J6 refugee & Orthodox Christian journalist Charles Bausman joins us to discuss how he ended up in Russia, how Russians view the 1917 Revolution & Tsar today, the state of nationalism there, & MORE!

Orthodox Christian journalist Charles Bausman, an American living in Moscow, joins the show to discuss how he ended up in the capitol as a journalist on January 6th, 2021, his journalistic work in Russia on Spas TV and the new Russian Ark TV show, the Orthodox Americans moving to Russia, & how US/Russian relations could improve under Trump. We also discuss how the Bolshevik revolution as well as the Tsar are viewed by average Russians today, how certain Church figures are telling the truth about communism, how Orthodoxy is growing, and what it is like to be a nationalist in Russia. We discuss many issues relating to Russian politics, WWIII, the history of WWI & WWII, how the truth of these subjects is treated in Russia, & much more!👇🏻

This is just the first 36 minute free preview. The remainder is behind the substack paywall but enough here to point you down many rabbit holes – the same ones I have been down over the past several years, starting with Russian history, the Bolshevik ‘revolution’ and on to both WWI and WWII.

Charles Bausman established Russia Insider (now defunct) and Russian Faith https://russian-faith.com/ (now inactive) and has recently started his own substack “The Ark”