It is exactly nine years to the season (late 2015) that I first realised “something is wrong” with the ’mainstream news’. I was dutifully listening to the ABC (Australia) and the BBC (World Service relayed overnight) as well as all the usual free-to-air national and local television stations. I ‘KNEW’ all about the ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq, the murdering of his own people by Gaddafi and the then -in-progress use of ‘chemical weapons against his own people by the ‘Hitleresque’ monster Bashar al-Assad’.

It was late September 2015 and the breaking news was that Russia had stepped into Syria “bombing hospitals and schools’ – I had never even heard of the ‘babies on bayonets’ (WWI) or the ‘babies thrown from incubators’ (First Gulf War) atrocity propaganda (see my first substack https://juliusskoolafish.substack.com/p/falsehood-in-war-time-by-arthur-ponsonby ). In 2015 I wasn’t even in the habit of ‘surfing the internet’ – I thought it was all for videos of cute pets, music and games – but was enjoying and appreciating the challenge of Candy Crush.

A friend sent me a random and obscure link to a documentary (it happened to be “Diego Garcia: Stealing a Nation” - John Pilger. It made me realise that there are some (bad) things that happen that we are not told about, and that our ‘governments/politicians’ are actually complicit.

I’ll try and be brief: After a couple of years of cognitive dissonance, I angrily turned OFF the television and started reading and researching for myself – angrily, because I HATE being Lied to – and believing such lies made me feel so foolish!!. I enthusiastically followed many ‘gatekeepers’ and ‘controlled opposition’ because I was too naïve to understand that such people existed – I didn’t even know about such terms and had not learnt ‘discernment’. I just assumed everyone was trying to figure things out and share information with me – some more advanced in their research than others - on such a vast range of topics.

On the question of Syria, and in particular Russia’s intervention, I randomly stumbled across the journalism of Eva K Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley (some links below).

But the questions that really nagged me were “Who is Putin?”, “What is Russia today?”, “What is their understanding of history and their place in the world?” – and “Why are they bombing hospitals and schools in Syria?”

I went down the proverbial ‘Russian rabbit hole’, which is really the story of this very substack channel – my personal reading journey.

Following the leads of Eva and Vanessa, I watched as many interviews and short clips that I could find, with and about both President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, First Lady Asma al-Assad.

And so here we are, revisiting Syria with some highly topical articles as well as some links from my own archives. I am essentially cutting and pasting from a treatise I shared privately with my family and friends around five or six years ago. I don’t have time to add additional commentary, and some of the links, including to the interviews with Bashar al-Assad, may not work but from the titles you may be able to find an alternative archive of them.

· Update on Syria! Interview with William Journalist from Cradle Media /// X Space 11.30.24 - R3dPill3d

https://rumble.com/v5v15un-update-on-syria-interview-with-william-journalist-from-cradle-media-x-space.html

Great summary by host ‘Truth_teller’ from 1:58:35 and more astute monologues at around 2:54:00 (on NATO and Russia) and 3:24:00 (on occupied Palestine)

If you get through that, here is the next one I would recommend (from the past)

· Senator Richard Black explains what's happening in Syria (April 2018)

· Neil Oliver Interviews Kevork Almassian – WW3 + Counting!!! – just a dutch dude [1:10:42]

https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/Neil-Oliver-Interviews-Kevork-Almassian-%E2%80%93-WW3-+-Counting!!!:e

(and more on Vanessa Beeley’s substack and her site The Wall Will Fall site

· Vanessa Beeley Interview – The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria · My interview with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond – Vanessa Beeley

From my earlier archives:

Mrs Asma al Assad, First Lady of Syria - the Lioness of Damascus

These clips put all the qualities of this wonderful woman on display

· · Asma Al-Assad during the reception made to the participants in " Woman For Peace " Bicycle Ride

· · I love Asma Al Assad

First Lady Asma al Assad was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2018 …

· · Our prayers are with you, Mrs Asma Assad

Her first major interview after treatment and being cleared of the cancer – it is in Arabic so I would go full screen and read the subtitles. You won’t be disappointed. Talk about stoicism, morality and gratitude – Asma al Assad is the essence of grace and dignity!!

· · Asma al Assad tells of her struggle against cancer

and then there is the conversation between two wonderful ladies - Eva with Asma …

· · Impressions From An Informal Meeting With Asma al-Assad, Syria’s First Lady

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2020/07/29/impressions-from-an-informal-meeting-with-asma-al-assad-syrias-first-lady/

Added 12/12/2024

· Syria First Lady Asma Assad Reception for Top Marks Students and their Families in Damascus

Syrian President Bashar al Assad

Here are several interviews to see and hear the man himself. I have chosen interviews over the period 2006 to 2019.

· Assad Pre War interview 2006, consistent as ever (60 Minutes)·

Copy here

https://archive.org/details/youtube-JqQa-QSMMjs

· · Maria Finoshina (of RT) interviews President Bashar al-12 April 2016

Excerpt at 6:56

Maria: “You call them terrorists but at the same time you treat them as human beings. You tell them – you have a chance to go back to your normal life.”

President Assad: “Exactly, they are terrorists because they are holding machine guns, they kill, they destroy, they commit vandalism and so on. And that is natural – everywhere in the world that is called as terrorism. But at the same time they are human who committed terrorism. They could be something else. They joined the terrorists for different reasons, either out of fear, for the money, sometimes for the ideology – so if you can bring them back to their normal life – to be natural citizens, that’s [...?our job? …] as government. It’s not enough to say we are going to fight terrorists. Fighting terrorists is like a video game – you can destroy your enemy in the video game but the video game will generate and regenerate thousands of enemies. So you cannot deal with it on the American way, just killing, just killing – that’s not our goal. So the last option you have – if you can change – this is a good option – and it succeeded because many of those terrorists when they change their position, some of them living normal life and some of them joined the Syrian Army

The following is an interview with President Assad with the very hostile NBC– one of the most revealing and frank by President Assad who is being more than polite.

· · Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad: Exclusive Interview | NBC Nightly News

It is worth perusing the comments on the above NBC video – EVERYBODY (who is informed) knows the truth about what has been going on in Syria. Sadly, our own politicians and media are the ones supporting terrorism. Strange world!

· · Bashar al-Assad speaks to Swiss television – October 2016

At 8:50 of the above interview: “This young boy – his name is Omran – 5 years old …”

[I just had to digress with the following extract from my notes – let’s not forget Omran Daqneesh)

Omran Daqneesh

And just when you thought there was a finite low to the pit of MSM (jewish mainstream media) depravity ...

Here is the tale of Omran Daqneesh (now living safely in liberated Aleppo). I am not sure if all of these videos are still available as youtube systematically and deliberately suppresses such truth getting out.)

· · Omran Daqneesh's Father Exposes the MSM !

video deleted – see this article

· The 'other' Omran: Aleppo civilians expose MSM lies & child exploitation – Vanessa Beeley

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/401994-omran-aleppo-boy-syria/

· · The Truth About the #Syrianboy Viral Photo. Its really a story of two boys. #OmranDaqneesh

· · Aleppo Boy’s father supports Assad, slams US propaganda

· · ‘Media used my son for their purposes’: CNN’s Amanpour challenged to go talk to ‘Aleppo boy’

· · The Father of Omran Daqneesh Says Terrorists Used His Son's Photo For Propaganda

Back to the main flow … more interviews with President Bashar al Assad

· Assad's exclusive interview with Kathimerini (May 2018)·

· · Interview with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad | Rt International (11 November 2019)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/h0szOjtQknQ/

· · Assad interview Rai News 24 doesn't want you to watch (09 December 2019)

This latest interview with President Assad by Monica Maggioni of the Italian Rai News 24 was even banned from airing on its own network.

One of the comments reads

“The American government banned their media from interviewing president Assad, they told them it's because he'll fool the American people into believing him …“

Added 18 February 2020 – uploaded by Vanessa Beeley.

· · President Assad addresses the nation after historic full liberation of Aleppo - English subtitles

Syria Miscellaneous

Introducing Bashar Jaafari, the current Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. I have always been very impressed with him – a true gentleman, scholar and statesman.

· · Jaafari To US, UK & France Envoys: You Are Liars!

video no longer available -

Bitchute not working https://www.bitchute.com/video/7PM45OOPecpQ/

https://steemit.com/syria/@syrianaanalysis/jaafari-to-us-uk-and-france-envoys-they-are-liars

??? embedded here but hard to watch/read subtitles

We will meet up with Bashar Jaafari again below.

Much has been reported over all of our media channels – ABC, SBS, 7, 9 and 10 - about the ‘war’ in Syria since 2011. Like everyone else, I was taking this all in and being swept along with the tide of negativity and animosity towards the ’Syrian Regime’ and the ’murderer Assad’. Then I encountered a few people speaking out with an altogether different view. Here are a some of them.

I have deliberately chosen to start with a few religious figures, but my real ‘heroes’ are Eva K Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley – see below.

One of the problems I have had in compiling this collection is that the group that owns and controls YouTube (as well as Google, Twitter, facebook and Amazon) have been systematically and increasingly vigorously removing videos and channels that present any alternative to the ’official jewish narrative’– there is a literal modern day Orwellian book burning happening.

So for some of the videos I have had to search high and low for a second version and increasingly these days prefer to source from Bitchute (an independent video hosting site that still supports free speech – for the time being at least).

Grand Mufti of Syria, Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun

· · Interview with Grand Mufti of Syria (Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun) – Press TV – Ireland by Roshan Muhammed Salih

Sadly, this is one of those where the channel has been ’censored’ and closed. The Grand Mufti of Syria is a very articulate and gently spoken man who tells us what has really been happening in Syria, particularly around the time that the terrorists were driven out of Aleppo.

Here is a second video featuring the Grand Mufti, not as good, but you get to hear the man speak.

· · Exclusive Interview with H.E. Dr. Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun, Grand Mufti of Syria

Another interview with Dr Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun, Grand Mufti of Syria which delivers a very powerful message of tolerance and peace.

· · Father Dave interviews the Grand Mufti of Syria - Dr Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun

Some more figures who speak out

Rev Andrew Ashdown

was a member of the multi-faith UK Peace Delegation to Syria in 2016 and was interviewed by Mike Robinson on UK Column News:

· · UK Column News - A Tour of Syrian Realities with Andrew Ashdown (6th October 2016)

Rev Ashdown: “Everywhere we went the narratives that we hear, here in the West, are just completely - almost just thrown out the window.”

You will recognise the Grand Mufti of Syria, Sheikh Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun just left of centre.

Which brings us to

Madelyn Hoffman and the US Peace Council

· Madelyn Hoffman of US Peace Council·

Hoffman: “… it is NOT President Assad against his own people – it is President Assad AND the Syrian people ALL TOGETHER – IN UNITY – against outside forces – outside mercenary forces – TERROR ORGANISATIONS ... “

[…]

“And finally – and this is where we come in as the United States – that the United States needs to stop supporting some of those outside TERROR GROUPS. ALL of the support for the outside terror groups needs to be withdrawn and allow the Syrians to fend for themselves – the Syrian Arab Army is fighting for its life and fighting for the life of Syria. And WE need as a country to acknowledge our role – what WE are doing to cause harm and destruction to the Syrian people. And we need to STOP IT – and we need to STOP IT NOW!”

The full press conference by the US Peace Council is here – I didn’t even know who Bashar Jaafari was when I first saw this – he introduces the panel.

· Truth Regarding Syria - Not Civil War, But US/Israeli Invasion·

It is interesting to note that while the UN pretends to allow these ‘dissident’ groups to exist and function, they make sure no one attends their briefings and hence nothing is reported anywhere globally by the controlled media outlets. [That’s when we ask why(?), and who controls these media outlets(?) – but that is for another time.]

Another wonderful peace activist is

Carla Ortiz

· Carla Ortiz: We Have Been Lied To About Syria

https://ahtribune.com/interview/2798-carla-ortiz.html

There are a number of video sequences embedded in this article including the following:

· EXPOSED: Inside the WHITE HELMETS headquarters in Aleppo (Syria) – Carla Ortiz

The following interview on CNN by Carla Ortiz has been scrubbed off the utterly despicable and vile CNN and youtube because she dares utter the truth (they were not expecting it) and she is genuine in her emotion about the dead and suffering children.

· Carla Ortiz Destroys CNN - Syrianews.cc Archives

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A8GrG6kyUN5u/

Another really great voice for truth in Syria –

Senator Richard H Black (R – Virginia State)

· Senator Richard Black explains what's happening in Syria (April 2018) · VA State Senator Richard Black Addresses September 11 Memorial Schiller Conference

Notice that one of the people at the keynote speakers’ table is Bashar Jaafari who we have met earlier.

Back to Bashar Jaafari for a moment (he gets one major thing wrong for the sake of political correctness, but otherwise a pleasure to listen to him)

· Syrian Ambassador to UN Address to Schiller Institute September 11 Memorial Conference

Two more from Richard Black from my archives:

· Will US forces aid Al Qaeda in Syria on the anniversary of 9/11? (LaRoucehPAC Videos)

· Senator Richard Black on Deep State, Military Complex - Herland Report TV

Another snippet before continuing

· What Carla del Ponte, ex Chief Prosecutor UN criminal law tribunals, said on Syria Rebels' sarin gas

(but I am getting into too much detail)

Investigative journalists with Integrity – Eva K Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley

Here are two of the most courageous women I have come across – there are quite a few others (for another time) but we are not permitted to hear their reporting … ??Why??.

· Eva K Bartlett

· Vanessa Beeley

I cannot speak highly enough of their integrity, courage and heroism in bringing the truth from the ground in Syria and other places.

Here Eva and Vanessa meet up for a chat and to compare notes

[Note to self - find another copy of this on Vanessa’s channel as Eva’s yewtube channel has been sabotaged - I think she is now on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/EvaKareneBartlett] and Odysee https://odysee.com/@EvaKareneBartlett:9?view=content

Edit - found this copy on Vanessa’s channel

Eva’s youtube channel [since sabotaged] is “Eva K Bartlett” [see Rumble and Odysee] and her blog site is “ingaza.wordpress.com” (she started her heroic work in Gaza speaking out for the Palestinian people.)

A typical article:

· Pulse of Life, Syria: Damascus International Fair, Syrian Hero War Photographer – by Eva K Bartlett

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/09/13/pulse-of-life-syria-damascus-international-fair-syrian-hero-war-photographer/

Eva brings us countless first-hand reports from the ground in Syria (as well as Gaza and DPRK) with interviews with a variety of people from all walks of life. She brings us the human perspective and utterly debunks the conspiracies of the controlled propaganda media channels and the scripted narratives of our conscienceless senior politicians.

[Added: This happens to be her latest as at 18 February 2020:]

· So-Called “Rebels” (Terrorists) Tortured & Point-Blank Executed Syrian

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2020/02/17/so-called-rebels-tortured-point-blank-executed-syrian-civilians-all-over-syria/

Vanessa’s youtube channel is “vanessa beeley” and she is [WAS] Associate Editor of “21stcenturywire.com”. She is also now on Odysee

Vanessa is the classic investigative journalist who brings us hard-hitting articles. Apart from her extraordinarily thorough exposé on the White Helmets in Syria, she also reports on Yemen and more recently on the Yellow Vests.

For example:

· The White Helmets Files – by Vanessa Beeley

https://21stcenturywire.com/tag/White-Helmets/

[I will just add one qualification that neither Eva nor Vanessa have delved sufficiently into WWI and particularly WWII to realise that the group(s) committing genocide of the Semitic people in Palestine today, in real time, are the same ones that brought about both WWI AND WWII, AND have lied to us about EVERYTHING to do with those global catastrophic events But the study of 1913, the Balfour Declaration and the Diktat of Versailles are not for this thread.]

Lizzie Phelan

Almost done - I cannot overlook Lizzie Phelan – there are others also.

Here she is talking about Syria – she features in a very distressing video on Libya below (scrubbed and not included here).

· Lizzie Phelan about the media conspiracy against Syria

· Lizzie Phelan: 'NATO, Israel support armed gangs in Syria'

She talks about the UN failing to condemn who has been supplying the arms to these terrorists committing these atrocities. Of course they will not condemn the source:

· IDLIB: Syrian Arab Army discover terrorist cache of US weapons used to target Syrian civilians

And right off the press …

· What are terrorists in Syria trying to achieve? – In Gaza – Eva K Bartlett (December 2024)

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2024/12/04/what-are-terrorists-in-syria-trying-to-achieve/#like-30899

END of this Compilation