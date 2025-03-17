Balder Ex Libris 2013
January 2013 (147) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/01
Bourre Jean-Paul - Les sectes Lucifériennes aujourd'hui
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 14 Plutarch
Williams Robert Henry - The Anti-Defamation League
Williams Robert Henry - Know your Enemy
Willcox Walter Francis - Negro Criminality
Thomson Eric - The Hitler we loved and why
Allen Marilyn Ross - Alien Minorities and Mongrelization
Lipstadt Deborah Esther - Denying the holocaust
Kubizek August - The young Hitler I knew
Graham Robert Klark - The future of man
Gale William Potter - The Faith of Our Fathers
Gale William Potter - Racial and National Identity
Feely Raymond T. - Just what is communism
Bruce William Cabell - The Negro Problem
Bilbo Theodore Gilmore - Take your choice
Theil Georges - Un cas d'insoumission Comment on devient révisionniste
Rouannet Marc - L'éclosion révisionniste Livre 2
Rouannet Marc - L'éclosion révisionniste Livre 1
Huxley Aldous - Les portes de la perception
Roper Allen G. - Ancient Eugenics
Meynié Georges - Les Juifs en Algérie
Meynié Georges - L'Algérie juive
Martinez - Le juif Voilà l'ennemi !
Coughlin Charles Edward - I take My Stand
Noble John - I Cheated Russia's White Death
Conquest Robert - Kolyma The Artic death camps
Memmi Albert - Portrait of a Jew
Belloc Hilaire - The Path to Rome
Belloc Hilaire - The mercy of Allah
Belloc Hilaire - The servile state
Belloc Hilaire - Europe and the faith
Belloc Hilaire - Danton a study
Davenport Charles Benedict - Eugenics
Goodrick-Clarke Nicholas - Black sun
Barnes George Owen - A Lost People and a vanished scepter
Beale Octavius Charles - Racial Decay
Beam Louis - Essays of a Klansman
Butler Smedley - War is a Racket
Connors Michael F. - Dealing in Hate
George Wesley Critz - The biology of the race problem
Herzl Theodor - A Jewish State
Herzl Theodor - The Jewish State
Newton Wilbert - The Farmers and the Tariff An Appeal for Social Justice to Aryans
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - The Babylonian Legends of the Creation
Valley Paul E. - Aquino Michael A. - From PSYOP to MindWar The Psychology of Victory
Woodrow Ralph - Babylon Mystery Religion
Van Ness Myers Philip - Ancient History
Tremaine Terry - The Zionist New World Order
The Library of Neo-Eugenics and Conscious Evolution - Perspectives from All Political Persuasions
Ruggles Clive - Ancient astronomy
Farrell Mark - Why the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday should be repealed
Dumitru Bacu - The Anti-Humans
Castle Hill Publishers - "The holocaust never happened"
Black Jeremy - The literature of Sumer
Begley Walter - Biblia Cabalistica
Anelauskas Valdas - Zionism & Russia
Cox George William - Mythology of Aryan Nations Volume I
Cox George William - Mythology of Aryan Nations Volume II
Manning Jeane - Begich Nick - Angels don't play this HAARP
Phelps Eric Jon - Vatican assassins
Sutton Antony Cyril - Fleshing out skull & bones
Kak Subhash - Babylonian and Indian Astronomy Early Connections
Cox Earnest Sevier - White America
Cox Earnest Sevier - Teutonic Unity
Cox Earnest Sevier - Lincoln's negro policy
De Boisandré André du Quesnay - Socialistes et juifs La nouvelle internationale
De Boisandré André du Quesnay - Napoléon antisémite
Markale Jean - Les Dames du Graal
Markale Jean - La France Magique
Markale Jean - Entretien avec Jean Markale
Robert Véronique - Destouches Lucette - Céline secret
Speer Albert - Au cœur du Troisieme Reich
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Le monstre sur le seuil
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - La maison de la sorcière
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - L'indicible
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Air froid
Pierce William Luther - American Dissident Voices
Owens Joe - Action ! Race War to Door Wars
Naayem Joseph - Shall this nation die
Covington Harold Armstead - Vindictus
Covington Harold Armstead - The Book of the National Socialist Brotherhood
Covington Harold Armstead - Rose of Honor
Covington Harold Armstead - The march up country
Covington Harold Armstead - The Brigade
Covington Harold Armstead - A Mighty Fortress
Covington Harold Armstead - A Distant Thunder
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - The Rising Tide of color Against White World-Supremacy
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - The revolt against civilization
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - The new world of Islam
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - The French revolution in San Domingo
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Stakes of the war
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Re-Forging America
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Realism : The True Challenge of Fascism
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Racial Realities In Europe
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Present-day Europe
Lothrop Stoddard Theodore - Into The Darkness Nazi Germany Today
Hoagland Richard Charles - Bara Mike - Dark Mission The secret history of NASA
Hoagland Richard Charles - Wilcock David - Interplanetary "day after tomorrow ?"
King William - The Space Wolf Omnibus
Weber Charles E. - The "Holocaust" 120 Questions and Answers
Suvorov Viktor - Icebreaker Who Started the Second World War ?
Smith Adam - The Wealth of Nations
Scott-Elliot William - The Story of Atlantis and the Lost Lemuria
Larratt Battersby James - The Holy book of Adolf Hitler
Larratt Battersby James - The Book of Aryan Wisdom and Laws
Australian nationalist ideological, historical, and legal archive
Giladi Naeim - Ben-Gurion's Scandals
Demartial Georges - Le mythe des guerres de légitime défense
Demartial Georges - La légende des démocraties pacifiques
Demartial Georges - 1939 La Guerre de l'Imposture
Primo de Rivera José Antonio - Anthologie Volume 2
Primo de Rivera José Antonio - Anthologie Volume 1
Paulhan Jean - Lettre aux Directeurs de la Résistance
Paul Bourget ou le traditionalisme par positivisme
Guiraud Paul - Codreanu et la Garde de Fer
Enrico Corradini ou la naissance du nationalisme italien
Degrelle Léon - Hitler et les musulmans
Chants de la révolution nationaliste
Casanova Etienne - Stépanov Jean-Louis - Les origines masquées du bolchevisme
Brădescu Faust - Antimachiavélisme légionnaire
Bernage Georges - Prénoms normands et vikings
Alerme Michel - Stratégie anglaise
Alerme Michel - Les Causes militaires de notre défaite
Kaczynski Théodore - La société industrielle et son avenir
Piper Michael Collins - Leon Degrelle : warrior for the West
McNeill Graham - The Ultramarines Omnibus
Les Instructions Secrètes des Jésuites
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 05 Aeschylus Sophocles Euripides Aristophanes
Great Books of the Western World - Volume 04 The Iliad of Homer The Odyssey
Degrelle Léon - Pourquoi j'ai cru en Hitler
Amaudruz Gaston-Armand - Nous autres racistes
Utley Freda - The high cost of vengeance
February 2013 (81) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/02
Carmack Patrick S. J. - The Money Changers
Hänks D. A. - The green day prophecies
Brand Christopher - The g Factor
Spirit Reality Scripture for the new day
Steiner Rudolf - Goethe, le Galilée de la science du vivant
Dauvergne Jean - Le mystère Makhonine
Winrod Gerald Burton - The Hidden Hand
Thorpe Benjamin - Northern Mythology Volume 3
Thorpe Benjamin - Northern Mythology Volume 2
Thorpe Benjamin - Northern Mythology Volume 1
Salverte Eusèbe - The occult sciences Volume 2
Salverte Eusèbe - The occult sciences Volume 1
Bernanos Georges - La grande peur des bien-pensants
Bernardini Armand - Les systèmes de formation des noms judéophores
Camarota Steven A. - Immigration From Mexico
Greber Johannes - Communication with the Spirit World
Alldredge Eugene Perry - The new racial situation
Abram Christopher - Representations of the Pagan Afterlife in Medieval Scandinavian Literature
Steiner Rudolf - Les exigences sociales fondamentales de notre temps
Young Leonard - Deadlier than the H-Bomb
Weichardt Heinz - Under Two Flags
Strom Kevin Alfred - The Beast as Saint
Fritsch Ludwig Adolphus - The crime of our age
Bourre Jean-Paul - Messes rouges et romantisme noir
Bourre Jean-Paul - Le culte du vampire aujourd'hui
Ryssen Hervé - Psychopathology of judaism
Nuenke Matthew T. - Shattering the Myth of Racism Volume 2
Nuenke Matthew T. - Shattering the Myth of Racism Volume 1
Nietzsche Friedrich - On the Genealogy of Morals
Heydrich Reinhard Tristan Eugen - My honour is loyalty
Antelman Marvin S. - To eliminate the Opiate Volume 1
Steiner Rudolf - Autobiographie Volume 2
Steiner Rudolf - Autobiographie Volume 1
Steiner Rudolf - Connaissance Logique Pensée pratique
Steiner Rudolf - Dictionnaire de Christologie
Steiner Rudolf - L'évangile de Jean Quatorze conférences
Steiner Rudolf - Leçons ésotériques Tome 1
Steiner Rudolf - Leçons ésotériques Tome 2
Steiner Rudolf - Leçons ésotériques Tome 3
Steiner Rudolf - L'évangile selon Jean Cycle de douze conférences
Steiner Rudolf - Liberté des idées et forces sociales
Steiner Rudolf - Mythes et mystères égyptiens
Steiner Rudolf - Vies successives et Karma
Vallée Jacques - Messengers of deception UFO contacts and cults
Thion Serge - Historical truth or political truth ?
Freedman Benjamin H. - A jewish defector warns America
Markale Jean - Montségur et l'énigme cathare
Markale Jean - Le Mont Saint-Michel et l'énigme du dragon
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 8 La mort du roi Arthur
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 7 Galaad et le Roi Pêcheur
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 6 Perceval le Gallois
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 5 Gauvain
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 4 La fée Morgane
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 3 Lancelot du Lac
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 2 Les chevaliers de la Table Ronde
Markale Jean - Le cycle du Graal Volume 1 La naissance du roi Arthur
Markale Jean - Carnac et l'énigme de l'Atlantide
Reynouard Vincent - Les raisons d’une croisade d’extermination
Irving David - Churchill's War I The Struggle for Power
Lüftl Walter - The Lüftl Report
Leuchter Frederick A. - Le second Rapport Leuchter
Leuchter Frederick A. - Une conférence de Fred Leuchter
March 2013 (145) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/03
Corliss William R. - Ancient Man
Coon Carleton Stevens - The Races of Europe
Collins Winfield Hazlitt - The truth about Lynching and the negro in the south
Collins Winfield Hazlitt - The domestic slave trade of the southern states
Colfax Richard H. - Evidence against the views of the abolitionists
Cincinnatus - War ! War ! War !
Christensen Else - The Odinist 093
Christensen Else - The Odinist 004
Christensen Else - An Introduction to Odinism
Obertone Laurent - La France orange mécanique
Steiner Rudolf - Créer à partir du néant
Steiner Rudolf - Naissance et devenir de la science moderne
Carroll Charles - The Negro A Beast
Capt E. Raymond - The Glory of the Stars
Campbell John - A theory of equality
Campbell Charles Grimshaw - Race and Religion
Cameron William John - What I Believe About the Anglo-Saxon
Cameron William John - The covenant People
Heckethorn Charles William - The secret societies of all ages and countries Volume 1
Heckethorn Charles William - The secret societies of all ages and countries Volume 2
Calvin Ira - The Lost White Race
Calverhall Randolph O. - Serpent's Walk
Brown George Alfred - Harold the Klansman
Burton Richard Francis - The jew, the gypsy and el Islam
Boyd William Clouser - Genetics and the Races of Man
Blackford Katherine Melvina Huntsinger - Blondes and Brunets
Beaty John - The Iron Curtain over America
Beard James Melville - K.K.K. Sketches
Chantepie de la Saussaye Pierre Daniël - The religion of the Teutons
Cobden John - Dachau Version officielle revue et corrigée
Cobden John - Lessons from Dachau
Christophersen Thies - Roeder Manfred - Auschwitz
Lefebvre Marcel - Les sermons de Monseigneur Marcel Lefebvre
The book of constitutions of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Colorado
Grimm Friedrich - Hitler et la France
Steiner Rudolf - Chaleur et Matière
Arcand Adrien - Exposé des principes et du programme du Parti National Social Chrétien
Arcand Adrien - Le christianisme a-t-il fait faillite ?
Swartz Tim - The Lost journals of Nikola Tesla
Shea Robert - Wilson Robert Anton - The Illuminatus ! Trilogy
Livingstone David - Terrorism and the Illuminati
De Montréal Bernard - Beyond The Mind
Mampaey Luc - Le programme HAARP
Ebray Alcide - La paix malpropre
Stäglich Wilhelm - Le mythe d'Auschwitz
Maxwell Jordan - Craking the code
Maxwell Jordan - Matrix of Power
Adessa Franco - The satanic miter of Benedict XVI
Paris Edmond - The Vatican against Europe
Paris Edmond - The secret history of the jesuits
Widney Joseph Pomeroy - Race life of the Aryan peoples Volume 2
Whisker James B. - Italian Fascism An Interpretation
Dixon-Kennedy Mike - Encyclopedia of Russian & Slavic Myth and Legend
Dixon-Kennedy Mike - Encyclopedia of Greco-Roman Mythology
Rudolf Steiner - L'avenir sera-t-il social ?
Rudolf Steiner - Eveil au contact du Moi d'autrui
Williams O. R. - Segregation and common sense
Wild Joseph - The lost ten tribes
Widney Joseph Pomeroy - Race life of the Aryan peoples Volume 1
Whisker James B. - The Philosophy of Alfred Rosenberg
Whisker James B. - Karl Marx Anti-Semite
Whisker James B. - Gnostic Origins of Alfred Rosenberg's Thought
Welch Robert - The Neutralizers
Weisman Charles A. - Who is Esau-Edom ?
Walt Lewis William - The Eleventh Hour
Van Evrie J. H. - White supremacy and negro subordination
Totten Charles Adelle Lewis - Our race
Thorpe Benjamin - The Elder Eddas
Thomson Iserbyt Charlotte - The deliberate dumbing down of america
Talmadge Herman E. - You and segregation
Simons Chaim - A Historical Survey of Proposals to Transfer Arabs from Palestine 1895 - 1947
Nettleton Stuart - The alchemy key
Le Queux William - The Minister of Evil
Hoggan David - The Myth of the Six Million
Dixon-Kennedy Mike - European Myth & Legend
Damer Eyre - When the Ku Klux Rode
Brandt John Lincoln - Anglo-Saxon supremacy
Graf Jürgen - Entrevue Iran 2013
Bloy Léon - Le salut par les juifs
Seitz Frey Robert - Thompson Nancy - The Silent and the Damned
Samuels Charles - Samuels Liouse - Night Fell on Georgia
Rhome Harrell - William Dudley Pelley, America's forgetten mystic
Rhome Harrell - The occult war
Rhome Harrell - Lifting the Veil An exploration of Islam
Rhome Harrell - Investigating the voodoo
Rhome Harrell - From the temple to the talmud
Rhome Harrell - Deconstructing six million holo-myths
Rhome Harrell - An alternate view of world history and global end times doctrines from an Indo-Aryan perspective
Rhome Harrell - A few minutes before midnight
McCallum Evan Arthur - Horus Saves
Langer Elinor - A hundred little Hitlers
Holappa Henrik - Wrongfully accused
Durant Will - The Story of Philosophy
Durant Will - The establishment of civilization
Durant Will - Philosophy and the Social Problem
DiLorenzo Thomas - The real Lincoln
Shaw Georges Bernard - Man and superman
Pierce William Luther - Who We Are
Pierce William Luther - George Lincoln Rockwell
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - All America must know the Terror that is upon Us
Mullins Eustace Clarence - My life in Christ
Marsden Victor Emile - The Protocols of Zion
Klassen Ben - Racial Loyalty Portfolio One Issue No. 22 to 82
Hoffman II Michael A. - The great holocaust trial
Fry Leslie - The Law of Liberty
Fahey Denis - The rulers of Russia New and enlarged edition
Webster Nesta Helen - The socialist network
Tenney Jack B. - World zionism
Taylor Jared - The Myth of Diversity
Dilling Elizabeth - The Red Betrayal of Churches
Chesterton Arthur Kenneth - The new unhappy lords
Von Hoensbroech Paul Graf - Fourteen Years a Jesuit Volume 2
Von Hoensbroech Paul Graf - Fourteen Years a Jesuit Volume 1
Dardenne Henriette - Lumières sur l'affaire Dreyfus
McNallen Stephen A. - The values of Asatru
Young Ann-Eliza - A full exposé of mormonism
Secret Instructions of the Society of Jesus
Schauf Thomas - The Federal Reserve is Privately Owned
Hoffman David - The Oklahoma city bombing and the politics of terror
Dillon Emile Joseph - The Inside Story of The Peace Conference
Dall Curtis Bean - Franklin Delano Roosevelt My Exploited Father-in-Law
Cumont Franz - The Mysteries of Mithra
Background and Detailed Chronology of Ernst Zuendel Persecution
Buchanan James - The Atrocity in Wichita
Mein Kampf : A translation controversy
Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf A collectors guide
Mayville A. P. - Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and the Present War
Heinz A. Heinz - Germany's Hitler
Shaw B. D. - Mein Kampf An Unexpurgated Digest
Sitchin Zecharia - Cosmo Genèse
Steiner Rudolf - Les dangers d'un occultisme matérialiste
Steiner Rudolf - La pensée humaine et la pensée cosmique
Söderman Magnus - Holappa Henrik - Unbroken Warrior
April 2013 (156) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/04
Carr William Guy - The Conspiracy
Grooms Robert M. - Dixie's censored subject Black slaveowners
De Santillana Giorgio - Von Dechend Hertha - An Essay Investigating the Origins of Human Knowledge and Its Transmission Through Myth
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - The gods of the egyptians Volume 2
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - The gods of the egyptians Volume 1
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - Osiris & the Egyptian Resurrection Volume 2
Budge Ernest Alfred Thompson Wallis - Osiris & the Egyptian Resurrection Volume 1
Bell Jim - Assassination Politics
Archer Jules - The Plot to Seize the White House
Lundberg Ferdinand - America's 60 Families
Daniel John - Two faces of freemasonry
Crowell Samuel - The Gas Chamber of Sherlock Holmes
The holocaust controversy The case for open debate
Kulaszka Barbara - 'Did Six Million Really Die ?' Report of the Evidence in the Canadian False News Trial of Ernst Zündel
Jacobs Joseph - The jewish question 1875-1884
Albin Barry - Judaism and freemasonry
Bessel Paul M. - Freemasonry And Judaism
Top 7 Myths About Israel and Zionism
Porter Carlos Whitlock - Made in Russia - The Holocaust
Jews Control U.S.A., Therefore the World – Is That a Good Thing ?
Johnson Matthew Raphael - The Jewish Declaration of War on Nazi Germany
Blavatsky Helena - The secret doctrine
Blavatsky Helena - Isis unveiled
The strange death of Adolf Hitler
Tchakhotine Serge - Le viol des foules par la propagande politique
Rife Philip - The Nazis’ Big Apple A-Bomb
Morrigan Rising - 2011 Issue number 13
Morrigan Rising - 2010 Issue number 13
Morrigan Rising - 2009 Issue number 11
Koch John T. - Minard Antone - The Celts History, Life, and Culture
Roques Henri - The 'Confessions' of Kurt Gerstein
Valorian Society - Human History
Nugent John - The Normans Blessing or Curse ?
Crone Patricia - Cook Michael - Hagarism The making of the islamic world
Documents révisionistes Compilation
Lanin E. B. - Les juifs de Russie
Zündel Ernst - Introduction à la thèse révisionniste
Asprey Robert B. - War in the Shadows Volume 1
Stäglich Wilhelm - Auschwitz A judge looks at the evidence
Lundberg Ferdinand - Imperial Hearst A social biography
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 21
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 20
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 19
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 18
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 17
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 16
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 15
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 14
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 13
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 12
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 11
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 10
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 09
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 08
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 07
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 06
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 05
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 04
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 03
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 02
The Journal of Historical Review - Volume 01
Bergmeister Karl - The Jewish World Conspiracy The Protocols of the Elders of Zion before the Court in Berne
A collection of Reports on Bolshevism in Russia
Lueger Otto - La condamnation de l’Action Française Ça suffit la désinformation
Koestler Arthur - La treizième tribu
Raemaekers Jean-Paul - Les dossier X Ce que la Belgique ne devait pas savoir sur l'affaire Dutroux
Griffin G. Edward - La créature de Jekyll Island
Burgermeister Jane - Pandémie Une tentative échouée de dépeuplement et de Gouvernement Mondial Unique
Putnam Carleton - Race and Reason
Putnam Carleton - Race and Reality
Streit Clarence Kirschmann - "Where Iron is, there is the fatherland"
Streit Clarence Kirschmann - Union now
Natan Yoel - The jewish trinity sourcebook
Natan Yoel - Moon-o-theism Religion of a War and Moon God Prophet Volume 2
Natan Yoel - Moon-o-theism Religion of a War and Moon God Prophet Volume 1
FitzPatrick Robert Lawrence - The myth of "income opportunity" in multi-level marketing
Scheibeler Eric - Merchants of deception
Ganser Daniele - NATO's secret armies Operation Gladio and terrorism in Western Europe
Bummel Andreas - Developping international democracy
Strenger Carlo - Knowledge-nation Israel A new unifying vision
Régimbald Jean-Paul - Le Rock N'Roll Viol de la conscience par les messages subliminaux
Cumbey Constance - The Hidden Dangers of the Rainbow
Brzezinski Zbigniew - The grand chessboard
Brzezinski Zbigniew - The geostrategic triad
Brzezinski Zbigniew - Between two ages
Sutton Antony Cyril - The Federal Reserve conspiracy
Jacobson Steven - Mind Control in the United States
Engdahl William - A century of war
Bezmenov Yuri Alexandrovich - Love Letter to America
Bezmenov Yuri Alexandrovich - Subversion idéologique Manipulation de l'opinion Guerre psychologique
Winchell Alexander - Preadamites
Winchell Alexander - Adamites and Preadamites
Suksdorf Henry Ferdinand - Our Race Problems
Pearson Roger - Blood Groups and Race
Patriae Amor - The blasphemy of Abolitionism exposed
Patriae Amor - A Comparison of slavery with abolitionism
Nott Josiah Clark - Two Lectures, on the natural history of the Caucasian and Negro Races
Nott Josiah Clark - Indigenous Races of the Earth
Nott Josiah Clark - Chronology, ancient and scriptural
Murray William H. - The Negro's Place in Call of Race
Munday Billy - The Black Shadow and the Red Death
Money Leo George Chiozza - The Peril of the White
Hunt Walter - Are we a Declining Race ?
Hunt James - Negro's Place in Nature
Tarpley Webster Griffin - Chaitkin Anton - George Bush The Unauthorized Biography
Tarpley Webster Griffin - 911 Synthetic terrorism Made in USA
Pitt-Rivers George - The World Significance of the Russian Revolution
Pitt-Rivers George - Conscience & fanaticism
Cohen Tim - The Antichrist and a Cup of Tea
Steiner Rudolf - Mystique et esprit moderne
Duke David - Who are the real racial supremacists
Wurmbrand Richard - Karl Marx et satan
Wurmbrand Richard - Was Karl Marx a satanist
Wurmbrand Richard - Marx & Satan
Humphrey Seth K. - The racial prospect
Humphrey Seth K. - The Indian dispossessed
Hoskins Richard Kelly - Vigilantes of Christendom
Hoskins Richard Kelly - Our Nordic Race
Couzens Reginald C. - The stories of the Months and Days
Paris Edmond - Histoire secrète des Jésuites
Prichard Hesketh - Where black rules white
App Austin Joseph - The Rooseveltian concentration camps for Japanese-Americans
Mohr Gordon Dwight - Collected Works
Mohr Gordon Dwight - The Jewish Holy War against Goyim !
Haberman Frederick - Tracing our Ancestors
O'Keefe Theodore J. - Why holocaust revisionism ?
O'Keefe Theodore J. - The Wiesenthal Files
O'Keefe Theodore J. - The Liberation of the Camps Facts vs Lies
O'Keefe Theodore J. - Articles
Arcand Adrien - Le Parti Québecois au service de la haute finance
Schweitzer Albert - The decay and the restoration of civilization
Ossendowski Ferdinand - Beasts Men and gods
Nilus Sergei - The Protocols and World Revolution
MacDowell M. W. - Asgard and the Gods
Lyne William - Pentagon aliens
The New Orleans medical and surgical journal
May 2013 (68) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/05
Mullins Eustace Clarence - Les secrets de la Réserve Fédérale
Steiner Rudolf - Le monde des sens et le monde de l'esprit
Toussenel Alphonse - Les juifs Rois de l'époque
Godwin Joscelyn - The mystery of the Seven Vowels
Godwin Joscelyn - The Hermetic Brotherhood of Luxor
Godwin Joscelyn - Mystery religions in the ancient world
Godwin Joscelyn - Music and the Occult French Musical Philosophies
Godwin Joscelyn - Athanasius Kircher A renaissance man and the quest for lost knowledge
Godwin Joscelyn - Arktos The Polar Myth
Ryssen Hervé - William Bonnefoy un Homme-libre
Ryssen Hervé - Les Espérances planétariennes
Ryssen Hervé - Les origines politico-religieuses du mondialisme Volume 1
Ryssen Hervé - Israël et la traite des Blanches
Ryssen Herve - Cinéma sans frontieres
Ryssen Hervé - Alain Soral et la pensée compliquée
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - The letters
Mullins Eustace Clarence - This difficult individual Ezar Pound
McCoy Alfred William - The politics of heroin in Southeast Asia
Long Huey Pierce - My first days in the White House
Jeansonne Glen - Women of the Far Right
Fay Sidney Bradshaw - Before Sarajevo The Origins of the World War Volume 1
Werner Michael - Stöckli Thomas - Se nourrir de lumière
Engelbrecht Helmuth Carol - Merchants of death
Cole Wayne Stanley - America first
Barnes Harry Elmer - Perpetual war for perpetual peace
De Vries De Heekelingen Herman - L'Orgueil juif
Wohlberg Steve - End time delusions
Watzman Haim - Archeology vs. the Bible
Warfield Benjamin B. - Counterfeit miracles
Ward Thomas - Errata of the Protestant Bible
Strange Thomas Lumisden - The Bible; is it "the word of God ?"
Roberts Jonathan M. - Antiquity unveiled
Nickell Joe - Relics of the Christ
Milner John - The End of religious controversy
Mangasarian Mangasar Magurditch - How the Bible was invented
Levy B. Barry - Fixing God's Torah
Levisee Aaron Burton - Christianity versus Orthodox Theology
Lamb Martin Thomas - The golden Bible
Knight-Jadczyk Laura - Judaism and Christianity Two thousand years of lies 60 Years of State Terrorism
Jeffery Peter - The secret Gospel of Mark unveiled
James Thomas - A treatise of the corruptions of scripture
Inge William Raph - Truth and falsehood in religion
Griswold Alexandre Viets - The reformation A brief exposition of the errors and corruptions of the Church of Rome
Gribben Crawford - Writing the Rapture
Gibbings Richard - Roman forgeries and falsifications
Gavin Antonio - The Frauds of Romish Monks and Priests
Fraud in the Bible or it sucks that you don't know Hebrew, Greek or Aramaic
Forbes Bruce David - Kilde Jeanne Halgren - Rapture, revelation, and the end times
Erasmus Desiderius - The Bible exposed
Ehrman Bart D. - Lost Christianities
Collette Charles Hastings - Milner refuted
Collette Charles Hastings - Dr. Wiseman's popish literary blunders exposed
Cleveland Coxe Arthur - An apology for the common English Bible
Carlson Stephen C. - The gospel hoax
Carey P. M. - A Concise view of evidences and corruptions of Christianity
Bushby Tony - The forged origins of the New Testament
Burleigh Nina - Unholy Business
Brown Scott G. - Mark's other Gospel
Bridgett Thomas Edward - Blunders and forgeries
Boyd Jesse M. - Corruption unveiled A critical analysis of the united bible societies The Greek New Testament
Baxter Richard - Jesuit juggling Forty popish frauds detected and disclosed
Baigent Michael - The Jesus papers
Baigent Michael - Leigh Richard - The Dead Sea scrolls deception
Murdock D. M. - The Christ Conspiracy
Murdock D. M. - Christ in Egypt The Horus-Jesus connection
June 2013 (106) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/06
Griffin Robert S. - One sheaf, One vine
Amnesty International - Israel
Jouin Ernest - Le péril judéo-maçonnique Les protocoles des sages de Sion
Ostrovsky Victor - Hoy Claire - Mossad Un agent des services secrets israéliens parle
Ryssen Hervé - Psychanalyse du judaïsme
Hillenbrand F. K. M. - Underground humour in Nazi Germany
Roques Henri - Les Confessions de Kurt Gerstein
Zeitgeist The movie Companion source guide
White nationalist position statements
Wagner Belle M. - Within the temple of Isis
Understanding the zionist world conspiracy
Thoreau Henry David - Civil disobedience
Sastri Subbaraya - The Vimanika Shastra
Sire H. J. A. - The Knights of Malta
Patru Jackie - Introduction to Who rules America
Notovitch Nicolas - The unknown life of Jesus Christ
North Gary - The war on Mel Gibson
Nietzsche Friedrich - Twilight of the idols
Nietzsche Friedrich - A book for all and none
Tilak Lokmanya Bâl Gangâdhar - The Arctic Home in the Vedas
Levidow Les - Zionist anti-semitism
Juchem Wolfgang - Truth and justice versus lies and hatred
Colavito Jason - The origins of the space gods
Brimelow Peter - Time to rethink immigration
SS race theory and mate selection guidelines
Joyce William - Twilight over England
Markale Jean - Gisors et l'enigme des Templiers
Daillez Laurent - Les Templiers ces inconnus
Ploncard D'Assac Phillipe - Le complot mondialiste
Ploncard D'Assac Phillipe - La maçonnerie
Hillard Pierre - La marche irrésistible du nouvel ordre mondial
Chabauty Emmanuel-Augustin - Les juifs, nos maîtres !
Barrois Mathieu - Lettre au président du Québec
Martin E. - Is judaism the religion of Moses ?
Macleod Wayne - The essence and decadence of civilization
Kierkegaard Søren - Fear and trembling
Kaufman Theodore Newman - Germany must perish
British free corps in SS-Waffen myth and historic reality
Evola Julius - Synthèse de doctrine de la race
Steiner Rudolf - La quatrième dimension Mathématique et réalité
Steiner Rudolf - Culture Pratique de la pensée Nervosité et le moi Tempéraments
Final Verdict : The false connection between Tim McVeigh and The Turner Diaries
Ehrman Bart D. - Lost scriptures Books that did not make it into the New Testament
Fort Charles - The book of the damned
Eisen Jonathan - Suppressed inventions
Le Danois Edouard - Le Rythme des climats
Hatem Léon Raoul - Et l'Univers fut
Hatem Frank - L'origine du monde
Benveniste Jacques - Ma vérité sur la « mémoire de l'eau »
Kaldenberg Wyatt - Pagan Revival 046
Kaldenberg Wyatt - Pagan Revival 044
Kaldenberg Wyatt - Pagan Revival 043
Kaldenberg Wyatt - Pagan Revival 042
Kaldenberg Wyatt - Pagan Revival 041
McNallen Stephen A. - What is Asatru ?
Steele Edgar J. - In defense of anti-semitism
Anderson James - The constitutions of the Free-Masons
Heimbichner Craig - Blood on the Altar Traduction du chapitre 3
Gesell Silvio - The Natural Economic Order
Vibert Théodore - La race sémitique
Velikovsky Immanuel - Le désordre des siècles
Hancock Graham - Surnaturel Rencontres avec les premiers enseignants de l'humanité
Hancock Graham - L'empreinte des Dieux
Hancock Graham - Civilisations englouties Tome 1
Hancock Graham - Bauval Robert - Grigsby John - Le mystère de Mars
Bauval Robert - Hancock Graham - Le mystère du Grand Sphinx
Bauval Robert - Le code mystérieux des pyramides
Odinism The way of the true warrior
Pike Albert - The statutes and regulations, institutes, laws and grand constitutions of the Ancient and accepted Scottish rite
Pike Albert - The porch and the middle chamber The book of the lodge
Pike Albert - The book of the words
Mackey Albert Gallatin - An encyclopedia of Freemasonry Volume 2
Mackey Albert Gallatin - An encyclopedia of Freemasonry Volume 1
Guillé Etienne - Le langage vibratoire de la vie
Eggleston Edward - The ultimate solution of the american negro problem
Edmondson Robert Edward - The jewish system indicted by the documentary record
Edmondson Robert Edward - I testify against the jews
Edmondson Robert Edward - "Anti-semitic" causes of today
Dickson Sam - Shattering the icon of Abraham Lincoln
Davies Clem - The racial streams of mankind
Herrell V. S. - Black Innovation
Herrell V. S. - The White Holocaust
Tarade Guy - Les veines du dragon ou la magie de la terre
De Vries De Heekelingen Herman - Juifs et catholiques
De Vries De Heekelingen Herman - Israël Son passé Son avenir
McLean Adam - The 160 emblems of the Hermetic Garden of Daniel Stolcius
McLean Adam - Collection of alchemical and hermetic emblems
July 2013 (223) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/07
Aguila Esteban - Underground facts of the Watergate affair
Bakony Itsvan - The jewish fifth column in Islam
Wurmbrand Richard - Marx Prophet of darkness
World-Service - How Jewry turned England into a plutocratic state
Williams Robert Henry - The untold story of medicine
Wiebe Friedrich Karl - Germany and the jewish problem
Tormay Cecile - An outlaw's diary Volume 2
Tormay Cecile - An outlaw's diary Volume 1
The ass in the lion's skin or the great jewish masque
Tesla Nikola - Discovering the future
Sullivan Kathleen - Unshackled
Socialist labor party - Socialist freedom or capitalist serfdom
Rothbard Murray Newton - The origins of the Federal Reserve
Rich Mark M. - The hidden evil
The Catholic gazette - The jewish peril and the Catholic Church
Pinay Maurice - 2000 ans de complots contre l'Eglise
Pinay Maurice - The secret driving force of communism
Pinay Maurice - The plot against the Church
Perloff James - The shadows of power
Norris Henry Handley - The principles of the Jesuits
Neumann Robert - Zaharoff The armaments king
Miller Max B. - Flying saucers
Kravchenko Victor - I chose freedom
Knight Stephen - The brotherhood
Klimov Gregory - The terror machine
Keith Jim - Mind control World control
Kah Gary H. - En route to global occupation
Josephus Flavius - The wars of the jews
Jasper William F. - The United Nations exposed
Jasper William F. - Global tyranny... step by step
Homan Robert - Newspaper control in America
Goodrick-Clarke Nicholas - The occult roots of Nazism
Ruesch Hans - L'Imperatrice nue
Fry Leslie - The jews and the British Empire
Fritsch Theodor - The riddle of the jew's success
Foster William Zebulon - Toward Soviet America
Flowers Stephen Edred - Rune might
Douglas Clifford Hugh - The brief for the prosecution
Domvile Barry Edward - From admiral to cabin boy
Dobbs Zygmund - Roosevelt Archibald Bulloch - The great deceit Social pseudo-sciences
Delooze Matthew - The Illuminati monuments of Paris exposed
Conner Jacob Elon - Christ was not a jew
Boldrin Michele - Levine David Knudsen - Against intellectual monopoly
Billington James Hadley - Fire in the minds of men
Bielsky Louis - The soviet-israelite claw strangles the arabs
Bakony Itsvan - What is judaism ?
Bakony Itsvan - Paranoid Judaism
Bakony Itsvan - Jews want to dominate the negroes
Bakony Itsvan - Chinese communism and chinese jews
Gohier Urbain - Le complot de l’Orléanisme et de la franc-maçonnerie contre la France et contre la république
Steele Edgar J. - Defensive racism
Windham Festus F. - A Bible treatise on segregation
Snook J. Franklin - To heal the nation
Snook J. Franklin - America needs the divine law
Smith William Benjamin - The color line
Smith Gerald Lyman Kenneth - Besieged patriot
Shufeldt Robert Wilson - The Negro A menace to American civilization
Seymour Cheri - Committee of the States
Schultz Alfred Paul - The end of Darwinism
Schultz Alfred Paul - Race or mongrel
Schaff Philip - Slavery and the Bible
Sayers James Denson - Can the White race survive ?
Randle E. H. - Plurality of the human race
Randle E. H. - Characteristics of the southern negro
Ralls J. R. - The negro problem
Pearson Roger - Eugenics and race
Lea Homer - The day of the Saxon
Le Conte Joseph - The race problem in the South
Landry Stuart Omer - The cult of equality
Faye Guillaume - Miscellaneous articles
Faye Guillaume - La colonisation de l'Europe
Faye Guillaume - «La convergence des catastrophes»
LaFlor Erst - The betrayal of the white race
Keyser Rudolph - The religion of the Northmen
Jones Winfield - Story of the Ku Klux Klan
Jones Philip - Racial hybridity
Helper Hinton Rowan - The negroes in Negroland
Hearn Wiliam Edward - The Aryan household
Hart Michael H. - Understanding human history
Gregory John Walter - The menace of color
Gehring Albert - Racial contrasts
Fleming Walter Lynwood - The Ku-Klux testimony relating to Alabama
Fleming Walter Lynwood - Ex-slave pension frauds
Fleming Walter Lynwood - Deportation and colonization
Fleming John Stephen - What is Ku Kluxism ?
Dobbs Zygmund - Red intrigue and race turmoil
Coughlin Charles Edward - Father Coughlin answers his critics
Allen John Harden - Judah's Sceptre and Joseph's Birthright
Godden Gertrude M. - Russia under the red flag
Arcand Adrien - La révolte du matérialisme
Arcand Adrien - Le communisme installé chez nous
Mills Alexander Rud - The odinist religion overcoming jewish christianity
Mills Alexander Rud - The call of our ancient nordic religion
McGuire Hunter - Lydston George Frank - Sexual crimes among the southern negroes
Macleod Wayne - The importance of race in civilization
Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - The practice of Klanishness
Knights of the Ku Klux Klan - Klansman's manual
Hitler Adolf - Mein Kampf Michael Ford
Hawkins Gerald S. - Stonehenge decoded
Goff Kenneth - Traitors in the Pulpit
Goff Kenneth - Confessions of Stalin's agent
Goff Kenneth - Brain-washed into slavery ?
Fowler C. Lewis - The Ku Klux Klan
Fisher Sidney George - The laws of race as connected with slavery
Wright Walter Carl - Religious and patriotic ideals of the Ku Klux Klan
Stinson Mark Ludwig - Heathen Gods
Garrett Henry Edward - IQ and racial differences
Evans Hiram Wesley - The Klan's fight for Americanism
Fabricius D. Cajus - Positive Christianity in the third Reich
Williams Charles - Taliessin through Loegres
White Bill - General rules for living among other people that many folk haven't seemed to learn
Vickers Vincent Cartwright - Economic Tribulation
Twain Mark - The innocents abroad
The longest hatred An examination of anti-gentilism
Tesla Nikola - The strange life of Nikola Tesla
Temple Robert K. G. - The Sirius mystery
Stauffer Thomas R. - Caust of U.S. middle east policy An economic overview
Spaight J. M. - Bombing vindicated
Smith George - The chaldean account of Genesis
Schwaller de Lubicz René Adolphe - Esoterism and symbol
Rudel Hans Ulrich - Stuka pilot
Roper Billy - PaleoAmerican ethnic diversity
Romer Steven Eric - The Textbook of the Universe
Rhome Harrell - Examining the book of Esther
Reed Lucas A. - Astronomy and the Bible
Murdock D. M. - Quotes from the Bible, Talmud and Zohar
Phear John B. - The Aryan village in India and Ceylon
Pelley William Dudley - Dupes of Judah A challenge to the american legion
Obeyesekere Donald - History of Ceylon
Nietzsche Friedrich - The Birth of Tragedy
Nietzsche Friedrich - The Antichrist
Nietzsche Friedrich - Beyond Good and Evil
Nasser Gamal Abdel - Nasser's memoirs of the first palestine war
Morris Dees Child molester, pervert, and liar
Morgenthau Henry - The Morgenthau-Plan from the Book Germany is our problem
Mitton Geraldine Edith - The lost cities of Ceylon
Mitochondrial DNA affinities at the Atlantic Fringe of Europe
Mitchell Stephen - Van Nuffelen Peter - One God Pagan monotheism in the Roman Empire
McCulloch Richard - Right and wrong racism
Mathews Cornelius - Behemoth A Legend of the Mound Builders
Macleod Wayne - The mistake of universalism
MacLeod Roy - The library of Alexandria
Machiavelli Niccolo - The seven books on the art of war
Machiavelli Niccolo - The prince
Leon Abram - The jewish question A marxist interpretation
Lawson John Davison - American state trials Volume 10
Laessoe Jorgen - People of ancient Assyria
Owens Eric - The new nationalist music
Kurreck Friedrich - Life in the third reich and The world political situation then and now
Inan Afet - The oldest map of America drawn by Pirî Reis
Huxley Thomas Henry - On the geographical distribution of chief modifications of mankind
How Edith A. - People of Africa
Havell Ernest Binfield - The history of Aryan rule in India
Hart James - Socrates meets Jesus
Guerber Hélène Adeline - Myths of Northern Lands
Grant Madison - The passing of the great race
German information service - 100 documents on the origin of the war
Frazer James George - The golden bough
Fleming John - The fallen angels and the heroes of mythology
Ferrill Arther - The origins of war
Federal statistical office Wiesbaden - Statistical Pocket-Book on Expellees
Family research institute - Educational pamphlets
Dorsey Hugh Manson - Argument of Hugh M. Dorsey
Dobbins Frank Stockton - Story of the world's worship
Doane Thomas W. - Bible myths and their parallels in other Religions
De Solla Price Derek - Gears from the greeks
Darwin Charles - On the origin of species
Czaplicka Maria Antonina - Shamanism in Siberia
Custer George Armstrong - My life of the plains
Colavito Jason - Mysteries of ancient America
Catholic family association of America - Learning about homosexuality
Burge Lorenzo - Pre-glacial Man and the Aryan race
Bucke Charles - Ruins of Ancient Cities
Brunton Paul - A search in secret India
Brunton Paul - A search in secret Egypt
Bristowe Sydney - Sargon the magnificent
Blakey G. Robert - Report of Professor G. Robert Blakey
Bjerknes Christopher Jon - The manufacture and sale of Saint Einstein
Beck Roy - The ordeal of immigration in Wausau
Barnes Harry Elmer - Pearl Harbor after a Quarter of a Century
Kovalevskis Paula - Noritis Oskars - Goppers Mikelis - Baigais Gads Latvia Year of horror
Ardrey Robert - The territorial imperative
Ardrey Robert - The social contract
Animal Liberation Front - Memories of freedom
Allstorm Oliver - The saddest story ever told
Adams Silas Walter - The legalized crime of banking
Vorobyevsky Yuri - Ritual murder Myth or reality
Stokes John - Scientists find extraterrestrial genes in Human DNA
Owens Eric - J'étais prêt à mourir
Rydberg Viktor - Teutonic Mythology Gods and goddesses of the Northland
Ukrainian Archive - Israel sex slave traffic
Taylor Ian T. - In the minds of men Darwin and the new world order
Schinnerer Erich - German law and legislation
Rushton John Philippe - Is race a valid taxonomic construct ?
Mckenzie Donald A. - Myths of Babylonia and Assyria
McFadden Louis Thomas - McFadden on the Federal Reserve Corporation
Marks John - The Search for the Manchurian The CIA and Mind Control
Macleod Wayne - Logos Cosmotheism A rational religion
Macleod Wayne - Christianity examined
King Leonard William - Babylonian magic and sorcery
Kemp Arthur - Le mensonge de l'apartheid
Martigues Claire - Le pacte de Reims et la vocation de la France
August 2013 (176) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/08
Timayenis Telemachus Thomas - The american jew
Winrod Gerald Burton - The United States and Russia in prophecy
Winrod Gerald Burton - The sedition case
Winrod Gerald Burton - The jewish assault on christianity
Whitney Richard Merrill - Reds in America
Timayenis Telemachus Thomas - The original Mr. Jacobs
Smith Orlando Jay - The coming democracy
Smith Orlando Jay - The agreement between science and religion
Smith Orlando Jay - Eternalism A theory of infinite justice
Smith Orlando Jay - Balance The fundamental verity
Smith Orlando Jay - A short view of great questions
Timayenis Telemachus Thomas - Greece in the times of Homer
Timayenis Telemachus Thomas - A history of Greece from the earliest times to the present Volume 1
Timayenis Telemachus Thomas - A history of Greece from the earliest times to the present Volume 2
Wilton Robert - Russia's agony
Smith Goldwin - The vexing 'jewish question'
Smith Goldwin - New light on the jewish question
Barnes Harry Elmer - The social history of the western world
Barnes Harry Elmer - The history of western civilization Volume 2
Barnes Harry Elmer - The causes of the world war
Barnes Harry Elmer - A psychological interpretation of modern social problems and of contemporary history
Durant Will - The tragedy of Russia
Schiller Frederick - Aesthetical and philosophical essays
Sadler William Samuel - Race decadence
Orth Samuel Peter - Our foreigners
Jordan David Starr - The blood of the nation
Hendrick Burton Jesse - The jews in America
Hass Eric - Stalinist imperialism
Hanson Ole - Americanism versus Bolchevism
Hall Prescott Farnsworth - Immigration and other interests
Gwynne Howell Arthur - The cause of world unrest
Grenfell Russel - Unconditional hatred
Gorham Melvin - The Pagan Bible
Gaebelein Arno Clemens - The conflict of the ages
Field Arthur Nelson - All these things
Fahey Denis - The Kingship of Christ and the conversion of the jewish nation
Big D. W. - Entes Tim - Yosatanae Phil - The holocaust Separating fact from fiction
Big D. W. - Entes Tim - Yosatanae Phil - Holocaust or unholy hoax
Edmondson Robert Edward - B'nai b'rith
Degrelle Léon - The enigma of Hitler
Fagan Myron Coureval - Moscow over Hollywood
Coughlin Charles Edward - Money ! Questions and answers
Coogan Gertrude Margaret - Money creators
Campbell Byram - Impressions of a white tourist in the Caribbean
Campbell Byram - American race theorists
Brasol Boris Leo - The world at the cross roads
Brasol Boris Leo - The balance sheet of sovietism
Brasol Boris Leo - Socialism vs. civilization
Joyce Andrew - Les pogroms en Russie au XIXe siècle
Cuddihy John Murray - The ordeal of civility
Elmhurst Ernest - The World hoax
Wormley Augustina Elizabeth - Israel Yesterday and to-day
Weisman Charles A. - The Sabbath and the Lord's day
Weiland Ted R. - God's Covenant People
Virr Richard Edmund - British-Israel
Swift Wesley A. - The prodigal son
Strittmatter Bill - The ten commandments Bible law course Moses in Washington D.C.
Smith Gerald Lyman Kenneth - Too much and too many Roosevelts
Smith Gerald Lyman Kenneth - Matters of life and death
Smith Gerald Lyman Kenneth - Hollywood high school speech
Simkins Francis Buttler - Ben Tillman's view of the negro
Ross Malcolm - Spectre of power
Ross John - Unintended consequences
Ross Edward Alsworth - World drift
Ross Edward Alsworth - The old world in the new
Romine William Bethel - A story of the original Ku Klux Klan
Robinson A. K. - Predestination
Roberts William Kemuel - The mongolian problem in America
Philippe Marie-Dominique - La symbolique de la Messe
Rittenhouse Stan - "For fear of jews"
Ripley William Zebina - The races of Europe
Putnam Carleton - A study in racial realities
Pouchet Georges - The plurality of the human race
Potito Oren Fenton - Jesus Christ was not a jew
Poole W. H. - Anglo-Israel of the Saxon race
Pim Bedford - The negro and Jamaica
Odlum Edward - God's covenant man
Nicklin James Bernard - Signposts of History
Nickels Richard C. - Biblical law
Morton Samuel George - Types of Mankind
Morris William - Magnusson Eirikr - The Volsunga saga
Morel Edmund Dene - The horror on the Rhine
McCuen Gary E. - Bender David L. - The radical left and the far right
McCarthy Joe - Treason in Washington exposed
McCartha C. L. - The lost tribes of Israel
McCalden David - Exiles from History
Martin James Joseph - The man who invented genocide
Marshall Peter - Manuel David - The light and the glory
Mange Charles Lee - The two seeds of Genesis
Von Rauch Georg - A History of Soviet Russia
Seelig Frederick - Destroy the accuser
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - America, Roosevelt and the causes of the present war
Pierce William Luther - Le féminisme
Olmsted Frederick Law - The cotton kingdom Volume 1
Nechayev Sergei - Catechism of a revolutionist
Duke David - The secret behind communism
Klein Henry H. - Zionism rules the world
Mullins Eustace Clarence - The Federal Reserve conspiracy
Marx Karl - A world without jews
Lane David - Deceived damned and defiant
Keyes Ken - The hundredth monkey
Hunter Edward - Communist psychological warfare
Hume David - The natural history of religion
Gilbert David - Looking at the white working class historically
Emahiser Clifton A. - Les juifs et les arabes sont de la semence du serpent
De Poncins Léon - State secrets
Courtney Kent - Phoebe Courtney - America's unelected rulers
Brainwashing A synthesis of the russian textbook on psychopolitics
Allen Gary - Abraham Larry - None dare call it conspiracy
Jordan Colin - National Socialism Vanguard of the Future
Jordan Colin - An example for many people !
Jordan Colin - Hitler was right !
Baron Alexander - The Life and crimes of John Colin Campbell Jordan
Lougher E. H. - The kall of Klan in Kentucky
Long Huey Pierce - Share our wealth
King Desmond S. - Smith Rogers M. - Racial orders in American political development
Kemble Edward Windsor - Coontown's 400
Keeling Ralph Franklin - Gruesome harvest
Jowett George F. - The drama of the lost disciples
Jordan Colin - Merrie England 2000
Jones John Richter - Slavery sanctioned by the Bible
Jackson B. F. - The mystery of the serpent
Ingersoll E. P. - Lost Israel found
Hodge John Mackey - Are not these the footsteps of Jezreel ?
Hine Edward - The English nation identified with the lost house of Israel by twenty-seven identifications
Hickman Christine B. - The Devil and the one drop rule
Heslip John - Who and where are the lost ten tribes ?
Hawtin George R. - The abrahamic covenant
Gronbech Vilhelm - The culture of the teutons
Greenwood Samuel - Footsteps of Israel
Grant John Cameron - The ethiopian
Glenn Mark - Judaism is nobody's friend
Gayman Dan - Heirs of the Promise
Gayman Dan - The Duties of Christian citizen
Gayman Dan - Contemporary voices of White nationalism in America
Gayman Dan - Are you an israelite ?
Gaard Conrad - Spotlight on the great conspiracy
Fors Andrew Peter - The ethical world-conception of Norse people
Flournoy John Jacobus - An essay on the origin, habits, &c. of the African race
Finlay William G. - Races in chaos
Fasken William Henry - Israel's racial origin and migrations
Fowler C. Lewis - O House of Israel Thou Judah Volume 2
Fairchild Henry Pratt - The melting-pot mistake
Eswaran Vinayak - Harpending Henry - Rogers Alan R. - Genomics refutes an exclusively African origin of humans
Barbujani Guido - Bertorelle Giorgio - Genetics and the population history of Europe
Ullrich Heiner - Rudolf Steiner
Castelo Afonso - Is general Spinola the Kerensky of Portugal ?
Bakony Itsvan - The jewish fifth column in India
Miller Edith Starr - Occult theocrasy
Hutin Serge - Gouvernants invisibles et sociétés secrètes
Saint-Yves d'Alveydre Joseph Alexandre - Mission des Juifs
Steiner Rudolf - Anthroposophie L'homme et sa recherche spirituelle
Steiner Rudolf - Etres naturels et spirituels Leur action dans le monde visible
Steiner Rudolf - Liberté et amour
Charroux Robert - The mysterious unknown
Von Verschuer Otmar Freiherr - Racial biology of the jews
Tarpley Webster Griffin - Barack H. Obama
Josephson Emanuel M. - Your life is their toy
Josephson Emanuel M. - The truth about Rockefeller
Josephson Emanuel M. - Rockefeller internationalist
Griffin G. Edward - The capitalist conspiracy
Griffin G. Edward - Am I anti-semitic
Field Arthur Nelson - Why colleges breed communists
Field Arthur Nelson - The truth about the Slump
Allen Gary - The C.F.R. Conspiracy to rule the world
September 2013 (74) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/09
Lectures Françaises - Les origines inconnues de la révolution bolchevique
Lectures Françaises - Nouvelle controverse autour des protocoles des sages de sion
Coston Henry - Le Front Populaire instrument des juifs
Algoud François-Marie - Histoire et actualité du satanisme La démoncratie L'antidote
Sitchin Zecharia - La fin des temps
Degrelle Léon - Hitler, Born at Versailles
Degrelle Léon - How Hitler consolidated power in Germany and launched a social revolution
Degrelle Léon - Hitler's social revolution
Sitchin Zecharia - There were giants upon the Earth
Wise Jennings C. - Woodrow Wilson Disciple of revolution
Sitchin Zecharia - Quand les géants dominaient sur Terre
Hergé - Tintin in the land of the soviets
Hergé - Tintin au pays des soviets
Lina Jüri - Sous le signe du scorpion
Haramein Nassim - L'Univers décodé
Fontaine Pierre - Saint pétrole
Laing Samuel - The Heimskringla Volume 4
Laing Samuel - The Heimskringla Volume 3
Laing Samuel - The Heimskringla Volume 2
Laing Samuel - The Heimskringla Volume 1
Howlett Thomas Rosling - The dealing of God with our nation
Howlett Thomas Rosling - Anglo-Israel, The Jewish Problem, and supplement
Anderson Rasmus Björn - The Younger Edda
Anderson Rasmus Björn - Scandinavian Mythology The religion of our forefathers
Anderson Rasmus Björn - Norse mythology
Anderson Rasmus Björn - America not discovered by Columbus
Glenn Richard - Opération "Cheval de Troie" La Terre aux mains des petits gris
Horn Frederick Winkel - History of the literature of the Scandinavian North
Dasent George Webbe - The story of Burnt Njal
Dasent George Webbe - A collection of popular tales from the Norse and North German
Monast Serge - Le gouvernement mondial de l'antéchrist
Michel A.-G. - La dictature de la franc-maçonnerie sur la France
Michel A.-G. - La France sous l'étreinte maçonnique
Goyau Georges - La Franc-Maçonnerie En France
Novak Charles - Jakob Frank Le faux messie
Wägner Wilhelm - Romances and epics of our northern ancestors, Norse, Celt and Teuton
Wägner Wilhelm - Asgard and the gods
Fraser John Foster - Youth's golden cycle
Fraser John Foster - The real Siberia
Fraser John Foster - The land of veiled women
Fraser John Foster - The conquering jew
Fraser John Foster - The amazing Argentine
Fraser John Foster - Russia of to-day
Fraser John Foster - Round the world on a wheel
Fraser John Foster - Red Russia
Fraser John Foster - Pictures from the Balkans
Fraser John Foster - Panama and what it means
Fraser John Foster - Life's contrasts
Fraser John Foster - Canada as it is
Fraser John Foster - Australia
Fraser John Foster - America at work
Le cratère de Halle, évidence de civilisation
Le National Radical - Numéro 16
Blum Ralph - The book of Runes
Piper Michael Collins - Al Capone
October 2013 (57) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/10
Maclaren John - The history of Ancient Caledonia
Metrowich F. R. - Africa and communism
Fresco Jacque - The best that money can't buy
Chiarini Luigi Aloisi - Le Talmud de Babylone Volume II
Chiarini Luigi Aloisi - Le Talmud de Babylone Volume I
Veale F. J. P. - Advance to barbarism
Neser Frederick Wilhelm Cornelius - The Afrikaner a unique nation
Les raisons de l'engagement de volontaires français sous l'uniforme allemand
Zillmer Hans-Joachim - L'erreur de Darwin
Zillmer Hans-Joachim - Darwin Le mensonge de l'évolution
Fry Leslie - Le Juif Notre maitre
Raspail Jean - Notre civilisation est en train de disparaître
Barrès Maurice - The war and the spirit of youth
Barrès Maurice - The undying spirit of France
Barrès Maurice - The soul of France
Barrès Maurice - The faith of France
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Le travail et l'usure
Zionist Israel's thermonuclear blackmail of America
Yates Frances Amelia - The rosicrucian enlightenment
The Opal File The Round Table financial takeover of Australia and New Zealand
The jew world order is upon us, beware
The campaigner - December 1978
Springmeier Fritz - Merovingian bloodline and... the black nobility
Schwarz Karl - Long live the Khazaria empire - Not
Rothschild's tyrants A thug family dossier
Professor X. - The underground 911 report
Lysson Nicholas - Holocaust and Holodomor
Huxley Aldous - The ultimate revolution
Gallagher Paul B. - 650 years ago How Venice rigged the first, and worst, global financial crash
Gahary Dave - 9-11 cop break silence
Coleman John - The committee of 300 A brief history of world power... Venetian black nobility, roots of today's ruling oligarchy
Catholic Herald - Judaism and Bolshevism
Dunegan Lawrence - The new order of the barbarians
De Chessin Serge - Au pays de la démence rouge
Browning Oscar - Guelphs & Ghibellines
Bollyn Christopher - How Ehud Barak pulled off 9-11
Stepin Vladimir - The nature of zionism
Rosenthal Harold Wallace - The hidden tyranny
Hitchcock Andrew Carrington - The history of the House of Rothschild
Tarpley Webster Griffin - Against oligarchy
Haynes Rebecca - Work camps, commerce and the education of the New Man in the legionary movement
Guillot Fabrice - L'émergence du roi Maigne et la Nouvelle-Jérusalem
Lectures Françaises - La Chronophobie
Lectures Françaises - Le messianisme de la finance internationale
Cabantous Max - La création de l'Islam
Giladi Naeim - Les juifs d'Irak
Mattogno Carlo - Kues Thomas - Graf Jürgen - The "extermination camps" of "Aktion Reinhardt"
Lectures Françaises - Le poids des media
Lectures Françaises - 25e anniversaire
Lectures Françaises - 400eme numéro
Lectures Françaises - Jacques Bordiot nous a quittés
Lectures Françaises - La franc-maçonnerie telle qu'elle est
Lectures Françaises - La funeste alliance
November 2013 (94) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/11
Sizer Stephen - Christian Zionism
Grant Madison - The conquest of a continent
Finkelstein Norman G. - Beyond chutzpah
Engdahl William - Seeds of destruction
Emry Sheldon - Paul and Joseph of Arimathea
Rand Howard B. - The sabbath issue
Curtiss Richard H. - Stealth Pacs
Allen Gary - The Rockefeller file
Stoddard Christina M. - Light-bearers of darkness
Stoddard Christina M. - Trail of the serpent
Lincoln Rockwell George - The Rockwell Report White self-hate master-stroke of the enemy
Williams Ben - The merchants of the Earth
Weston Warren - Father of lies
Wallis Marion - The subversion of australian education
Waddell Laurence Austine - The makers of civilization in race & history
Weiser Samuel - The secret rituals of the O.T.O.
Davies Edward - The mythology and rites of the British Druids
Coughlin Charles Edward - Driving out the money changers
Bunch Paul - The masterminds of Stonehenge
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 2000
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1999
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1998
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1997
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1996
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1995
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1994
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1993
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1992
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1991
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1990
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1989
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1988
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1987
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1986
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1985
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1984
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1983
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1982
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1981
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1980
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1979
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1978
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1977
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1976
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration 1975
Robertson Wilmot - Instauration Index 1975-1987
Dazet Georges - La banque de France Fin du privilège
Dazet Georges - Le socialisme dans les faits La Banque de France
Yonge Charlotte Mary - Young folks' history of Greece
Waddell Laurence Austine - The aryan origin of the alphabet
Ussher James - The annals of the World
Rhodes Betty - Sounding the Shofar
O'Donovan John - Annals of the Kingdom of Ireland
McIntosh - Twyman - The Archko volume
McCarthy Joseph Raymond - America's retreat from victory
Hosein Imran Nazar - The prohibition of Riba
Davis Susan Lawrance - Authentic histroy Ku Klux Klan
Brinton Daniel Garrison - The american race
Kerbourc'h Hervé - L'imposture de la «sécurité sociale»
The zionist attack on White civilization
Whittlesey Charles - Ancient mining
Robinson Clint - The Zionist New World Order
Kilkenny Niall - Magellan meets the giants
Mackenzie Donald Alexander - Ancient man in Britain
Gillett Ezra Hall - Ancient cities and empires
De Coulanges Fustel - The ancient city
Breasted James Henry - Ancient times
Baldwin John Denison - Ancient America
Lance Pierre - Savants maudits Chercheurs exclus
Kling Anne - Menteurs et affabulateurs de la shoah
Coucou, c'est Tesla L'énergie libre
Wilson Colin - L'archéologie interdite
Steiner Rudolf - Les rapports avec les morts
Nenki - Chemtrails Les tracés de la mort
Oliver Revilo Pendleton - America's decline
Murdoch Brian - The apocryphal Adam and Eve in medieval Europe
Hine Edward - Forty-seven identifications of the Anglo-Saxons with the lost ten tribes of Israel
Decamp John - The Franklin cover-up
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - What is money for ?
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Social credit
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Provenca
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Canzoni & Ripostes of Ezra Pound
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - An introduction to the economic nature of the United States
Pound Ezra Weston Loomis - Lustra of Ezra Pound with earlier poems
Tainter Joseph - The collapse of complex societies
Chavkin Samuel - The mind stealers
Ploncard D'Assac Jacques - Doctrines du nationalisme
Barrès Maurice - Scènes et doctrines du nationalisme
December 2013 (303) https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?archive/2013/12
Rucker Walter - Upton James Nathaniel - Encyclopedia of american race riots
Rendall Gerald H. - The cradle of the Aryans
Rand Howard B. - The American form of government
Peck A. J. A. - Rhodesia accuses
Mr. X - The Roosevelt death A super mystery
Kingsley Charles - The roman and the Teuton
Godard John George - Racial supremacy
Heinlein Robert A. - Starship troopers
Lucieto Charles - Un drame au War-Office N° 1
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - Call of Cthulhu
Lovecraft Phillips Howard - L'appel de Cthulhu
Marschalko Louis - The world conquerors
Sturdza Michel - The suicide of Europe
White Craig - The true roots and origin of the scots
Sayce Archibald Henry - The races of the old testament
Martin Len - Terror on the Ruby ridge
Hitler Adolf - The speeches of Adolf Hitler
Fisher Sidney George - The true history of the american revolution
Capell Francis Alphonse - The strange death of Marilyn Monroe
Boyesen Hjalmar Hjorth - The story of Norway
Icke David - Les enfants de la matrice - Tome II
Newcomb Christopher - The occult masonic temple God
Théry Gabriel - L'islam et la critique historique
The seditionist - Leaderless resistance
Roberts Archibald Edward - The most secret science
Prouty Leroy Fletcher - The Secret Team
Horn Stanley Fitzgerald - Invisible empire
Hitler Adolf - Why we are antisemites
Goebbels Joseph - Goebbels at Nuremberg
Cooper Milton William - Secret societies New world Order
Wilson Colin - A Criminal History Of Mankind
Codreanu Corneliu Zelea - Choosing an elite
Anglin Andrew - Feminism A jewish war on femininity
Tesla Nikola - Autobiographie de Nikola Tesla
Ryssen Hervé - L'Afrique en slip
Fried Albert - The rise and fall of the jewish gangster in America
Piper Michael Collins - The confessions of an anti-semite
Piper Michael Collins - False flags
Piper Michael Collins - Ye shall know the truth
Piper Michael Collins - The Caiaphas complex
Robnett George William - Conquest through immigration
Trumper Victor L. - The mirror of Egypt in the old testament
Palast Greg - The best democracy money can buy
McKenzie Cameron - The menace of multiculturalism
Lee Francis Nigel - The christian Afrikaners
Ivanov Yuri - Caution : zionism
Hall Manly Palmer - The fraternity of the Rose Cross