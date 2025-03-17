Balder Ex Libris 2011-2012
Part 1 - 2011-2012 (1851 titles)
I am sharing this register as a useful resource. I have copied the hyperlinks by month since the start of the site in November 2011. There are a number in French but they can be easily translated these days.
Because of size, I have split this register up over four posts. There are over 7,200 titles as of March 2025.
Enjoy the searching and downloading.
https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive
__________
Part 1 - 2011-2012 (1851 titles)
Part 4 - 2017-2025 (1541 and counting …)
__________
2011 (92 titles)
November (45) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2011/11
Von Ribbentrop Joachim - La lutte de l'Europe pour sa liberté
Rohling Auguste - Le Juif-Talmudiste
Institut d'étude des questions juives - Français !... Il faut redevenir
Arcand Adrien - L'inévitabilité d'une reconstruction sociale
Arcand Adrien - La République universelle
Arcand Adrien - Le malaise qui angoisse le monde actuel est-il voulu ?
Arcand Adrien - La clé du mystère 2
Arcand Adrien - La clé du mystère 1
Arcand Adrien - Du communisme au mondialisme
Arcand Adrien - Fascisme ou Socialisme ?
Arcand Adrien - A bas la haine !
Pool James and Suzanne - Who financed Hitler
Finkelstein Norman G. - Birn Ruth B. - A Nation on Trial
Speer Albert - Inside the Third Reich
Hitler Adolf - Discours prononcé pour l’ouverture du Secours d’hiver de guerre
Hitler Adolf - Adolf Hitler lance un dernier appel à la raison
Hitler Adolf - Le Testament Politique d'Hitler
Hitler Adolf - Le procès-verbal de la rencontre de notre Führer Adolf Hitler avec le Grand Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini
Hitler Adolf - Libres Propos 1
Hitler Adolf - Libres Propos 2
Delay Jacques - Droit dans le mur
Degrelle Léon - Tintin mon copain
Degrelle Léon - Lettre au Pape
Degrelle Léon - Les âmes qui brûlent
Degrelle Léon - Léon Degrelle persiste et signe
Degrelle Léon - Le fascinant Hitler
Degrelle Léon - La cohue de 1940
Degrelle Léon - La campagne de Russie
Degrelle Léon - Hitler pour mille ans
Degrelle Léon - Aux armes pour l'Europe
Degrelle Léon - Appel aux jeunes européens
Degrelle Léon - The Story of the Waffen SS
Degrelle Léon - My Revolutionary Life
Degrelle Léon - Campaign in Russia
Findley Paul - They Dare to Speak Out
Siu R.G.H. - The Craft of Power
Greene Ward - Death in the Deep South
Woodward C. Vann - Watson Tom Agrarian Rebel
Ennes James M. Jr. - Assault on the Liberty
Markale Jean - La Bastille et l'énigme du Masque de Fer
Redbeard Ragnar - Might is Right
December (47) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2011/12
Gintz Florent - Autopsie du mythe gaulliste
Izoulet Jean - La rentrée de Dieu Dans l'école et dans l'état
Izoulet Jean - Les vingt-quatre armures de la Pangermanie
Izoulet Jean - La cité moderne Métaphysique de la sociologie
Izoulet Jean - Paris Capitale des religions ou la mission d'Israël
Crow William Bernard - The Occult Properties of Herbs and Plants
Lesage Jean-Michel - Le diabolique secret des O.V.N.I.
Rushton John Philippe - Race, Evolution and Behavior
Lynn Richard - The Global Bell Curve
Lynn Richard - Dysgenics - Genetic deterioration in modern populations
Lynn Richard - Race Differences in Intelligence
Lynn Richard - Vanhanen Tatu - IQ and Global Inequality
White Walter - Who Brought the Slaves to America
Rushton John Philippe - Race, évolution et comportement
Rushton John Philippe - La réalité de l'existence des races et les erreurs moralistes
Eydoux Henri-Paul - En Plein Londres... Un Temple de Mithra
Gasquet Amédée Louis Ulysse - Essai sur le culte et les mystères de Mithra
Bourdel Léone et Jacques Genevay - Sang, tempéraments, travail et races
Gaillard Andre - Le judaisme et l'invention du racisme culturel
Gaillard André - Le sionisme en Palestine-Israël
Gaillard André - Les racines judaïques de l'antisémitisme
Eckart Dietrich - The grave diggers of Russia
Trefor David - The Bloody Red Streak
Oxford University - The Oxford Dictionary of Quotations
Rudman Raymond - England under the heel of the jew
Butler Eric D. - The Enemy Within the Empire
Butler Eric D. - Censored history
Moncomble Yann - Le Pouvoir de la drogue dans la politique mondiale
Moncomble Yann - Les professionnels de l'anti-racisme
Wade Paul - Convict Conditioning
The Comittee for Truth in History - The Six Million Reconsidered
Hyperborée Aux sources de l'Europe - L'Age de fer Les racines du désastre
De Châteaubriant Alphonse - La gerbe des forces
Scheinfeld Amram - You and Heredity
Feder Gottfried - The programme of the NSDAP
Lindemann Albert S. - The Jew Accused
Golden Harry - The Lynching of Leo Frank
Institut d'étude des questions juives - La tactique juive
Auerbach Bertrand - Les races et les nationalités en Autriche-Hongrie
Bidegain Jean - Le grand Orient de France ses doctrines et ses actes
Faugeras Henri - Les Juifs Peuple de proie
Finot Jean - Le préjugé des races
Institut d'étude des questions juives - Exposition Le Juif et la France au palais Bertlitz
Mouvement synarchique d'empire - Pacte synarchique révolutionnaire pour l'empire français
Zschietzschmann Willy - Étrusques Rome
2012 (1759)
January 2012 (133) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/01
Solar General - Drop the list !
Bjerknes Christopher Jon - The Jewish Genocide Of Armenian Christians
Cavro-Demars Lucien - La honte sioniste
De Poncins Léon - Les juifs maîtres du monde
De Poncins Léon - Réponse au Times à propos de l'église et de la question juive
De Poncins Léon - Le problème juif face au concile
De Poncins Léon - Le péril rouge - Le plan communiste d'insurrection armée
De Poncins Léon - Le Judaïsme et le Vatican
De Poncins Léon - La mystérieuse internationale juive
De Poncins Léon - Israël Destructeur d'Empires
De Poncins Léon - Judaism And the Vatican
De Poncins Léon - Freemasonry and Judaism Secret Powers Behind Revolution
De Poncins Léon - The problem with the jews at the council
De Lange Nicholas - An Introduction to Judaism
Butz Arthur Robert - La mystification du XXe siècle
Butz Arthur Robert - The hoax of the twentieth century
Brenner Lenni - Zionism in the Age of the Dictators
Bernstein Jack - The Life of an American Jew in Racist Marxist Israel
Bardèche Maurice - Nuremberg or the Promised Land
Postman Neil - Amusing Ourselves to Death
Castan Siegfried Ellwanger - Holocaust Jewish or German ?
Cherep-Spiridovich Arthur - The secret world goverenment
Schwartz-Bostunitsch Gregor - A Sea of Blood
Durant Will - The Lessons of History
Durant Will - The story of civilization 11 The Age of Napoleon
Durant Will - The story of civilization 10 Rousseau and Revolution
Durant Will - The story of civilization 9 The Age of Voltaire
Durant Will - The story of civilization 8 The Age of Louis XIV
Durant Will - The story of civilization 7 The Age of Reason Begins
Durant Will - The story of civilization 6 The Reformation
Durant Will - The story of civilization 5 The Renaissance
Durant Will - The story of civilization 4 The Age of Faith
Durant Will - The story of civilization 3 Caesar and Christ
Durant Will - The story of civilization 2 The life of Greece
Durant Will - The story of civilization 1 Our Oriental Heritage
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 6 - Russia and Eurasia-China
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 5 - East and Southeast Asia
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 4 - Europe
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 3 - South Asia
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 2 - Oceania
Levinson David - Encyclopedia of World Cultures Vol 1 - North America
Ness Immanuel - Encyclopedia of Interest Groups and Lobbyists in the United States Vol 2
Ness Immanuel - Encyclopedia of Interest Groups and Lobbyists in the United States Vol 1
Bevir Mark - Encyclopedia of Governance
De Besancenet Alfred - Charles Darwin
Evola Julius - The Yoga of Power
Evola Julius and the Ur Group - Introduction to Magic
Evola Julius - The Tragedy of the Romanian 'Iron Guard' Codreanu
Evola Julius - The Mystery of the Grail
Evola Julius - The Metaphysics of Sex
Evola Julius - The Hermetic Tradition
Evola Julius - The Doctrine of Awakening
Evola Julius - Revolt Against the Modern World
Evola Julius - Men Among The Ruins
Evola Julius - Meditation on the Peaks
Evola Julius - Aleister Crowley
Evola Julius - Against the Neopagans
Evola Julius - Le petit livre noir
Evola Julius - L'arc et la massue
Evola Julius - Historiographie de droite
Evola Julius - Révolte contre le monde moderne
Faurisson Robert - No documents, no history
Faurisson Robert - Is the Diary of Anne Frank geniune ?
Faurisson Robert - Impact and Future of Historical Revisionism
Armstrong George - Rothschild Money Trust
Monast Serge - Dévoilement du complot relatif au plan de marquage de l'humanité
Monast Serge - CIA Vaccins Médecine militaire expérimentale Cristaux liquides
Monast Serge - Le complot des Nations-Unies contre la chrétienté
Monast Serge - Les protocoles de Toronto
Monast Serge - Projet REX-84 Les projets de camps de concentration en Amérique du Nord
Faurisson Robert - Réponse à Jean-Claude Pressac sur le problème des chambres à gaz
Faurisson Robert - Milices juives quinze ans - et plus - de terrorisme en France
Faurisson Robert - Les victoires du révisionnisme
Faurisson Robert - Les témoins des chambres à gaz d'Auschwitz
Faurisson Robert - En confidence Entretien avec l'inconnue
Faurisson Robert - Le révisionnisme de Pie XII
Faurisson Robert - Ecrits révisionnistes - IV - 1993 à 1998
Faurisson Robert - Ecrits révisionnistes - III - 1990 à 1992
Faurisson Robert - Ecrits révisionnistes - II - 1984 à 1989
Faurisson Robert - Ecrits révisionnistes - I - 1974 à 1983
Faurisson Robert - Chronique sèche de l'épuration
Faurisson Robert - Céline devant le mensonge du siècle et Notes céliniennes
Faurisson Robert - Réponse à Pierre Vidal-Naquet
De Gobineau Joseph-Arthur - The inequality of human races
De Gobineau Joseph-Arthur - The Moral and intellectual diversity of races
De Gobineau Joseph-Arthur - The Renaissance
MacDonogh Giles - After The Reich
Irving David - The Secret Diaries Of Hitler's Doctor
Icke David - Le plus grand Secret - Tome II
Icke David - Le plus grand Secret - Tome I
Icke David - Les enfants de la matrice - Tome I
Icke David - La lignée illuminati - Appendice I Les enfants de la matrice Tome II
De Gobineau Joseph-Arthur - Essai sur l'inégalité des races humaines
Prideaux Humphrey - La vie de Mahomet ou l'on découvre amplement la vérité de l'imposture
Delaporte P.-Henry - Vie de Mahomet d'après le Coran et les historiens arabes
Lamairesse E. - Dujarric Gaston - Vie de Mahomet d'après la tradition - Tome I
Turpin Francois-Henri - Histoire de la vie de Mahomed - Legislateur de l Arabie - Tome III
Turpin François-Henri - Histoire de la vie de Mahomet - Législateur de l'Arabie - Tome II
Turpin François-Henri - Histoire de la vie de Mahomet - Législateur de l'Arabie - Tome I
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 01
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 02
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 03
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 04
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 05
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 06
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 07
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 08
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 09
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 10
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 11
Barthélemy Charles - Erreurs et mensonges Historiques - Tome 12
Bauer Elvira - Ne te fie pas au renard des plaines pas plus qu'au serment d'un Juif Un livre illustré pour petits et grands
Dragon Rouge - Magical Course 1.0
Ambelain Robert - The pratical Kabbalah
Ambelain Robert - Rituelie Operative de l'alliance de l'Adeptus Minor 5=6
Zahner Dee - The Secret Side of History
Hoffman II Michael A. - Lieberman Moshe - The Israeli Holocaust Against the Palestinians
Hoffman II Michael A. - Critchley Alan R. - The Truth About The Talmud
Hoffman II Michael A. - They Were White And They Were Slaves
Hoffman II Michael A. - Critchley Alan R. - Swindler's Mist A Critical Review of Steven Spielberg's Film, "Schindler's List"
Hoffman II Michael A. - Saving Private Ryan Reviewed
Hoffman II Michael A. - Judaism's Strange Gods
Hoffman II Michael A. - Judaism Discovered From Its Own Texts
Benson Ragnar - David's Tool Kit
Hoffman II Michael A. - Iran Upholds Enlightenment Principles with Revisionist Conference
Hoffman II Michael A. - Tales of the Holohoax
Schochet Jacob Immanuel - Mashiach
Whitaker Robert W. - Why Johnny Can't Think
February 2012 (202) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/02
Benson Ragnar - The Modern Survival Retreat
Bertrand Jean - Wacogne Claude - La fausse éducation nationale
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Codreanu et la Garde de Fer
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Cousteau Pierre-Antoine - Dialogue de "vaincus"
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Internationale aryenne
Rebatet Lucien Romain - La Corruption des esprits
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Quand Israël est roi La Terreur juive en Hongrie
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les décombres
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les épis mûrs
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les étrangers en France
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les Juifs et l'antisémitisme
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les mémoires d'un fasciste - Tome II
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Les tribus du cinéma et du théâtre
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Pourquoi les roumains sont antisémites
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Une histoire de la musique
Cousteau Pierre-Antoine - Après le déluge
Cousteau Pierre-Antoine - L'Amérique juive
Daudet Léon - Deux idoles sanguinaires
Mearsheimer John - Walt Stephen - Le Lobby israélien et la politique étrangère des Etats-Unis
Sombart Werner - Les juifs et la vie économique
Primo de Rivera José-Antonio - Brasillach Robert - Drieu la Rochelle Pierre - Essai de synthèse
Les nouvelles éditions française - Les juifs en France Historique et quatre volumes
Montandon George - Comment reconnaître le juif ?
Montandon George - Deux ans chez Koltchak et chez les Bolchéviques pour la Croix-rouge de Genève 1919-1921
Montandon George - L'ethnie française
Montandon George - La race Les Races
Pemjean Lucien - La presse et les juifs
Querrioux Fernand - La médecine et les juifs
Leese Arnold - Our seditious cartoon book
Leese Arnold - My Irrelevant Defence being Meditations Inside Gaol and Out on Jewish Ritual Murder
Leese Arnold - Gentile Folly : The Rothschilds
Leese Arnold - Devilry in the Holy Land
Leese Arnold - Out of Step Events in the Two Lives of an Anti-Jewish Camel-Doctor
Leese Arnold - Bolshevism is Jewish
Leese Arnold - The Jewish War Of Survival
Piper Michael Collins - The New Jerusalem
Piper Michael Collins - The New Babylon Those who reign supreme
Piper Michael Collins - The Judas Goats The Enemy Within
Piper Michael Collins - The High Priests of War
Piper Michael Collins - The Golem
Piper Michael Collins - Final Judgment
Piper Michael Collins - Dirty Secrets
Piper Michael Collins - Best witness
Sutton Antony Cyril - Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development 1945 to 1965
Sutton Antony Cyril - Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development 1930 to 1945
Sutton Antony Cyril - Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development 1917 to 1930
Sutton Antony Cyril - Wall Street and the rise of Hitler
Sutton Antony Cyril - Wall Street and the bolshevik revolution
Sutton Antony Cyril - Wall Street and FDR
Sutton Antony Cyril - Trilaterals over America
Sutton Antony Cyril - The best enemy money can buy
Sutton Antony Cyril - America's Secret Establishment
Sutton Antony Cyril - Le complot de la réserve fédérale
Corti Egon Caesar - The Rise of the House of Rothschild
Yenne Bill - Hitler's Master of the Dark Arts
Schäfer Peter - Jesus in the Talmud
Williams Robert Henry - The Ultimate World Order as "Pictured in The Jewish Utopia"
Brasillach Robert - Pour une méditation sur la raison de Jeanne d'Arc
Brasillach Robert - Poèmes de Fresnes
Brasillach Robert - Lettre à un soldat de la classe 60
Brasillach Robert - Lettre à une provinciale
Brasillach Robert - Les sept couleurs
Brasillach Robert - Les frères ennemis
Brasillach Robert - Léon Degrelle et l'avenir de Rex
Brasillach Robert - Je suis partout, 1936
Himmler Heinrich - La SS Organisation de combat anti-bolchévique
Nolan Romy - Les grandes conspirations de notre temps
Nolan Romy - Colère des hommes et colère de Dieu...
Nolan Romy - Le Messie d'Israël son retour et sa gloire
Walendy Udo - Truth for Germany
Walendy Udo - Forged war crimes malign the German nation
Walendy Udo - The transfer agreement and the boycott fever 1933
Walendy Udo - Do Photographs Prove the NS Extermination of the Jews ?
Delaisi Francis - The inevitable War
Walendy Udo - Vérité pour l'Allemagne
Cuignet Louis - Souvenirs de l'affaire Dreyfus
L'esclavage en Afrique par un ancien diplomate
The Nation of Islam - Les relations secrètes entre les Noirs et les juifs
The Nation of Islam - The Secret Relationship between Blacks and Jews Volume 1
Delaisi Francis - L'Église et l'empire romain de l'étable de Béthléem au dôme de Sainte-Sophie
Delaisi Francis - La guerre qui vient
Delaisi Francis - La révolution européenne
Delaisi Francis - Les financiers et la démocratie
Augier Marc - Le Sang d'Israël
Augier Marc - Les SS de la Toison d'Or
Darré Richard Walther - La Race
Backe Herbert - La fin du libéralisme
Bramley William - The Gods Of Eden
Cazalot Georges - Le complexe de Néron
Van Paassen Pierre - To Number Our Days
Icke David - Alice In Wonderland And The World Trade Center Disaster
Icke David - The David Icke Guide to the Global Conspiracy
Icke David - The Biggest Secret The Book That Will Change The World
Icke David - Tales from the Time Loop
Icke David - Infinite Love is the Only Truth Everything Else is Illusion
Icke David - I am me I am free The Robots' Guide to Freedom
Icke David - The Robots' Rebellion The Story of the Spiritual Renaissance
Icke David - ...and The Truth Shall Set You Free
Icke David - Human Race Get Off Your Knees
Icke David - The Windsor-Bush Bloodline
Icke David - The Truth is negative ? Since when ?
Icke David - The Round-Table Bilderberg Network
Icke David - The Rothschild Dynasty
Icke David - The Reptilian Connection
Icke David - The European Spider's Web
Icke David - Spiritual Answers to Global Conspiracies
Icke David - Reptilian Research Archives The Cult of the serpent
Icke David - Project L.U.C.I.D. is Here !
Icke David - President Bush exposed for provable and blatant lies over september 11th
Icke David - If you are looking for the force behind the U.S. atrocities just ask who benefits
Icke David - How it is possible to orchestrate and mastermind a terrorist attack without the terrorist themselves
Icke David - Attacks on innocents arabs
Icke David - Are Their Aliens Among Us ?
Icke David - An other-dimensional view of the american catastrophe
Icke David - Aids : The Great Con Trick
Icke David - A Concise Description of the Illuminati
Gautier Jean - L'enfant ce glandulaire inconnu
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - A letter from Jewish French Dr. Roger Dommergue Polacco de Menasce to Stevens Spielberg
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - Le martyre et l'holocauste des nègres par les juifs trafiquants esclavagistes
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - Auschwitz : Le silence de Heidegger
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - Ce que des Juifs importants ont affirmé au sujet des Juifs Ce que des Goyim célèbres ont confirmé
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - Dossiers secrets du XXIème siècle
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - Comment méditer l'athéisme et la réincarnation ?
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - J'ai mal de la Terre
Icke David - L'Humanité est collectivement hypnotisée par une illusion
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Le juif Le judaïsme et la judaïsation des peuples chrétiens
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - La magie au dix-neuvième siècle
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Les médiateurs et les moyens de la magie
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Les hauts phénomènes de la magie
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Mœurs et pratiques des démons
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Dieu et les Dieux
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - Des prolétaires Nécessité et moyens d'améliorer leur sort
Gougenot des Mousseaux Roger - L'émancipation aux Antilles françaises
Graf Jürgen - Anatomie d'une falsification de l'Histoire
Graf Jürgen - The Giant With Feet of Clay Raul Hilberg and his Standard Work on the Holocaust
Mattogno Carlo - Graf Jürgen - Treblinka Extermination Camp or Transit Camp
Graf Jürgen - Mattogno Carlo - Concentration Camp Stutthof and its Function in National Socialist Jewish Policy
Graf Jürgen - Mattogno Carlo - Concentration Camp Majdanek A Historical and Technical Study
Graf Jürgen - L'holocauste au scanner
Graf Jürgen - "La nouvelle question juive" ou la fin de Guillaume Faye
Reed Douglas - La controverse de Sion
Mathez J.-A. - Le passé, les temps présents et la question juive - II
Mathez J.-A. - Le passé, les temps présents et la question juive - I
Weintraub Ben - The Holocaust Dogma of Judaism
Von Brunn James W. - Kill the best gentiles
Valentine Carol A. - Imagine a World Without Jews
The United Nations Population Information Network - Programme of action of the United Nations international conference on population and development
Rodkinson Michael L. - Wise Isaac M. - Babylonian Talmud
Robison John - Proofs of conspiracy against religions and governments of Europe
Reed Douglas - The Controversy of Zion
Ramsay Archibald Henry Maule - The Nameless War
Putnam Hilary - Levinas and Judaism
Monteith Stanley - The Population Control Agenda
Mathez J.-A. - Past, Present Times and the Jewish Question - III
Lilienthal Alfred M. - The Zionist Connection II
Lehrman Leland - ADL, Zionist Policies, Causing Rise In Anti-Jewish Sentiment
Koestler Arthur - The Thirteenth Tribe
Kardel Hennecke - Adolf Hitler Founder of Israel
Higger Michael - The jewish utopia
Hale Matt - The truth about 9-11 How Jewish manipulation killed thousands
Fry Leslie - Waters flowing eastward The war against the kingship of christ
Freedman Benjamin H. - Speech on the zionist power in the USA
Finkelstein Norman G. - The Holocaust Industry
Springmeier Fritz - Wheeler Cisco - The Illuminati Formula Used To Create An Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave
Springmeier Fritz - Wheeler Cisco - Deeper Insights Into The Illuminati Formula
Springmeier Fritz - The Top 13 Illuminati Bloodlines
Springmeier Fritz - The satanic bloodlines
Springmeier Fritz - Fritz Springmeier Interview
Springmeier Fritz - Ezekial 6:3
Springmeier Fritz - Bloodlines of the Illuminati
Springmeier Fritz - Be Wise As Serpents
Springmeier Fritz - The Watchtower and The Masons A Preliminary Investigation
Rassinier Paul - Ulysse trahi par les siens
Rassinier Paul - L'opération Vicaire Le rôle de Pie XII devant l'histoire
Rassinier Paul - Les responsables de la deuxième guerre mondiale
Rassinier Paul - L'équivoque révolutionnaire
Rassinier Paul - Le véritable procès Eichmann ou les vainqueurs incorrigibles
Rassinier Paul - Le parlement aux mains des banques
Rassinier Paul - Le mensonge d'Ulysse
Rassinier Paul - Le drame des juifs européens
Rassinier Paul - Le discours de la dernière chance
Rassinier Paul - Extraits de sa contribution au journal communiste indépendant Le Travailleur
Rassinier Paul - The real Eichmann trial
Rassinier Paul - Debunking the Genocide Myth
Ford Henry - The international jew
Ford Henry - Le juif international
Duke David - Jewish Supremacism
Duke David - How Israeli terrorism and American treason caused the September 11 Attacks
Dilling Elizabeth - The Roosevelt Red Record and Its Background
Dilling Elizabeth - The Red Network
Dilling Elizabeth - The Octopus
Dilling Elizabeth - The Plot Against Christianity
Mamet David - The Old Religion
March 2012 (327) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/03
Lazare Bernard - Antisemitism Its history and causes
Fischer Eugen - Racial origin and earliest racial history of the hebrews
Denning Troy - The Cerulean Storm
Denning Troy - The Obsidian Oracle
Denning Troy - The Amber Enchantress
Denning Troy - The Crimson Legion
Denning Troy - The Verdant Passage
Naoned Arzh Bro - Energies Sacrées Les Runes
Top Secret - Hors série 01 - Roch Saüquere - La Terre Creuse
Amaulry Gabriel - Relation d'un voyage du pôle arctique au pôle antarctique par le centre du monde
Amblont Charles - La vraie nature de l'islam
Bernard Raymond - La Terre Creuse
Borel Pierre - Discours nouveau prouvant la pluralité des mondes
Coelho Paulo - Manuel du Guerrier de la Lumière
Emerson Willis George - Le Dieu qui fume
Emerson Willis George - The Smoky God
Taylor Jared - Paved With Good Intentions
Strydom Lauritz - Rivonia unmasked !
Spengler Oswald - The decline of the west
Lefkowitz Mary - Not Out Of Africa
Gunnarsson O. T. - Hear The Cradle Song
Oloumi Atta - Terrorisme du XXième siècle (Guide pratique du terrorisme)
Hurley Andrew - One Nation Under Israel
De Zayas Alfred-Maurice - A Terrible Revenge
Yeager Carolyn - Auschwitz The underground guided tour
Marr Wilhelm - The Victory of Judaism over Germanism
Lapsansky-Werner Emma J. - Hope Bacon Margaret - Back to Africa
Turner Karla - Into the Fringe A True Story of Alien Abduction
The Fabian Society - The forthy-sixt annual report
The Fabian Society - Socialism and Agriculture
The Fabian Society - Fabian Tract No. 41 The Fabian society What it has Done; & How it has Done it
The Editors of Executive Intelligence Review - The Ugly Truth About The ADL
Taylor Brice - Thanks for the memories
Strack Hermann L. - The Jew and Human Sacrifice
Sombart Werner - The Jews and Modern Capitalism
Sombart Werner - Socialism and the social movement
Sombart Werner - Socialism and the Social Movement in the 19th Century
Le Crapouillot - Nouvelle série - Les pédophiles - Homos et pédophiles
Sombart Werner - Le socialisme et le mouvement social au XIXe siècle
Thompson Paul B. - Carter Tonya R. - The Elven Nations trilogy volume one - Firstborn
Niles Douglas - The Elven Nations trilogy volume two - The Kinslayer Wars
Thompson Paul B. - Carter Tonya R. - The Elven Nations trilogy volume three - The Qualinesti
Shaw Georges Bernard - The Fabian essays in socialism
Shaw Georges Bernard - Fabianism and the empire
Roth Cecil - The Ritual Murder Libel and the jew
Martin Rose L. - Fabian Freeway
Reeves John - The Rothschilds The financial rulers of nations
Pease Edward Reynolds - The History of the Fabian Society
Mearsheimer John - Walt Stephen - The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy
Laudyn Stefanja - A world problem
Hersh Seymour M. - The Samson Option
Gilbert R. A. - The Golden Dawn Scrapbook
DuBois Joseph E. Jr. - The Devil's Chemists
Conrad David - Empires of medieval West Africa
Buck J. D. - Mystic Masonry or the Symbols of Freemasonry and Greater Mysteries of Antiquity
Bowart Walter - Operation Mind Control
The Creativity Movement - What you should know abort races an introduction to the Creativity
The Creativity Movement - The White Race's Apology to the Black Race
The Creativity Movement - Fag Facts
The Church of Ohio - 66 Questions and Answers on the Holocaust
Molyneaux Kenneth - White Empire
Klassen Ben - Racial Loyalty Portfolio One Issue No. 1 to 20
Klassen Ben - Racial Loyalty Issue No. 47
Klassen Ben - Racial Loyalty Issue No. 45
Hale Matt - FACTS The Government and Media don't Want You to Know!
Klassen Ben - Le Petit Livre Blanc
Klassen Ben - The White man's bible
Klassen Ben - Trials, Tribulations and Triumphs
Klassen Ben - The Little White Book
Klassen Ben - Salubrious Living
Klassen Ben - RAHOWA! This Planet is All Ours
Klassen Ben - On the Brink of a Bloody Racial War
Klassen Ben - Nature's Eternal Religion
Klassen Ben - Expanding Creativity
Klassen Ben - The Klassen letters Volume 2
Klassen Ben - The Klassen letters Volume 1
Klassen Ben - Building a Whiter and Brighter World
Klassen Ben - Against the Evil Tide
Klassen Ben - A Revolution of Values Through Religion
Velikovsky Immanuel - When Was the Lunar Surface Last Molten
Velikovsky Immanuel - Were All Dinosaurs Reptiles
Velikovsky Immanuel - Venus A Youthful Planet
Velikovsky Immanuel - The Weakness Of The Venus Greenhouse Theory
Velikovsky Immanuel - The Velocity of Light in Relation to Moving Bodies
Velikovsky Immanuel - The Orientation of the Pyramids
Velikovsky Immanuel - The Ocean
Velikovsky Immanuel - The Immanuel Velikovsky Archive
Velikovsky Immanuel - Sanverim Hypnosis in the Bible
Velikovsky Immanuel - Recollections of a Fallen Sky Velikovsky and Cultural Amnesia
Velikovsky Immanuel - Earth in Upheaval
Velikovsky Immanuel - Collected Essays
Velikovsky Immanuel - Are the Moon's Scars Only 3000 Years Old
Velikovsky Immanuel - Ages in Chaos
Lane David - The Essential Writings of David Lane
Lane David - Meredith Viera interview of David Lane
Lane David - The Collection of Works of David Lane
Brunner John - The Wrong End of Time
Brunner John - The Stone That Never Came Down
Brunner John - The Squares of the City
Brunner John - The Repairmen of Cyclops
Brunner John - Stand On Zanzibar
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - L'affaire Charles Dexter Ward
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Les montagnes hallucinées
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - La quête onirique de kadath l'inconnue
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - La quête d'Iranon
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Dans l'abime du temps
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Collected works
Brunner John - Tous à Zanzibar
Brunner John - Sur l'onde de choc
Brunner John - Les négriers du cosmos
Briskin Madelaine - Of Heaven And Earth
Cantrell Lana Corrine - The Greatest Story Never Told
Tsarion Michael - Atlantis, Alien Visitation, and Genetic Manipulation
Velikovsky Immanuel - Worlds in Collision
Velikovsky Immanuel - Les grands bouleversements terrestres
Velikovsky Immanuel - Mondes en collision
Sitchin Zecharia - The Lost Book Of Enki
Sitchin Zecharia - Genesis Revisited
Sitchin Zecharia - Divine Encounters
Sitchin Zecharia - The End of Days Armageddon and the Prophecies of the Return
Sitchin Zecharia - The Cosmic Code
Sitchin Zecharia - When Time Began
Sitchin Zecharia - The Lost Realms
Sitchin Zecharia - The Wars of Gods and Men
Sitchin Zecharia - The Stairway to Heaven
Sitchin Zecharia - The 12th Planet
Sitchin Zecharia - La douzième Planète
Evola Julius - Spiritual And Structural Presuppositions Of The European Union
Yockey Francis Parker - La Proclamation de Londres du Front Européen de libération (1949)
Yockey Francis Parker - La destinée de l'Amérique
Yockey Francis Parker - Yockey : Four Essays
Yockey Francis Parker - The enemy of Europe
Yockey Francis Parker - Imperium
Yockey Francis Parker - Collection of the Miscellaneous Works of Francis Parker Yockey
Bolton Kerry Raymond - Varange
Lincoln Rockwell George - The Rockwell Report The real nature of White Backlash
Lincoln Rockwell George - Collection of Miscellaneous Works of George Lincoln Rockwell
Lincoln Rockwell George - How to Get Out or Stay Out of the Insane Asylum
Lincoln Rockwell George - Collection of Works
Lincoln Rockwell George - White Self-Hate : Master-Stroke Of The Enemy
Lincoln Rockwell George - White Power
Lincoln Rockwell George - What We Stand For
Lincoln Rockwell George - This time the World
Lincoln Rockwell George - Playboy interview George Lincoln Rockwell Candid conversation
Lincoln Rockwell George - Nightmare : The Prophecy Of George Lincoln Rockwell
Lincoln Rockwell George - In Hoc Signo Vinces
Lincoln Rockwell George - From Ivory Tower To Privy Wall : On The Art Of Propaganda
Félicien - La rose de Nostre Dame
Hiemer Ernst - Le Champignon Vénéneux
Hiemer Ernst - The Poisonous Mushroom
Savitri Devi - The Non-Hindu Indian and India Unity
Savitri Devi - The lightning and the Sun
Savitri Devi - The Egyptian Conquest of Nubia
Savitri Devi - Shinto The Way of the Gods
Savitri Devi - Paul of Tarsus, or Christianity and Jewry
Savitri Devi - Long-Whiskers and the Two Legged Goddess
Savitri Devi - Impeachment of Man
Savitri Devi - Hitlerism and Hindudom
Savitri Devi - Gold in the Furnace
Savitri Devi - Forever and Ever
Savitri Devi - And Time Rolls On
Savitri Devi - Akhnaton's Eternal Message
Savitri Devi - Akhnaton A Play in five acts
Savitri Devi - A Warning to the Hindus
Savitri Devi - Souvenirs et réflexions d'une aryenne
Savitri Devi - Shinto La voie des Dieux
Savitri Devi - Paul de Tarse, ou Christianisme et Juiverie
O'Callaghan Sean - To Hell or Barbados
Bernard Henri - La Ligue de l'enseignement Histoire d'une conspiration maçonnique à Montréal
Von Däniken Erich - The Gold of the Gods
Von Däniken Erich - Return to the Stars
Von Däniken Erich - Miracles of the Gods
Von Däniken Erich - Chariots Of The Gods
Charroux Robert - Trésors du monde
Charroux Robert - L'énigme des Andes
Charroux Robert - Le livre du Passé mystérieux
Charroux Robert - Le livre du mystérieux inconnu
Charroux Robert - Le livre des secrets trahis
Charroux Robert - Le livre des mondes oubliés
Charroux Robert - Le livre des maîtres du monde
Charroux Robert - Histoire inconnue des hommes
Charroux Robert - Archives des autres mondes
Guérin Jules - Les trafiquants de l'antisémitisme
Drumont Edouard - Sur le chemin de la vie (souvenirs)
Drumont Edouard - Papiers inédits du Duc de Saint-Simon
Drumont Edouard - Les tréteaux du succès Les héros et les pitres
Drumont Edouard - Les juifs contre la France
Drumont Edouard - Le testament d'un antisémite
Drumont Edouard - Le secret de Fourmies
Drumont Edouard - Le dernier des Trémolin
Drumont Edouard - La mort de Louis XIV
Drumont Edouard - La France Juive devant l'opinion
Drumont Edouard - La France juive - Tome II
Drumont Edouard - La France juive - Tome I
Drumont Edouard - La fin d'un monde
Drumont Edouard - La dernière bataille
Drumont Edouard - Figures de bronze ou statues de neige
Drumont Edouard - De l'or, de la boue, du sang
Faurisson Robert - The Victories of Revisionism
Carr William Guy - Satan, Prince Of This World
Carr William Guy - Pawns in the Game
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Writings in Time of War
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Toward the Future
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Vision of the Past
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Phenomenon of Man
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Making of a Mind
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Letters of Teilhard de Chardin and Lucile Swan
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Future of Man
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Divine Milieu
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Appearance of Man
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Science and Christ
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - On love and happiness
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Man's Place in Nature
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Letters to Two Friends
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Letters to Léontine Zanta
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Letters from a Traveller
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Let Me Explain
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Hymn of the Universe
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Human Energy
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - The Heart of Matter
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Christianity and Evolution
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Activation of Energy
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Hymne de l'Univers
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - La place de l'Homme dans la nature
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Le phénomène humain
Teilhard de Chardin Pierre - Écrits scientifiques L’apparition de l’Homme La Vision du Passé
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 14
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 11
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 12
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 13
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 09
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 10
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 07
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 08
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 03
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 04
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 05
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 06
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 01
Haas-Colle Maurice - Dubitando 02
Ferguson Niall - The House of Rothschild
Fort Charles - Le livres des damnés
De Chumayel - Livre de Chilam Balam
Churchward James - Mu le continent perdu - L'univers secret de Mu - Le monde occulte de Mu
Dona Klaus - L'Histoire cachée du Genre Humain
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 064
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 077
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 081
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 024
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 025
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 027
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 062
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 018
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 019
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 014
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 016
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 017
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 013
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 008
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 004
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 005
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 007
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 002
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 003
Kadath Chroniques des civilisations disparues - 001
Andreas Joel - Addicted to War
Goad Jim - Answer me ! The first Three
Pierce William Luther - The Turner Diaries
Pierce William Luther - The Saga of... White Will !!
Pierce William Luther - The Meaning of Cosmotheism
Pierce William Luther - Lies and the History Channel
Pierce William Luther - Hunter
Pierce William Luther - Gun control in Germany 1928-1945
Pierce William Luther - Cosmotheism Trilogy
Eckart Dietrich - Bolshevism From Moses to Lenin : A dialogue between Adolf Hitler and Me
Griffin Robert S. - The fame of a dead man's deeds
Pierce William Luther - Le port d'armes en Allemagne 1928-1945
Pierce William Luther - Les carnets de Turner
Duke David - Slavery jews and White guilt
Fleury Charles - La république Juive Ses Trahisons, Ses Gaspillages, Ses Crimes !
Soljenitsyne Alexandre - Deux siècles ensemble
Martin Rick - Credo Mutwa chaman zoulou sur les enlèvements par les Extra-Terrestres et les Reptiliens
Bourre Jean-Paul - Le sang, la mort et le diable
Bruce Robert - Traité sur la projection
Carr William Guy - Des pions sur l'échiquier
Carr William Guy - La conspiration mondiale
Haas-Colle Maurice - Divers articles
Haas-Colle Maurice - La controverse sur l'extermination des juifs par les allemands - Tome 1
Haas-Colle Maurice - La controverse sur l'extermination des juifs par les allemands - Tome 2
Coston Henry - Ceux qui tirent les ficelles
Coston Henry - Comment on devient député et comment on le reste
Coston Henry - Dictionnaire de la politique française
Coston Henry - Infiltrations ennemies dans l'Église
Coston Henry - La finance juive et les Trusts
Coston Henry - L'Argent et la Politique
Fontaine Pierre - La guerre froide du pétrole
Fontaine Pierre - La magie chez les noirs
Fontaine Pierre - La mort étrange de Conrad Kilian
Fontaine Pierre - La nouvelle course au pétrole
Freedman Benjamin H. - Le témoin du siècle
Freedman Benjamin H. - Les Khazars L'histoire occultée des faux hébreux
Freedman Benjamin H. - Un juif fait défection et met l'Amérique en garde
Guillaume Pierre - De la misère intellectuelle en milieu universitaire
Guillaume Pierre - Droit et Histoire
Le Sage de La Franquerie de La Tourre André - Ascendances davidiques des rois de France
Le Sage de La Franquerie de La Tourre André - Jeanne d'Arc la Pucelle
Le Sage de La Franquerie de La Tourre André - La mission divine de la France
Le Sage de La Franquerie de La Tourre André - Lucifer et le pouvoir occulte
Meurin Léon - La franc-maçonnerie synagogue de Satan
Séverin Jules - Le monopole universitaire
Virion Pierre - "Le Christ qui est Roi de France"
Virion Pierre - Les forces occultes dans le monde moderne
Virion Pierre - Mystère d'iniquité Mysterium Iniquitatis
O'Thouma Goré - L'esprit juif ou les juifs peints par eux-mêmes
De Wolski Kalixt - La Russie juive
Volski Stanislav - Dans le royaume de la famine et de la haine La Russie bolcheviste
April 2012 (221) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/04
Rudolf Germar - The Rudolf Report
Rudolf Germar - Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz Lies
Rudolf Germar - Lectures on the Holocaust Controversial Issues Cross Examined
Rudolf Germar - Exactitude festschrift for Robert Faurisson
Rudolf Germar - Dissecting the Holocaust
Rudolf Germar - Auschwitz : Plain Facts
Mattogno Carlo - The Central Construction Office of the Waffen-SS and Police Auschwitz
Mattogno Carlo - The Bunkers of Auschwitz Black Propaganda versus History
Mattogno Carlo - Special Treatment in Auschwitz Origin and Meaning of a Term
Mattogno Carlo - Bełżec in Propaganda, Testimonies, Archeological research, and History
Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz : The First Gassing Rumor and Reality
Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz : Open Air Incinerations
Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz : Crematorium I and The Alleged Homicial Gassings
Mattogno Carlo - The myth of the extermination of the jews
Kling Anne - La France LICRAtisée
De La Fouchardière Georges - Histoire d'un petit juif
De La Fouchardière Georges - Bicard dit le Bouif
House Edward Mandell - Seymour Charles - The intimate papers of Colonel House
Graf Jürgen - Hoax or Holocaust The Arguments
Graf Jürgen - Holocaust Revisionism and it's Political Consequences
Hitler Adolf - Address to the Industry Club in Düsseldorf
Hitler Adolf - Speech before the Reichstag A reply to U.S. president F.D. Roosevelt
Leuchter Frederick A. - Le Rapport Leuchter
Leuchter Frederick A. - Execution by gas chamber Mississippi
Leuchter Frederick A. - Faurisson Robert - Rudolf Germar - The Leuchter Reports Critical Edition
Jouin Ernest - Papacy and Freemasonry
Petit Henry-Robert - Les juifs au pouvoir
Petit Henry-Robert - Le règne des juifs
Trocase François - L'Autriche juive
Revue Internationale des Sociétés Secrètes - Protocoles des sages de Sion
Carrel Alexis - Petit traité sur la Prière
Lambelin Roger - Le péril juif L'imperialisme d'Israël
Lambelin Roger - Le péril juif Le règne d'Israël chez les Anglo-Saxons
Winrod Gerald Burton - The Truth About the Protocols
Winrod Gerald Burton - Adam Weishaupt a Human Devil
The Britons - The protocols of the learned elders of zion
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Radio Speeches of World War II
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - On the Protocols
Greife Hermann - Slave Labor in Soviet Russia
Creutz W. - New Light on the Protocols
Marsden Victor Emile - The protocols of the learned elders of zion
Nilus Sergei - Protocoles des sages de Sion
Lambelin Roger - Protocoles des sages de Sion
Butmi de Katzman Georgy - Protocoles des sages de Sion
La genèse des Protocoles des sages de Sion
Pike Albert - Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry
Pike Albert - Charges and specifications
De Souza Pacheco Cláudia Bernhardt - La Multinationale Américaine des Drogues
Petrovsky D. - La Russie sous les juifs
Brigneau François - Mais qui est donc le professeur Faurisson ?
Brigneau François - En réaction...
Brigneau François - Avant de prendre congé Réponses à Anne Le Pape (première partie)
Brigneau François - Avant de prendre congé Réponses à Anne Le Pape (deuxième partie)
Brigneau François - A Fresnes au temps de Robert Brasillach
Brigneau François - 1939-1940 L'année terrible
Amaudruz Gaston-Armand - Réflexions Décembre 2008
Amaudruz Gaston-Armand - Europe
Jackson Dave - Jackson Neta - No Random Act
Rahn Otto - Crusade Against the Grail
Rahn Otto - The court of Lucifer
Finkelstein Norman G. - L'industrie de l'holocauste
Hitchcock Andrew Carrington - The Synagogue of Satan
Amaudruz Gaston-Armand - Les peuples Blancs survivront-ils ?
Amaudruz Gaston-Armand - UBU Justicier au premier procès de Nuremberg
De Mahieu Jacques - Précis de biopolitique
Binet René - Socialisme national contre marxisme
Binet René - Théorie du racisme
Binet René - Contribution à une éthique raciste
Case Paul Foster - The True and Invisible Rosicrucian Order
Case Paul Foster - The Tarot A key to the Wisdom of the Ages
Case Paul Foster - The Secret Doctrine of the Tarot
Case Paul Foster - The Masonic Letter G
Case Paul Foster - The Life-Power
Case Paul Foster - The Early Writings Volume 2 Esoteric Secrets of Meditation and Magic
Case Paul Foster - The Early Writings Volume 1 Occult Fundamentals Spiritual Unfoldment
Case Paul Foster - The Book of Tokens
Case Paul Foster - Oracle of the Tarot
Case Paul Foster - Letter from Paul Foster Case to Israel Regardie January 1933
Case Paul Foster - Letter from Paul Foster Case to Israel Regardie August 1933
Case Paul Foster - Highlights of Tarot
Case Paul Foster - Hermetic Alchemy Science and Practice
Case Paul Foster - Esoteric Keys of Alchemy
Case Paul Foster - Daniel, Master of Magicians & the Name of Names
Case Paul Foster - Correlation of Sound and Color
Case Paul Foster - An Introduction to the Study of the Tarot
Case Paul Foster - A Dissertation Concernig the Thirty-Two Paths of Wisdom
App Austin Joseph - The Sudeten-German Tragedy
App Austin Joseph - Revisionist Pamphlets
Firth Evans Violet Mary - The Machinery of the Mind
Firth Evans Violet Mary - Tarot
Malinowski Bronislaw - The Sexual Life Of Savages
Reed Douglas - The Siege Of Southern Africa
Reed Douglas - The Prisoner Of Ottawa : Otto Strasser
Reed Douglas - The Grand Design of the 20th Century
Reed Douglas - The Battle For Rhodesia
Reed Douglas - Somewhere South Of Suez
Reed Douglas - Nemesis ? The Story of Otto Strasser
Reed Douglas - From Smoke To Smother
Reed Douglas - Disgrace Abounding
Reed Douglas - All our To-Morrows
Reed Douglas - A prophet at Home
Setzepfandt Dominique - La Cathédrale d'Evry Eglise ou Temple Maçonnique
Harrison C. G. - The Transcendental universe
Hitler Adolf - Speech delivered by Adolf Hitler before the German Reichtag on january 30, 1939
Hitler Adolf - Liberty Art Nationhood
Hitler Adolf - The New Germany desires Work and Peace
Goebbels Joseph - The "Nazi-Sozi"
Goebbels Joseph - Raise the Flag High !
Goebbels Joseph - My part in Germany's Fight
Goebbels Joseph - German Women
Goebbels Joseph - Communism with the mask off
Goebbels Joseph - Bolshevism in theory and practice
Goebbels Joseph - 30 Articles of War for the German People
Goebbels Joseph - Adolf Hitler The Life Of The Leader
Hitler Adolf - Hitler Speeches and Proclamations
Goebbels Joseph - Combat pour Berlin
Webster Nesta Helen - Germany and England
Webster Nesta Helen - World Revolution
Webster Nesta Helen - The French Revolution
Webster Nesta Helen - The Chevalier de Boufflers A romance of the French Revolution
Webster Nesta Helen - Secret Societies and Subversive Movements
O'Grady Olivia Marie - The Beasts of the Apocalypse
Lina Jüri - Under the Sign of the Scorpion
Lina Jüri - The Fight Against Usury
Lina Jüri - Architects of Deception
Constant Alphonse-Louis - Transcendental magic
Constant Alphonse-Louis - The Magical Ritual of the Sanctum Regnum
Constant Alphonse-Louis - The Key of the Mysteries
Constant Alphonse-Louis - The History of Magic
Steiner Rudolf - De Jésus au Christ
Crowley Aleister - White Stains
Crowley Aleister - The Sword of Song
Crowley Aleister - The old and new Commentaries to Liber Al
Crowley Aleister - The Lost Continent
Crowley Aleister - The I Ching
Crowley Aleister - The Heart of the Master
Crowley Aleister - The Greater Ritual of the Pentagram
Crowley Aleister - The Complete Astrologica Writings
Crowley Aleister - The Banned Lecture Gilles de Rais
Crowley Aleister - The Argonauts
Crowley Aleister - Tannhäuser A story of all time
Crowley Aleister - Sepher Sephiroth
Crowley Aleister - Ordo Templi Orientis
Crowley Aleister - Magick without Tears
Crowley Aleister - Magick in Theory and Practice
Crowley Aleister - Liberal The Book of the Law
Crowley Aleister - Liber XV O.T.O. Ecclesiae Gnosticae Catholicae Canon Missae
Crowley Aleister - Liber LVIII
Crowley Aleister - Liber DCCCXXXVII The Law of Liberty
Crowley Aleister - Liber CLVII Tao The King
Crowley Aleister - Liber Chanokh
Crowley Aleister - Liber CCCXXXIII The Book of Lies
Crowley Aleister - Leah Sublime
Crowley Aleister - In residence
Crowley Aleister - Eight Lectures on Yoga
Crowley Aleister - Concerning Death
Crowley Aleister - Clouds without Water
Crowley Aleister - Alice : an Adultery
Crowley Aleister - Across the Gulf
Crowley Aleister - Absinthe The Green Goddess
Crowley Aleister - 1907 Alester Crowley Diary Fragment
Fullera John Frederick Charles - The Star in the West
Regardie Israel - The Art of True Healing
Pidcock David Musa - Satanic Voices Ancient & Modern
Van Helsing Jan - Les Sociétés secrètes et leur pouvoir au 20ème siècle
Crowley Aleister - L'Oeuvre de Cephaloedium
Crowley Aleister - Liber XV Ecclesiale Gnosticae Catholicae Conon Missae
Crowley Aleister - Le livre du rassemblement des Forces
Crowley Aleister - Liber CCXX, Le livre de la loi
Crowley Aleister - Magick en théorie et pratique
Crowley Aleister - De Arte Magica
Mabire Jean - Ungern L'héritier blanc de Gengis Khan
Robin Jean - Hitler l'élu du dragon
Meinvielle Julio - Les juifs dans le mystère de l'histoire
Sarda y Salvany Félix - What is liberalism ?
Sarda y Salvany Félix - Le mal social Tome 3
Sarda y Salvany Félix - Le mal social Tome 2
Sarda y Salvany Félix - Le mal social Tome 1
Sarda y Salvany Félix - Le libéralisme est un péché
Sarda y Salvany Félix - Maçonnisme et catholicisme Extrait du mal social
Steiner Rudolf - The triorganic social organism
Steiner Rudolf - The threefold state
Steiner Rudolf - The threefold commonwealth
Steiner Rudolf - The occult significance of blood
Steiner Rudolf - The education of children from the standpoint of Theosophy
Steiner Rudolf - The East in the light of the West
Steiner Rudolf - Mystics of the renaissance
Steiner Rudolf - Initiation and Its Results
Steiner Rudolf - Four Mystery Plays
Steiner Rudolf - Christianity as Mystical Fact
Steiner Rudolf - An Outline of Occult Science
Seiling Max - Theosophy and Christianity
De Tollenaere Herman A.O. - The Politics of Divine Wisdom
Steiner Rudolf - Un chemin vers la connaissance de Soi
Steiner Rudolf - A propos de la relation juste avec l'antroposophie
Steiner Rudolf - La culture pratique de la pensée
Steiner Rudolf - La philosophie de la liberté
Steiner Rudolf - La science occulte
Steiner Rudolf - Le seuil du monde spirituel
Steiner Rudolf - Le mystère chrétien et les mystères antiques
Steiner Rudolf - L'éducation de l'enfant au point de vue de la science spirituelle
Steiner Rudolf - Les guides spirituels de l'homme et de l'humanité
Steiner Rudolf - L'initiation ou la connaissance des mondes superieurs
Kolisko Eugen - Kolisko Lili - Agriculture of Tomorrow
May 2012 (129) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/05
Setzepfandt Dominique - François Mitterand Grand Architecte de l'Univers
Noble John - I Was a Slave in Russia
March Louis T. - Immigration and the End of Self-Government
Furlong Charles Wellington - Cayenne The Dry Guillotine
Herrnstein Richard J. - Murray Charles - The Bell Curve
Ehrlich Paul R. - Ehrlich Anne H. - The Population Explosion
Brown Lester R. - Who Will Feed China ?
Belbenoit René - Dry Guillotine Fifteen Years amongst the Living Dead
Ball John C. - Air Photo Evidence
Pendell Elmer - Why Civilizations Self-Destruct
Aper Jules - Le Trio Juifs Francs-Maçons Protestants
Lémann Augustin - Jesus before the Sanhedrim
Boyer Jean - Les pires ennemis de nos peuples
Hine Phil - Techniques of modern shamanism Vol. 3
Hine Phil - Techniques of modern shamanism Vol. 2
Hine Phil - Techniques of modern shamanism Vol. 1
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Le pouvoir occulte contre la France
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Les deux tactiques
Copin-Albancelli Paul - La franc-maçonnerie et la question religieuse
Copin-Albancelli Paul - La conjuration juive contre le Monde Chrétien
Berclaz René-Louis - Ecrits de combat
Europe Action - En Afrique c'est la chasse aux Blancs
Pranaitis Justin Boneaventure - The Talmud Unmasked
Pranaitis Justin Boneaventure - Le Talmud démasqué
Les soviets partout ! Vive la défaite !
Institut d'étude des questions juives - Leurs noms... Petite philosophie des Patronymes Juifs
Ward Henry Dana - The Gospel of the Kingdom
Ward Henry Dana - The First report of the General Conference of Christians expecting the advent of the Lord Jesus Christ
Ward Henry Dana - Israel and the Holy Land
Ward Henry Dana - History of the cross
Ward Henry Dana - Glad Tidings
Ward Henry Dana - Faith of Abraham and of Christ
Ward Henry Dana - Free Masonry
Payson Seth - Proofs of the real existence, and dangerous tendency, of Illuminism
Barruel Augustin - Memoirs Ilustrating History of Jacobinism Part 4 Antisocial Conspiracy, Historical Part
Barruel Augustin - Memoirs Ilustrating History of Jacobinism Part 3 Antisocial Conspiracy
Barruel Augustin - Memoirs Ilustrating History of Jacobinism Part 2 The Antimonarchical Conspiracy
Barruel Augustin - Memoirs Ilustrating History of Jacobinism Part 1 The Antichristian Conspiracy
Rosenberg Alfred - The Myth of the 20th Century
Rosenberg Alfred - Oswald Spengler by Alfred Rosenberg
Rosenberg Alfred - Alfred Rosenberg's Memoirs
Rosenberg Alfred - Alfred Rosenberg on the Racial Soul
Rosenberg Alfred - Le mythe du XXe siècle
Yeager Carolyn - La fausse légende du "grand-père juif" d'Adolf Hitler
Veronica Clark - Warwolves of the Iron Cross The Hyenas of High Finance
Cash J.D. - Deathtrap Oklahoma City
MacDonald Kevin - Jewish Involvement in Shaping American Immigration Policy
Walbert Martin Wetzel - The Coming Battle
Duprat François - Henry Ford et l'antisémitisme américain
Duprat François - Manifeste nationaliste révolutionnaire
Verrall Richard - Nuremberg and other war crimes trials
Verrall Richard - Did six million really die ?
Verrall Richard - Six millions de morts le sont-ils réellement ?
Clifford Robert Hon - Application of Barruel's Memoirs of Jacobinism
Hoffmann Heinrich - Goebbels Joseph - Adolf Hitler
Leese Arnold - Notre livre de caricatures séditieuses
Céline - Voyage au bout de la nuit
Céline - Entretiens avec le professeur Y
Céline - Bagatelles pour un massacre
Wigforss Finn - The Face of War
Horowitz Elliott - Reckless rites Purim and the legacy of jewish violence
Carto Willis Allison - A Straight Look at the Second World War
Carto Willis Allison - Revenge of the Neanderthal
Carto Willis Allison - Inside the Bilderberg Group
Carto Willis Allison - Populism vs plutocracy
Carto Willis Allison - Conspiracy against Freedom
Benson Ivor - This Age of Conflict
Benson Ivor - The Zionist Factor
Brown Tom Watson - Notes on the case of Leo Max Frank and Its Aftermath
Gohier Urbain - Leur république
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - What we owe our parasites
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Those awful protocols
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Yellow peril
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The World in false-face
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Testimony of Professor Revilo Pendleton Oliver before the Warren Commission
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Origins of Christianity
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The New Order Changeth, too
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Jewish Strategy
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Final Secret of Pearl Harbor
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The enemy of our enemies
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - The Descent of Islam
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Reflections on the Christ Myth
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Race and History Distortion
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Practical politics
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - On The Germanic Peoples
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Marxmanship in Dallas
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Making a home run
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Killing Kennedy
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Introduction to The Anti-Humans by D. Bacu
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - History and Biology
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Christianity and the Survival of the West
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - Can 'liberals' be educated ?
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - By their fruits ye shall know them
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - A Theory About Rudolf Hess
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - A Cringing Lord
Mathieu-Dairnvaell Georges-Marie - Rothschild Ier, ses valets et son peuple
Gohier Urbain - Zola au Panthéon
Gohier Urbain - Protocoles des sages d'Israël
Gohier Urbain - Le Service d'un An
Gohier Urbain - Le peuple du XXe siècle
Gohier Urbain - Le droit de la race supérieure
Gohier Urbain - L'armée de Condé
Gohier Urbain - L'armée contre la Nation
Gohier Urbain - La Terreur Juive
Gohier Urbain - Histoire d'une Trahison 1899-1903
Gohier Urbain - Gardons la France aux Français
Gohier Urbain - A nous la France !
Demachy Edouard - Les Rothchild Une famille de financiers juifs au XIXe siècle Première série
Demachy Edouard - Les Rothchild Une famille de financiers juifs au XIXe siècle Deuxième série
Mathieu-Dairnvaell Georges-Marie - Histoire édifiante et curieuse de Rothschild Ier, Roi des Juifs
Le Bolchevisme et la Ploutocratie Anglo-Juive
Boulay R. A. - Les Serpents et les Dragons volants
Ricard Marc-André - La magie des dragons
June 2012 (122) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/06
Larisse Ernest - Jean Lombard & la face cachée de l'histoire moderne
Rupprecht Philipp - Les juifs se présentent
Irving David - Uprising ! One Nation's Nightmare Hungary 1956
Irving David - The War between the Generals Inside the Allied High Command
Irving David - The Virus House Germany's Atomic Research and Allied Counter-Measures
Irving David - The Trail of the Fox The Search for the True Field Marshal Rommel
Irving David - The Rise and Fall of the Luftwaffe The Life of Field Marshal Erhard Milch
Irving David - The Mare's Nest The War against Hitler's secret Vengeance Weapons
Irving David - The Destruction of Convoy PQ.17
Irving David - Nuremberg The Last Battle
Görlitz Walter - In the Service of the Reich The Memoirs of Field-Marshal Keitel
Irving David - Hess The Missing Years 1941-1945
Irving David - Goering A Biography
Irving David - Goebbels Mastermind of the Third Reich
Irving David - Churchill's War II Triumph in Adversity
Irving David - Apocalypse 1945 The Destruction of Dresden
Irving David - Accident The Death of General Sikorski
Brigneau François - Jules l'imposteur
Drumont Edouard - Le peuple juif
Drumont Edouard - La tyrannie maçonnique
Drumont Edouard - Vieux portraits vieux cadres
Drumont Edouard - Mon vieux Paris Deuxième Série
Drumont Edouard - Mon vieux Paris
Trebuchet Louis - De l'Ecosse à l'Ecossisme
MacDonald Kevin - What Makes Western Culture Unique ?
MacDonald Kevin - Understanding Jewish Influence I
MacDonald Kevin - Thinking About Neoconservatism
MacDonald Kevin - The culture of critique
MacDonald Kevin - Separation and Its Discontents Toward an Evolutionary Theory of Anti-Semitism
Haehl Alfred - Vie et paroles du Maître Philippe
Berlitz Charles - Le triangle des Bermudes
Rushton John Philippe - James Watson’s most inconvenient truth : Race realism and the moralistic fallacy
Serralda Vincent - Le combat de Mohamet
Santo Joseph - Le formidable secret de la Franc-maçonnerie
Roudnieff Vladimir Michaïlovitch - La vérité sur la Famille Impériale Russe et les Influences occultes
Mittenaere René - L'héroïque épopée
Mariel Pierre - L'Europe paienne du XXe siecle
Mariel Pierre - La revanche des nazis
Lorulot André - Les hommes me dégoûtent
Lorulot André - Histoire d'Ignace de Loyola & de La Compagnie de Jésus
Henriot Philippe - Le 6 février
Henriot Philippe - "Ici, Radio France"
Ferdonnet Paul - La préface de la guerre
Ferdonnet Paul - La guerre juive
Ferdonnet Paul - La crise tchèque
Cazotte Jacques - Le Diable amoureux
De Ruiter Robin - Livre Jaune N° 7
Mielnik Edward - Le Secret Défense
Boutang Pierre - La république de Joinovici
Bersone Clotilde - L'élue du dragon
Altmark Kenneth Owen - Les trois cercles
Phaure Jean - Le cycle de l'humanité adamique
Vigneau Albert - Orland Vivienne - Franc-maçonnerie et Front Populaire
Gallagher Paul B. - Comment Venise orchestra le plus grand désastre financier de l'histoire
Laird R. F. - The Boomer Bible
Hilarion - Teachings of the temple
Hilarion - Les enseignements du Temple
Reynouard Vincent - Lettre à Jean-Marie Le Pen
Reynouard Vincent - Le massacre d'Oradour
Reynouard Vincent - Julius Streicher à Nuremberg
Reynouard Vincent - Holocauste ? Ce que l'on vous cache
Stormay Jean-Jacques - Reynouard Vincent - Le Complot judéo-maçonnique
Reynouard Vincent - 6 octobre 1939 : La furie des bellicistes
Verdavainne G. - Israel Nation sans territoire contre la Nation française
Voici les vrais maitres de la France
Garaudy Roger - The Founding Myths of Israeli Politics
Garaudy Roger - Les mythes fondateurs de la politique israélienne
Garaudy Roger - Le procés du Sionisme israélien
Garaudy Roger - L'Avenir : mode d'emploi
Fayolle Eugène - Le Juif cet inconnu
Le Crime rituel chez les Juifs - Neofito Ex Rabbino - Il Sangue Cristiano Nei Riti Ebraici Della Moderna Sinagoga
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Le Boulangisme du peuple
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Les éclaireurs de France
Copin-Albancelli Paul - La Guerre occulte
Copin-Albancelli Paul - L'Armée et la franc-maçonnerie
Gentizon Paul - L'Allemagne en guerre et l'Europe de demain
Gentizon Paul - La tragédie des États-Unis
Gentizon Paul - La révolution allemande
Tlass Moustafa - L'Azyme de Sion
Monniot Albert - Les morts mystérieuses
Monniot Albert - Le crime rituel chez les juifs
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Dasté Louis - A bas les tyrans !
Copin-Albancelli Paul - Dasté Louis - France d'hier et de demain
Weckert Ingrid - Jewish Emigration from the Third Reich
Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz : The Case for Sanity
Heddesheimer Don - The First Holocaust
Graf Jürgen - Kues Thomas - Mattogno Carlo - Sobibór Holocaust Propaganda and Reality
Alvarez Santiago - The Gas Vans
Lefèvre Capitaine - Les marchands de mort subite
Streicher Julius - Sans solution de la question juive Aucune libération du peuple allemand !
Keller Josef - Andersen Hanns - The Jew as Criminal
Caplain Jules - La France en Haïti Catholicisme Vaudoux Maçonnerie
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - The Cantos
Mattogno Carlo - Auschwitz The End of a Legend
Dasté Louis - Marie-Antoinette et le Complot Maçonnique
Dasté Louis - Les sociétés secrètes Leurs crimes
Bacque James - Crimes and Mercies
Bacque James - Eisenhower's death camps
Bacque James - Morts pour raisons diverses
Dommergue Polacco de Ménasce Roger - La fin du judéo cartésianisme
Paraz Albert - Préface au Mensonge d'Ulysse de Paul Rassinier
Paraz Albert - Une fille du tonnerre II Petrouchka
Paraz Albert - Une fille du tonnerre I
Wells Steve - Drunk with Blood
Veronica Clark - Black Nazis II !
Slauson Irv - The Religion of Odin
Mitford Jessica - The American Way of Death Revisited
Krampe Hans - Warwolves of the Iron Cross Swastika & Scimitar "Brothers in Arms"
Harden Blaine - Escape from Camp 14
Chol-Hwan Kang - Rigoulot Pierre - The Aquariums of Pyongyang
Buchanan Patrick Joseph - The Death of the West
Buchanan Patrick Joseph - State of Emergency
Solzhenitsyn Alexander - One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
Institut d'étude des questions juives - Extrait du numéro spécial du cahier jaune l'Angleterre et les juifs
July 2012 (134) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/07
Dowbenko Uri - Le nouvel ordre mondial et l'esclavage par le contrôle de la pensée
Dolbeau Christophe - Il y a 80 ans, le grand défi fasciste
Decaux Alain - John D. Rockefeller
Cooper Milton William - Mystery Babylon Series
Cooper Milton William - Behold a pale horse
Cooper Harry - Escape from the Bunker
Hartford Van Dyke Lyle - Armes silencieuses pour guerres tranquilles
Cooper Milton William - Le gouvernement secret
Desportes Henri - Tué par les juifs Histoire d'un meurtre rituel
Desportes Henri - Le frère de la duchesse d'Angoulême
Desportes Henri - Le mystère du sang chez les Juifs de tous les temps
Desportes Henri - Bournant François - Ernest Renan Sa vie son œuvre
The constitution of the white crusaders of the RaHoWa
Scott-Elliot William - Histoire de l'Atlantide
Schulz Heinrich - La politique sociale du IIIe Reich
Roques Henri - Revue d'Histoire Révisionniste (1990-1992)
Hislop Alexander - The two Babylons
Hislop Alexander - The Proverbs of Scotland
Hislop Alexander - The light of prophecy
Gauvin Michel - Codréanu l'homme de la forêt
Hislop Alexander - Les deux Babylones
État Français - Statut des juifs
Hilberg Raul - La destruction de Raul Hilberg
Hoy Michael - Loompanics Golden Records
Heink Wilfried - Warwolves of the Iron Cross The union Jackal
Benson Ragnar - New and Improved C-4
Benson Ragnar - Homemade Detonators
Benson Ragnar - Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival
Benson Ragnar - Home-built Claymore Mines
Bardèche Maurice - Sparte et les sudistes
Bardèche Maurice - Socialisme fasciste
Bardèche Maurice - Nuremberg Ou les faux monayeurs Tome 2
Bardèche Maurice - Nuremberg Ou la terre promise Tome 1
Bardèche Maurice - Lettre à François Mauriac
Lane David - Lane Katja - McVan Ron - Creed of Iron
Raspail Jean - The Camp of the saints
Hammer Max - Blood & honour Field Manual
Courtois Stéphane - Werth Nicols - Panné Jean Louis - Paczkowski Andrzej - Bartosek Karel - Margolin Jean-Jouis - Le livre noir du communisme
Courtois Stéphane - Werth Nicols - Panné Jean Louis - Paczkowski Andrzej - Bartosek Karel - Margolin Jean-Jouis - The black book of communism
Strom Kevin Alfred - The Best of attack and national vanguard tabloid
Wilkinson Samuel Hinds - British-Israelism examined
Wiernik Peter - History of the Jews in America
Stokes H. P. - Studies in Anglo-Jewish History
Stokes H. P. - A short history of the Jews in England
Sokolow Nahum - History of Zionism 1600 1918 Volume II
Sokolow Nahum - History of Zionism 1600-1918 Volume I
Silver Abba Hillel - A history of messianic speculation in Israel
Salaman R. N. - Racial Origins of Jewish types
Perlmann S. M. - The history of the Jews in China
Official Report of the Jewish International Conference on the suppression of the traffic in girls and women
Newman Louis Israel - Jewish influence on Christian reform movements
Milton Altfeld E. - The Jew's struggle for religious and civil liberty in Maryland
Mendelssohn Sidney - The Jews of Asia
Mendelssohn Sidney - The Jews of Africa
Margoliouth Moses - The history of the jews in Great Britain
Margoliouth D. S. - The relations between Arabs and Israelites prior to the rise of Islam
Levinger Lee J. - Anti-Semitism in the United States
Muller Jerry Z. - Capitalism and the jews
Landowsky Josef - Symphonie en rouge majeur
Leiser Joseph - American Judaism
Kunitz Joshua - Russian Literature and the Jew
Hyamson Albert M. - Great Britain and the Jews
Harris Victor - The Jews in modern Mexico
Gollancz Hermann - Pedagogics of the Talmud and that of modern times
Faurisson Robert - A Prominent False Witness Elie Wiesel
England under the heel of the Jew
Davitt Michael - Within the pale
Britton Frank Lollar - Behind communism
Linfield Harry S. - The Jews in the United States, 1927
Wolf Lucien - The Jewish Historical Society of England Jews in the Canary islands
Cohen George - The Jews in the making of America
Landowsky Josef - Red Symphony
Netchvolodow A. - L'Empereur Nicolas II et les Juifs
Tobias Fritz - The Reichstag Fire
Rokach Livia - Israel's sacred terrorism
Ostrovsky Victor - The Other Side of Deception
Ostrovsky Victor - Hoy Claire - By Way of Deception The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer
Herodotus - The Landmark Herodotus
Dikkers Scott - Our Dumb Century
De Echeverria Frederico - L'Espagne en flammes Un drame qui touche la France de près
Hladik Jean - Comment le jeune et ambitieux Einstein s'est approprié la Relativité restreinte de Poincaré
Grandjean Georges - La destruction de Jérusalem Le premier pogrome
Lundberg Ferdinand - The rich and the super-rich
Walsh Michael - Witness to History
Walsh Michael - The Triumph of Reason The Thinking Man's Adolf Hitler
Walsh Michael - The Slaying of a Viking The Epic of Vidkun Quisling
Walsh Michael - The Martyrdom of William Joyce
Walsh William Thomas - Isabella of Spain
Walsh William Thomas - The mirage of the many
Riis-Knudsen Povl Heinrich - National socialism A left-wing movement
Riis-Knudsen Povl Heinrich - National socialism The Biological World View
The Revisionist - Journal for Critical Historical Inquiry - Volume 2
The Revisionist - Journal for Critical Historical Inquiry - Volume 1
Coelho Paulo - The Winner Stands Alone
Janus - Les Guerres Maçonniques
Janus - Skull and Bones Un ordre noir
Vial Marie-Léon - Le juif sectaire ou la tolérance talmudique
Vial Marie-Léon - Jeanne d'Arc et La Monarchie
Delcroix Eric - La police de la pensée contre le révisionnisme
Delcroix Eric - Le theatre de satan
Gilbert Stuart - James Joyce's Ulysses
Carpi Pier - Les prophéties du Pape Jean XXIII
Camman Robert - Les véritables Maîtres du monde
Brafman Jacob - Livre du Kahal
Chaumet André - Juifs et américains Rois de l'Afrique du Nord
Bergeron René - Le Corps mystique de l'Antéchrist
Benoist-Méchin Jacques - Eclaircissements sur Mein Kampf d'Adolf Hitler
Arthirsata - L'affaire Diana Vaughan
Schreck Nikolas - The Manson File
Petras James - The Power of Israel in the United States
Sniegoski Stephen J. - The Transparent Cabal
Porter Carlos Whitlock - Not Guilty at Nuremberg
Porter Carlos Whitlock - Holocaust Revisionism Frequently Asked Questions
Porter Carlos Whitlock - Voici les preuves de l' "holocauste"
Porter Carlos Whitlock - Non coupable au procès de Nuremberg
Robertson Wilmot - The Ethnostate
Dick Kindred Philip - All We Marsmen
Huxley Aldous - The Perennial Philosophy
Huxley Aldous - Brave New World
Huxley Aldous - Le meilleur des mondes
Orwell George - Ninety Eighty Four
Orwell George - La ferme des animaux
De Rosario Nimrod - Gnostic Fragments
Robertson Wilmot - The dispossessed majority
Robertson Wilmot - Ventilations
August 2012 (215) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/08
Phagan Mary - The murder of little Mary Phagan
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - Legends of the Gods
Tomas Andrew - We are not the First
Collin de Plancy Jacques-Albin-Simon - Demonographia
Collin de Plancy Jacques-Albin-Simon - Legends of the blessed Virgin
Russel Bertrand - A History of Western Philosophy
Russel Bertrand - The Impact of Science on Society
Keel John Alva - Why UFOS Operation Trojan Horse
Keel John Alva - The Mothman Prophecies
Keel John Alva - The Man Who Invented Flying Saucers
Keel John Alva - The Great UFO Wave
Keel John Alva - The Cosmic Question
Keel John Alva - The Cape May Incident
Keel John Alva - Our Haunted Planet
Keel John Alva - High Times interview John Keel
Keel John Alva - Disneyland of the Gods
Keel John Alva - L'énigmatique oiseau de Virginie-Occidentale
Wells Herbert George - The Outline of History
Wells Herbert George - The Open Conspiracy
Wells Herbert George - The New World Order
Wells Herbert George - Complete works
Von Däniken Erich - In Search of Ancient Gods
Von Däniken Erich - Twilight of the Gods
The Nation of Islam - The Secret Relationship between Blacks and Jews Volume 2
Heiser Michael - Zecharia Sitchin
Gendrot Alfred - L'assassinat du P. Thomas et le Talmud
Gendrot Alfred - Histoire de l'antisémitisme
Ragozin Zénaïde Alexeïevna - The story of Media, Babylon and Persia
Ragozin Zénaïde Alexeïevna - The story of Chaldea from the earliest times to the rise of Assyria
Ragozin Zénaïde Alexeïevna - Siegfried the hero of the North and Beowulf the hero of the Anglo-Saxons
Ragozin Zénaïde Alexeïevna - Russian Jews and Gentiles
Wean Gary L. - The Anatomy of a Conspiracy of Race Riots & Revolution
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The $5 Trillion Cold War Hoax
Hatonn Gyeorgos Ceres - Marching to ZOG
Grem June - The Money Manipulators
Fergusson Adam Dugdale - When Money Dies
Dillon George Francis - Grand Orient Freemasonry Unmasked
Diky Andrey Iv. - Jews in Russia and in the USSR
De Grand Pré Donn - Barbarians Inside the Gates The Black Book of Bolshevism Book 1
Bernstein Jack - My Farewell to Israel
Woolfolk L. B. - The world's crisis
Woolfolk L. B. - The Great Red Dragon or the London Money Power
Woolfolk L. B. - Key of prophecy
Ruether Rosemary Radford - Anti-Semitism in Christian Theology
Inter-City Researchers - The longest hatred
Glenn Mark - No Beauty in the Beast
Baker Lee D. - The Cult of Franz Boas and his Conspiracy to Destroy the White Race
Astle David - The Babylonian Woe
Shahak Israel - Jewish History, Jewish Religion : The Weight of Three Thousand Years
Shahak Israel - Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel
Rosenbaum Ron - How the end Begins
Farrell Joseph Patrick - The SS Brotherhood of the Bell
Halsell Grace - Prophecy and Politics
Ginsberg Benjamin - The Fatal embrace
Lilienthal Alfred M. - The Zionist Connection I
Gorenberg Gershom - The end of days
Wright Edwin M. - The Great Zionist Cover-Up
Griffin G. Edward - Which Path For Mankind Four Models For Social Order
Griffin G. Edward - The fearful master A second look at the United Nations
Griffin G. Edward - The Grand Deception A Second Look at the War on Terrorism
Griffin G. Edward - The Future Is Calling
Griffin G. Edward - The Creature from Jekyll Island
Griffin G. Edward - World without Cancer The story of Vitamin B17
How jewery turned England into a plutocratic state An historical survey
The power and aims of international jewry
The First Anti-Jewish Congress in Dresden
The Barnes Review - The Jewish Declaration of War on Nazi Germany
Piper Michael Collins - The power behind Sarah Palin
Piper Michael Collins - Auschwitz The Final Count
Piper Michael Collins - A Mockery of Justice
Kalimtgis Konstandinos - Goldman David - Steinberg Jeffrey - Dope, INC.
Farr Warner D. - The third temple's holy of holies : Israel's nuclear weapons
Connelly Edmund - The jews of prime time
Cohen Avner - Israel and Chemical-Biological Weapons
Rothbard Murray Newton - Selected works
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - The Wagnerian Drama
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - The ravings of a renegade
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - The Foundations of the Nineteenth Century
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Richard Wagner
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Immanuel Kant
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Aryan World-view
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Richard Wagner Sa vie et ses œuvres
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Recherches sur la sève ascendante
Chamberlain Houston Stewart - Le drame wagnérien
Wagner Richard - Some Explanations Concerning "Judaism in Music"
Wagner Richard - Judaism in Music
Wagner Richard - Le judaïsme dans la musique
C'étaient pas des musulmans...
International Crisis Group - Israel's Religious Right and the Question of Settlements
Biderman Albert D. - Zimmer Herbert - The Manipulation of Human Behavior
House Edward Mandell - Philip Dru Administrator
Knight-Jadczyk Laura - The High Strangeness of Dimensions, Densities, and the Process of Alien Abduction
Knight-Jadczyk Laura - L'Histoire secrete du monde
Dennis Lawrence - The Coming American Fascism
Le Bon Gustave - The World Unbalanced
Le Bon Gustave - The world in revolt A psychological study of our times
Le Bon Gustave - The Study of Races and Present-day Anthropology
Le Bon Gustave - The Question of Criminals
Le Bon Gustave - The psychology of the great war
Le Bon Gustave - The psychology of socialism
Le Bon Gustave - The Psychology of Revolution
Le Bon Gustave - The Psychology of Peoples
Le Bon Gustave - The Pocket Cephalometer, or Compass of Coordinates
Le Bon Gustave - The Nubians of the Jardin d'Acclimatation
Le Bon Gustave - The Influence of Race in History
Le Bon Gustave - The Influence of Education and European Institutions on the Indigenous Populations of the Colonies
Le Bon Gustave - The evolution of matter
Le Bon Gustave - The evolution of forces
Le Bon Gustave - The Crowd A Study of the Popular Mind
Le Bon Gustave - On the Present Formation of a Race in the Tatras Mountains
Le Bon Gustave - On the Inequality of the Corresponding Regions of the Skull
Le Bon Gustave - On the Capacity of the Skull of a Certain Number of Celebrated Men
Le Bon Gustave - On the Applications of Photography to Anthropology with Respect to the Photographs Taken of the Fuegians Housed at the Jardin d'Acclimatation
Le Bon Gustave - How Races and Peoples Transform Their Civilization and Arts
Le Bon Gustave - Experimental Researches on the Variations of the Volume of the Brain and Skull
Le Bon Gustave - Applications of Psychology to the Classification of Races
Le Bon Gustave - Anatomical and Mathematical Researches into the Laws of the Variations of Brain Volume and their Relation to Intelligence
Le Bon Gustave - Algeria and the Ideas Prevailing in France Concerning Colonization
Le Bon Gustave - Psychologie des foules
Le Bon Gustave - Psychologie de l'éducation
Le Bon Gustave - La civilisation des Arabes
Le Bon Gustave - Lois psychologique de l’évolution des peuples
Coleman John - We Fight For Oil : A History of US Petroleum Wars
Coleman John - The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations
Coleman John - The Rothschild Dynasty
Coleman John - The Conspirators' Hierarchy The Committee of 300
Coleman John - The Club of Rome
Coleman John - One World Order Socialist Dictatorship
Coleman John - Freemasonry from A to Z
Coleman John - Drug War Against America
Coleman John - Diplomacy by Deception
Coleman John - Abortion Genocide in America
Sniegoski Stephen J. - The case for Pearl Harbor revisionism
Quigley Carroll - The Evolution of Civilizations
Quigley Carroll - Tragedy and Hope A History of the World in Our Time
Quigley Carroll - The Anglo-American Establishment
Sniegoski Stephen J. - La guerre d’Irak : Conçue en Israël
Haramein Nassim - Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library Transcription française
Labroue Henri - Voltaire antijuif
Abel Jean-Pierre - L'âge de Caïn
Mullins Eustace Clarence - Mullins' New History of the Jews
Mullins Eustace Clarence - Murder by injection
Mullins Eustace Clarence - Secrets of the Federal Reserve
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Biological Jew
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Curse Of Canaan
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Great Betrayal The General Welfare Clause Of The Constitution
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Rape Of Justice America's Tribunals Exposed
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Secret History Of The Atomic Bomb
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Secret Holocaust
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The World Order A Study in the Hegemony of Parasitism
Mullins Eustace Clarence - Who Owns the Tv Networks
Plan sioniste pour dominer le monde
The Barnes Review - Volume 14 Number 5 - Russia & the Jews
Telberg George Gustav - Wilton Robert - The last days of the Romanovs
Shahak Israel - The Zionist Plan for the Middle East
Pastore Albert D. - Stranger than fiction
Martin Willie - The History of Jewish Human Sacrifice
Martin Willie - Communism A jewish Talmudic Concept
Jones Eugene Michael - The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History - Selections
Cleckley Hervey Milton - The Mask of Sanity
Swartz Tim - Secret Black Projects of the New World Order
Homer Annie - Judaism and Bolshevism
Douglas Gregory - Gestapo-Chief
Chesterton Arthur Kenneth - Menace of the Money-Power
Bulwer-Lytton Edward - Vril The Power of the Coming Race
Luther Martin - The Jews and their lies
Luther Martin - On the Jews and Their Lies
Luther Martin - Les Juifs et leurs Mensonges
Hamel Philippe - Les responsables de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale
Decourdemanche Jean-Adolphe - The Conquest of the World by the Jews
Decourdemanche Jean-Adolphe - Wild life among the Koords
Birmingham Stephen - Our Crowd
Hoffman II Michael A. - Hate whitey The cinema of defamation
Hoffman II Michael A. - Witches and rabbis
Doron Meir - Gelman Joseph - Confidential
De Bainville Aymeric - Gerbe d'Orties
Jackson Steve - Illuminati The Game Of Conspiracy Deluxe Edition
Jackson Steve - Illuminati The Game Of Conspiracy
Knuth Edwin C. - The Empire Of "The City"
Côté Jean - Adrien Arcand une grande figure de notre temps
Top Secret - Hors série 06 - Antoine Gigal - Les portes de la cité secrète
Top Secret - Hors série 04 - Antoine Gigal - Chroniques des secrets de Giza
Top Secret - 41 Conquête spatiale Jusqu'où ira le mensonge ?
Top Secret - 41 OVNI et chemtrails
Top Secret - 40 Les nouvelles révélations des astronautes
Top Secret - 39 OVNI Qui sont les auteurs des cercles de culture ?
Top Secret - 38 OVNI L'affaire des drônes californiens
Top Secret - 37 La récupération d'un OVNI par l'armée américaine
Top Secret - 10 L'assassinat de Kennedy
Hubert Henri - Divinités gauloises
Hubert Henri - Les Celtes et l'expansion celtique jusqu'à l'époque de la Tène
Hubert Henri - Les Celtes depuis l'époque de la Tène et la civilisation Celtique
Eggon Olivier - Mémoire sur l'impossible extradition de Léon Degrelle
Newman Peter Charles - Bronfman Dynasty
Rimland Ingrid - Psyching Out Sex
Dun Robert - Les catacombes de la libre pensée
September 2012 (70) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/09
Faurisson Robert - Le défi d'un Humoriste juif
Faurisson Robert - A propos de l'arrêt Touvier L'affaire des Juifs bruns
Jouhandeau Marcel - Le péril juif
Ollivier Georges - L'accession des juifs au pouvoir
Manning Jeane - Energie libre et technologies
Fabre d'Olivet Antoine - The Hebraic tongue restored
Fabre d'Olivet Antoine - The Golden verses of Pythagoras
Vallée Jacques - Forbidden Science
Corso Philip - Le jour après Roswell
Grüner Nikolaus - Stolen Identity A-7713
Sans Concession 42 - 43 - 44 - 45
Sans Concession 48 - 49 - 50 - 51 - 52
Sans Concession 61 - 62 - 63 - 64
Sans Concession 67 - 68 - 69 - 70
Sans Concession 71 - 72 - 73 - 74
Encausse Gérard - The tarot of the Bohemians
The Barnes Review - Volume 09 Number 5
The Barnes Review - Volume 10 Number 3
The Barnes Review - Volume 11 Number 4
The Barnes Review - Volume 11 Number 5
The Barnes Review - Volume 12 Number 3
The Barnes Review - Volume 12 Number 4
The Barnes Review - Volume 14 Number 3
The Barnes Review - Volume 14 Number 6
The Barnes Review - Volume 14 Number 4
The Barnes Review - Volume 15 Number 5
The Barnes Review - Volume 09 Number 3
The Barnes Review - Volume 08 Number 5
The Barnes Review - Volume 08 Number 4
The Barnes Review - Volume 08 Number 2
The Barnes Review - Volume 08 Number 1
The Barnes Review - Volume 07 Number 6
The Barnes Review - Volume 07 Number 3
The Barnes Review - Volume 01 Number 1
Thiers Adolphe - The rights of property
Thiers Adolphe - The history of the French revolution
The Israel Project - The Israel Project’s 2009 global language dictionary
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The holocaust explained
Griffin David Ray - The New Pearl Harbor
Busch Francis X. - Guilty or Not Guilty
Top Secret - 59 Interview Sur la route avec... Nenki
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Les rêves dans la maison de la sorcière
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Dagon
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Celui qui hante l'obscurité
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Celui qui chuchote dans les ténèbres
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Cauchemar à Innsmouth
October 2012 (72) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/10
Blavatsky Helena - The Kabalah and the Kabalists
La race juive expliquée aux nuls
Tucker Prentiss - The Lost Key
Tucker Prentiss - In the land of the living dead
Kautsky Karl - Are jews a race
Chittum Thomas W. - Civil war two
Litynski William P. - Nazi German armed Forces Affirmative action
Arcand Adrien - La croix gammée
Weininger Otto - Sex and character
Josephus Flavius - The complete works of Josephus
Coston Henry - Les technocrates et la synarchie
Bordiot Jacques - Le gouvernement invisible
Charroux Robert - Des trésors dans des souterrains
Kurzweil Ray - The Singularity is Near
De Saint-Martin Louis-Claude - Le livre rouge Carnet d'un jeune élu cohen
Bacon Francis - The advancement of learning and The new Atlantis
Brunner John - La planète Folie
Brunner John - Le long labeur du temps
Resistance - Erika Gliebe Interview
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - The Silmarillion
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - The Lord of the Rings 3 The Return of the King
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - The Hobbit
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - A middle English vocabulary
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Le Seigneur des Anneaux Tome 3 Le Retour du Roi
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Le Seigneur des Anneaux Tome 2 Les Deux Tours
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Le Seigneur des Anneaux Tome 1 La communaute de l'Anneau
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Maître Gilles de Ham
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Les enfants de Húrin
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Le Silmarillion
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Bilbo le hobbit
Tolkien John Ronald Reuel - Faërie
A propos du livre Une technique du mal Le Nazisme
Van Helsing Jan - Secret societies and their power in the 20th century
Patai Raphael - Patai Wing Jennifer - The Myth of the jewish race
Evola Julius - Race as a Builder of Leaders
Raspail Jean - La patrie trahie par la République
Raspail Jean - Le Camp des Saints
Top Secret - 28 Le vrai secret des pyramides
Top Secret - 20 OVNI les raisons de la peur
Top Secret - 19 OVNI en France
Top Secret - 18 Les secrets de la NASA
Top Secret - 17 Les OVNIs dans la bible
Top Secret - 15 OVNI La vague mondiale de 1954
Top Secret - 16 OVNI Crop circles
Top Secret - 13 OVNI au Mexique
Top Secret - 14 Rennes-le-Château
Top Secret - 12 La menace extraterrestre
Top Secret - 11 OVNI La peur officielle
Top Secret - 09 L'affaire Bérégovoy
Top Secret - 08 La mort de Diana
Top Secret - 07 Le contrôle du climat
Top Secret - 06 Les armes secrètes américaines
Musashi Miyamoto - A book of five rings
Musashi Miyamoto - Traité des cinq roues
Randolph Paschal Beverly - The Wonderful Story of Ravalette
Randolph Paschal Beverly - The Unveiling
Randolph Paschal Beverly - The Rosicrucian dream book
Randolph Paschal Beverly - The New Mola
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Sexual Magic
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Seership !
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Eulis ! The History of Love
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Dealings with the dead
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Beyond the Veil
Randolph Paschal Beverly - After death
Randolph Paschal Beverly - Magia Sexualis
Randolph Paschal Beverly - The Unveiling ou ce que je pense du spiritualisme
Détré Henri-Charles - Rituel de l'ordre Martiniste
De Diéguez Aline - Aux sources de l'escroquerie de la Réserve Fédérale
November 2012 (56) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/11
Berakoth The Babylonian Talmud
Quarrie Bruce - Waffen-SS Soldier
Littlejohn David - Foreign Legions of the Third Reich Volume 1
Lerner Daniel - The Nazi Elite
Ethical National-Socialism A Collection of Essays
Codreanu Corneliu Zelea - For my Legionaries
Butler Rupert - SS-Hitlerjugend
Yeager Carolyn - The Fake Legends of Adolf Hitler's "Jewish Grandfather"
Regardie Israel - The Golden Dawn
Regardie Israel - The Art and Meaning of Magic
Sandache Cristian - Le groupe Iconar et le mouvement légionnaire
Lemieux Pierre - Le droit de porter des armes
Chirnoagă Platon - Un Chapitre d'histoire roumaine
Gandillon André - Nation et nationalisme
Brasillach Robert - Les raisons d'un engagement
Simpson William Gayley - Which Way Western Man ?
Mathews Robert Jay - Un appel au combat
Dumitresco Grégoire - L'Holocauste des âmes
Degrelle Léon - Qu'est-ce que Rex ?
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Le bolchevisme contre la civilisation
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Drumont parmis nous
Rebatet Lucien Romain - Le fait juif
Rebatet Lucien Romain - L'étoile jaune
Evola Julius - La métaphysique de la Guerre
Evola Julius - La doctrine Aryenne de Lutte et de Victoire
Tenney Jack B. - Zion's fifth column
Tenney Jack B. - The Zionist Network
Tenney Jack B. - The anti-defamation league & the fight to save America
Beam Louis - La Résistance sans chef
Beam Louis - Le Multiculturalisme
Klassen Ben - La bible de l'Homme Blanc
Atwill Joseph - Caesar's Messiah The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus
Mrugala Fabrice - Les Dieux, la mythologie et la religion celte
Barbarin Georges - Le secret de la grande pyramide
Günther Hans Friedrich Karl - The racial elements of european history
Günther Hans Friedrich Karl - The Religious Attitudes of the Indo-Europeans
Taylor Joan E. - Christians and the Holy Places
Murray Robert - Decline and Fall of the American Empire
Klarfeld Marshall - Adam The Missing Link
Kaulins Andis - The Origin Of The Cult Of Horus In Predynastic Egypt
Foote George William - Wheeler Joseph Mazzini - Crimes of Christianity
Reinert Erik S. - Zeitgeist in Transition
Ramsey III Robert D. - Savage Wars of Peace
Kennedy Sinclair - The pan-angles
Annett Kevin D. - Hidden No Longer
December 2012 (78) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2012/12
Donnelly Ignatius - Atlantis The Antedeluvian World
Martin Willie - 1001 Quotes By and About Jews
Phelon William P. - Our Story of Atlantis
Phelon William P. - Three sevens A story of ancient initiations
Ramaswamy Sumathi - The Lost Land of Lemuria
Shirer William Lawrence - The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich
Mosley Oswald - Tomorrow we live
Mosley Oswald - The alternative
Mosley Oswald - Europe Faith and plan
Shirer William Lawrence - Berlin Diary
Moncomble Yann - Du viol des foules à la Synarchie ou le complot permanent
Lanz Adolf-Joseph - Theozoology
Fahey Denis - The rulers of russia...
Bramwell Anna - Blood and soil
Armstrong George - World Empire
Armstrong George - The zionist
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 02 The great ideas I
Armstrong George - Third zionist war
Serrano Miguel - Adolf Hitler The Ultimate Avatar
Fm 1-1000 - Field manual of the white army
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 12 Lucretius Epictetus Marcus Aurelius
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 03 The great ideas : II
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 01 The Great Conversation
Woodward Mary Ann - Edgar Cayce s Story of Karma
Wilton Robert - The last days of the Romanovs
Martinez Thomas - Guinther John - Brotherhood of Murder
Drobychev Alexi - Jewish-communist brainwashing techniques
McNallen Stephen A. - The lessons of Asgard
An Odinist anthology Selections from the Runestone
Albrecht Katherine - McIntyre Liz - Spychips
Westmoreland George - How to start and train a militia unit
FM 6-2003 Ethnic Cleansing Operations
Lott John R. - More guns Less crime
Maillaud Stan - L'affaire Vincent Au cœur du terrorisme d'état
Schadewaldt Hans - The Polish Atrocities against the German Minority in Poland
Creativity Alliance - The Creativity Alliance Handbook
Solzhenitsyn Alexander - The gulag archipelago
Walter Herbert Eugene - Genetics
Töben Fredrick - Fight or flight ?
Lucas James - Experiences of war The Third Reich
Pappe Ilan - The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine
Faurisson Robert - Ecrits Ré visionnistes
Spengler Oswald - Selected Essays
Spengler Oswald - Prussianism and Socialism
Spengler Oswald - The Hour of Decision
Spengler Oswald - Man and Technics A Contribution to a Philosophy of Life
Coppola Vincent - Dragons of god
Schramm Hellmut - Jewish Ritual Murder
Der Stürmer - The Compilation of Jewish Ritual Murders from before the Time of Christ until 1932
Felderer Ditlieb - Anne Frank's diary A hoax
Steiner Rudolf - Ancient Myths
Letourneau Charles - The evolution of marriage and of the family
Letourneau Charles - Sociology based upon ethnography
Letourneau Charles - Property : its origin and development
La Cinquième Colonne en France
The Atlanta publishing - The Frank case
Wilcock David - Shift of the ages
Wilcock David - The Science of Oneness
Wilcock David - The Divine Cosmos
Hamon Augustin Frédéric - The Universal Illusion of Free Will and Criminal Responsibility
Hamon Augustin Frédéric - Lessons of the world-war
Howard Robert Ervin - Complete Works
Howard Robert Ervin - Conan Tome 3 Les clous rouges
Howard Robert Ervin - Conan Tome 2 L'heure du dragon
Howard Robert Ervin - Conan Tome 1 Conan le Cimmérien
Howard Robert Ervin - Conan Intégral du cycle
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - La chose sur le seuil