study - William Z. Ripley, 1915

The Rally of the German Womens League, 1936 - Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, Adolf Hitler

The Real Nazis - Complete

The Real Roosevelts : An Omitted History - King, Mike S.

The Red Network - Elizabeth Dilling 1934

The Red Terror and the Spanish Civil War : Revolutionary Violence in Madrid - Julius Ruiz

The Reichstag Fire - Fritz Tobias

The Religion of the Aryo-Germanic Folk - Guido von List

The Religious Attitudes Of The Indo Europeans - Hans Günther

The Religious Origins of Globalism - Herve Ryssen

The Revisionist vol 1.1

The Revisionist vol 1.2

The Revisionist vol 1.3

The Revisionist vol 1.4

The Revisionist vol 2.1

The Revisionist vol 2.2

The Revisionist vol 2.3

The Revisionist vol 2.4

The Revisionist vol 3.1

The Revisionist vol 3.2

The Revolt Against Civilization : The Menace of the Under Man - Lothrop Stoddard 1922

The Revolt of Materialism - Adrien Arcand

The Revolt of the Masses - Jose Ortegay Gassett, 1930

The Revolt of the Netherlands : 1555-1609 - Pieter Geyl 1923

The Revolutionary Nature Of National Socialism - Matt Koehl

The Riddle Of The Jews Success - F. Roderich-Stoltheim 1927

The Rise and Fall of the Luftwaffe : The Life of Field Marshal Erhard Milch - Irving, David

The Rise of Man in the Gardens of Sumeria : A Biography of L.A. Waddell - Preston, Christine

The Rise of the House of Rothschild - Egon Corti, 1928

The Rising Tide of Color Against White World Supremacy - Lothrop Stoddar 1921

The Road Back - Macaba 1973

The Rockwell Report : The Real Nature Of White Backlash - Nov,Dec 1966

THE ROCKWELL REPORT _ JUL. 1965, VOL. #4

The Roman and The Teuton - Charles Kingsley 1864

The Roosevelt Red Record and It's Background - Elizabeth Dilling 1936

The Rothschilds Shares in Waterloo, 1940 (english subtitles)

The Ruling Elite 1 : A Study in Imperialism, Genocide and Emancipation - Deanna Spingola

The Ruling Elite 2 : The Zionist Seizure of World Power - Deanna Spingola

The Ruling Elite 3 - Death, Destruction and Domination - Deanna Spingola

The Russian Primary Chronicle : Laurentian Text - Samuel Hazzard Cross

The S.A. Conquers Berlin - Wilfrid Bade, 1933

The Saga of White Will - National Vanguard 1993

The Sagas of the Icelanders - Jane Smilely

The Sampson Option - Seymour Hersh

The Scythian Empire : Central Eurasia and the Birth of the Classical Age from Persia to China - Christopher I. Beckwith

The Sea Wolves : A History of the Vikings - Lars Brownworth

The Secret Behind Communism - David Duke

The Secret Of The West : The Genocide Of German Civilians - Honsik, Gerd

The Secret Origins of the First World War - G. Docherty and J. Macgregor

The Secret Relationship Between Blacks & Jews, Vol 1 : The Jewish Role in Black Slavery - Nation of Islam

The Secret Relationship Between Blacks & Jews, Vol 2 : How Jews Gained Control of the Black American Economy - Nation of Islam

The Secret Relationship Between Blacks & Jews, Vol 3 : The Leo Frank Case - Nation of Islam

The Secret World Government or The Hidden Hand - Maj. Gen., Count Cherep-Spiridovich 1926

The Secrets of the Federal Reserve - Eustase Mullins

The Seventh Seal (Det Sjunde Inseglet) 1957

The Shape of Things to Come - H.G. Wells

The Ship Wreckers

The SHTF Anthology : Survival Lessons from the Balkan Wars- Selco Begovic

The Silent Brotherhood

The Silent Rape Epidemic : How the Finns Were Groomed to Love Their Abusers - Edward Dutton

The Six Million : Fact or Fiction - Peter Winter

The Slaying of a Viking : The Epic of Vidkun Quisling - Michael Walsh

The South Was Right! - James and Walter Kennedy

The Spars Pandemic, 2025-2028 : A Futuristic Scenario - John Hopkins Center for Health and Security

The Spirit of Horst Wessel (September 9, 1907– February 23, 1930)

The SS - Hitlers Instrument Of Terror - Gordon Williamson

The Storm of Steel - Ernst Jünger

The Stormtrooper 1962 - George Lincoln Rockwell

The Stormtrooper 1964 - George Lincoln Rockwell

The Story of Europe - H. E. Marshall

The Story of Siegfried - James Baldwin

The Strange Life of Nikola Tesla - Nikola Tesla

The Sudeten-German Tragedy - Austin J. App

The Summary of the Art of War - Antoine-Henri Jomini, 1838

The Swastika : What it Represents - Adrien Arcand

The Swiss Family Robinson - J.D. Wyss 1812

The Sword of Christ - Giles Corey

The Synagogue of Satan - Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

The Talmud Unmasked : The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians - Rev. I. B. Pranaitis

The Theocrat - James Mason

The Theory of Social Revolutions - Brooks Adams, 1913

The Third Reich : Experiences of War - James Lucas

The Third Revolution - Gregory Kay

The Track of The Jew Through The Ages - Alfred Rosenberg

The Tragedy of Youth - Francis Parker Yockey

The Trail of The Fox - David Irving

The Traitor : A Story of the Fall of the Invisable Empire - Thomas Dixon Jr. 1907

The Triumph of Reason : The Thinking Man's Hitler - Michael Walsh

The Trojan War : The Chronicles of Dictys of Crete and Dares the Phrygian - Richard M. Frazer

The Turner Diaries - Andrew Macdonald

The Twenty Six Point Program of the Falange - Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera

The Tyranny of Human Rights : From Jacobinism to the United Nations - Kerry Bolton

The U-Boat : The Evolution and Technical History of German Submarines - Eberhard Rössler

The Uniqueness of Western Civilization - Ricardo Duchesne

The Universal Republic - Adrien Arcand

The Unknown History of the German-Polish Conflict in 1939 : A Brief Synopsis - W.R.

The Unknown Soldier (English Subtitle) Finnish War

The Unsolved jewish Ritual Murder of 5 Chicago Children in 1955 - Renegade Tribune

The Ura Linda Chronik - Herman Wirth

The Usury Civilization : The New World Order of Interest Capitalism - János Drábik

The Victory of Judaism Over Germanism - Wilhelm Marr 1879

The Viking World - Stefan Brink and Neil Price

The Vikings in Western Christendom, A. D. 789 to A. D. 888 - C.F. Keary 1891

The Virus House : Germany's Atomic Research and Allied Counter Measures - David Irving

The Voice Of Our Ancestors : The Pagan Snow White and the Evil Queen Christianity - Heinrich Himmler

The Waffen-SS : A European History - Jochen Böhler, Robert Gerwarth

The War on White Australia : A Case Study in the Culture of Critique - Brenton Sanderson

The Wars of the Ancient Greeks - Victor Davis Hanson

The White Gods : Caucasian Elements in Pre-Inca Peru - Thor Heyerdahl

The White Man's Bible - Ben Klassen

The White Sniper : Simo Häyhä - Tapio Saarelainen

The Will to Power - Friedrich Nietzsche

The Winter War : Russia’s Invasion of Finland, 1939–1940 - Robert Edwards

The Winter War : The Soviet Attack on Finland 1939-1940 - Eloise Engle, Lauri Paananen

The Wisdom of Fairy Tales - Rudolf Meyer

The World as Will and Idea, vol 1 - Schopenhauer

The World as Will and Idea, vol 2 - Schopenhauer

The World as Will and Idea, vol 3 - Schopenhauer

The World Conquerors : The Real War Criminals - Louis Marschalko 1958

The World Hoax - Ernest F Elmhurst

The World Order : Our Secret Rulers - Eustace Mullins, 1992

The Worship of Baalim in Israel - Dr. H. Oort, 1865

The Yankee Problem : An American Dilemma - Clyde N. Wilson

The Young Hitler I Knew - August Kubizek

The Zionist Attack on White Civilization : How to Defeat 120 Common, Liberal & Naïve Arguments

The Zionist Network - Jack B. Tenney

The Zionist New World Order - Terry Tremaine

The Zionist Plan for the Middle East - Israel Shahak

The Zohar - Michael Laitman

Theory of Mind as a Pure Act - Giovanni Gentile 1922

Theozoology - Jorg Lanz von Leibenfels

They Dare to Speak Out : People and Institutions Confront Israel's Lobby - Paul Findley

Third Reich Book Burnings - Barnes Review

This Is Germany - Charles V. Domville-Fife 1939

This Time The World, G.L. Rockwell

Thomas Sewell interviewed by Elijah Schaffer

Three Aspects of the Jewish Problem - Julius Evola

Three Sips of Gin : Dominating the Battlespace with Rhodesia's Elite Selous Scouts - Timothy Bax

Through England on a Side Saddle in the Time of William and Mary - Celia Fiennes, 1888, written around 1700

Thus Spoke Zarathustra - Friedrich Nietzsche

Tiger Fibel 1943

Tigers in Combat Vol I - Wolfgang Schneider

Tigers in Combat, Vol II - Wolfgang Schneider

Tigers in Normandy - Wolfgang Schneider

Tigers in the Mud : The Combat Career of German Panzer Commander Otto Carius - Otto Carius

Times of Crisis, Times of Change : Science for Accelerating Transformations to Sustainable Development - GSDR - UN 2023

TM 31-201-1 : Unconventional Warfare Devices and Techniques : Incendiaries - Department of the Army Headquarters

TM 31-210_ Improvised Munitions Handbook - Department of the Army Headquarters

To Be German Is To Be Strong - Gertrud Scholtz-Klink 1936

To Ensure Domestic Tranquility : The FBI, COINTELPRO-WHITE HATE and Political Discourse,1964–1971 - John Drabble

To Lose a Battle : France 1940 - Alistair Horne

To the Gate of Hell : The Memoir of a Panzer Crewman - Armin Böttger

To the Gates of Stalingrad : Vol 1 - David Glantz, Jonathan House

Tomorrow We Live - Oswald Mosley 1938

Total Resistance - Major H. von Dach Bern

Toward Nakba as a Legal Concept - Rabea Eghbariah

Tradition Does Not Mean Stagnation, But Rather Obligation - Gertrud Scholtz-Klink 1938

Tragedy And Hope - Carroll Quigley

Trail of the Serpent - Christina M. Stoddard 1936

TRAIN. GET ACTIVE.

Training Handbook of the American Underground

Triumph and Tragedy : Some Personal Remembrances of Dutch and European History in the 20th Century - Florentine Sophie Rost van Tonningen

Triumph des Willens - Leni Riefenstahl, 1935 (english subs)

Trotsky in New York, 1917 : A Radical on the Eve of Revolution - Kenneth D. Ackerman

Troy : And Its Remains - Dr Henry Schliemann, 1875

True Himmler - Irving, David

Truppenführung ~ Troop Leading - US Army translation, part 1

Truppenführung ~ Troop Leading - US Army translation, part 2

Truth For Germany : The Guilt Question of the Second World War - Udo Walendy

U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism

U-Boat Attack Logs : A Complete Record of Warship Sinkings from Original Sources 1939–1945 - Daniel Morgan, Bruce Taylor

U-Boote 1935-1945 : The History of the Kriegsmarine U-Boats - Jean Philippe, Dallies Labourdette

Unbroken Warrior - The Richard Scutari Letters

Uncovering The Forces for War - Conrad Grieb, 1947

Under the Sign of the Scorpion - Jüri Lina

Understanding Jewish Influence - Kevin MacDonald

Understanding the Jews, Understanding Anti-Semitism - Hervé Ryssen

Unfolding the Future of the Long War : Motivations, Prospects, and Implications for the U.S. Army - RAND

Unintended Consequences - John Ross

Universal Peace : A Story of the Jewish Hypocrisy and the Necessary Reaction Thereto - Loki Hulgaard

Unseen Empire - David Jordan 1912

Uprising - Colin Jordan

Uprising : The Hungarian Revolution of 1956 - Irving, David

US Military : German Phrase Book 1943

Usury - The Truth About American Slavery

Usury in Christendom : The Mortal Sin that Was and Now is Not - Michael Hoffman

Vargsmål - Varg Vikernes

Ventilations - Wilmot Robertson

Violence of Mind - Varg Freeborn

Voice of Europe - Kai Murros

Voices of the Waffen SS, Vol 1 - Gerry Villani

Voices of the Waffen SS, Vol. 2 - Gerry Villani

Völkisch Writers and National Socialism : A Study of Right-Wing Political Culture in Germany 1890 _ 1960 - Guy Tourlamain

Volkswagen at War

Volkswagen Brochure, 1936

Volsunga Saga

Voluptuous Panic-Erotic World of Weimar - Mel Gordon

Waffen SS Encyclopedia - Marc Rikmenspoel

Waffen SS in Russia - Bruce Quarrie

Waffen SS Soldier - Bruce Quarrie

Waffen SS Soldier 1940-1945 - Bruce Quarrie

Waffen SS Soldier vs Soviet Rifleman - Chris McNab

Waffen-SS : Uniforms, Organization and History, vol 1 - Taylor and Bender

Waffen-SS : Uniforms, Organization and History, vol 2 - Taylor and Bender

Waffen-SS : Uniforms, Organization and History, vol 3 - Taylor and Bender

Waffen-SS : Uniforms, Organization and History, vol 4 - Taylor and Bender

Waffen-SS : Uniforms, Organization and History, vol 5 - Taylor and Bender

Waffen-SS im Westen, Ein Bericht in Bildern - Friedrich Zschaeckel, 1941

Waiting For The Sun, Pt. 2 : The Fifth Year After the Breakup of the United States - Billy Roper

Wall Street and FDR - Antony Sutton

Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution - Antony Sutton

Walther Pistols : PP, PPK and P 38 - John Walter

Walther Pistols and Rifles - W.H.B. Smith

War at Sea in the Age of Sail 1650-1850 - Andrew Lambert

War Before Civilization : Myth of the Peaceful Savage - Lawrence Keeley

War Crimes - Justice for Germans

War is a Racket - Smedley Butler

War of the Flea : The Classic Study of Guerrilla Warfare - Robert Taber

War War War - Cincinnatus

Warwolves of the Iron Cross : The Union Jackal - V.K. Clark

Was The 1924 Immigration Cut-off ''Racist''? - MacDonald, Kevin

Wasting The Dawn, Pt. 3 - Billy Roper

Water Colours of Hitler

We - Eugene Zamiatin 1924

We Dared to Win : The SAS in Rhodesia - Hannes Wessels, Andre Scheepers

Websters Complete Dictionary of the English Language, 1886

Wehrmacht Army Uniforms : Heer

Wehrmacht Divisional Signs : 1938-1945 - Theodor Hartmann

Wehrwolf Jugend - Criss Salazar

What is National Socialism in Truth - Vertigo Politix

What is the Dutch SS - Feldmeijer, Johannes Hendik

What The World Rejected : Hitler's Peace Offers 1933-1940 - Dr. Friedrich Stieve

What to do with Germany - Louis Nizer 1944

What World Famous Men Said About the Jews - E.R. Fields, 1964

When a Crocodile Eats the Sun : A Memoir of Africa - Peter Godwin

When the Flagpoles Bloomed - Vera Oredsson

When Victims Rule : A Critique of Jewish Pre-eminence in America

Where There Is No Doctor : A Village Health Care Handbook - David Werner

Which Path To Persia : Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran - The Brookings Institution, 2009

Which Way Western Man - William Simpson

White Cargo : The Forgotten History of Britain's White Slaves In America - Don Jordan and Michael Walsh

White Fang - Jack London

White Girl Bleed A Lot - Colin Flaherty

White Identity : Racial Consciousness in the 21st Century - Jared Taylor

White Power - G. L. Rockwell

White Power - The Newspaper of the White Revolution - Sept 1, 1967

White Power : The Newspaper of the White Revolution - Oct 1, 1967

White Pride and White Guilt - Michael Polignano

White Self Hate : Master Stroke Of The Enemy - G.L. Rockwell

Who Broke the Disarmament Treaty of Versailles : Declaration of the Government of the German Reich, Fichtebundblatt 741, 1935

Who Brought the Slaves to America?

WHO IS DOING LOW BIRTH RATES

Who is the Jew - Loki Hulgaard

Who Started World War II - Various

Who Started World War II : Truth for a War Torn World - Udo Walendy

Who Was George Lincoln Rockwell - Robert S. Griffin

Who We Are - William Pierce

Who We Are : A Series of Articles on the History of the White Race - William Luther Pierce

Why 7000 Children Had to Die : Article from the Hamburger Abendblatt

Why did Hitler Invade Poland

Why Don't You Believe What We Tell You - Various Heebs

Why I Love My Race : Goosesteppers

Why the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Should be Repealed - Mark Farrell

Why We Fight - The Personnel Office of the Wehrmacht

Wie die Ostmark ihre Befreiung erlebte _ Adolf Hitler und sein Weg zu Grossdeutschland - Heinrich Hoffmann. 1940

Will and Way - Joseph Goebbels

William Tell, 1829

Winter Storm : The Battle for Stalingrad and the Operation to Rescue 6th Army - Hans Wijers

Winter War 1939-40

Wir sind des Geyers Schwarze Haufen

Wisdom of Our People - Axe of Perun

With Hitler on the Road to Power - Otto Dietrich 1934

With Hitler to the End : The Memoirs of Adolf Hitler's Valet - Heinz Linge

Witness to History - Michael Walsh

Women As Commodities : Trafficking In Women In Israel 2003 - Levenkron, Nomi

Woodrow 'Warmonger' Wilson to the Woodshed - Mike King

World Empire - George Armstrong

World Revolution - Nesta Helen Webster 1921

Writings and Essays - Joseph Goebbels

Ye Shall Know the Truth : Books to Read before You Burn Them - Michael Collins Piper

Year of Reckoning - G. Ward Price 1939

Yngwie Malmsteen - I Am A Viking

You and Your People : A Political and Racial Guide for Hitler Youth - Kurt Schrey 1936

You Gentiles - Maurice Samuel

Zero Tolerance - Alexander Slavros

Zhukovs Greatest Defeat : The Red Army's Epic Disaster in Operation Mars, 1942 - David Glantz

Zionism and Russia - Valdas Anelauskas

Zion's Fifth Column - Jack B. Tenney

Zion's Trojan Horse - Jack B. Tenney

Zweites Buch - Adolf Hitler