Summer, 1945: Germany, Japan and the Harvest of Hate - Thomas Goodrich
With the genocide being committed against the Palestinians, and now Syrians, this is a timely reminder of what also happened to the Russians, Germans…
13 hrs ago
•
Julius Skoolafish
7
Summer, 1945: Germany, Japan and the Harvest of Hate - Thomas Goodrich
2
Asma al-Assad - "My Dream"
Let this sink in …
Dec 12
•
Julius Skoolafish
10
Asma al-Assad - "My Dream"
13
The Third Rome: Holy Russia, Tsarism and Orthodoxy - by Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson
The phrase “The Third Rome” keeps echoing in various places so I thought it timely to Mention this book as a great introduction to Russian History by…
Dec 11
•
Julius Skoolafish
7
The Third Rome: Holy Russia, Tsarism and Orthodoxy - by Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson
The French Revolution - Asha Logos documentary
· The French Revolution Part 1: Blood in the Streets of Paris
Dec 8
•
Julius Skoolafish
10
The French Revolution - Asha Logos documentary
1
Hellstorm - Thomas Goodrich (RIP)
Thomas Goodrich RIP (November 21, 1947 – December 4, 2024)
Dec 6
•
Julius Skoolafish
9
Hellstorm - Thomas Goodrich (RIP)
4
Update on Syria – a Compilation
Picture: Typical group of young Syrian schoolchildren
Dec 4
•
Julius Skoolafish
12
Update on Syria – a Compilation
14
November 2024
Short Video about the October 7th "Hamas" Attack and Israel's Ethnic Cleansing of the Palestinians
Israel orchestrated the October 7th attack to justify a war on the Palestinians
Published on Globalists Versus Humanity
•
Nov 29
"China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations" – Jeff J Brown
The True Face of Asia's Enigmatic Colossus
Nov 23
•
Julius Skoolafish
5
"China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations" – Jeff J Brown
5
World War Now - Christians moving to Russia and More by Conrad Franz and Dmitriy Kalyagin with Charles Bausman
Christians Moving to Russia, Monarchism vs. Communism, Russia/US Relations, & MORE w/ Charles Bausman! Aether Hour Ep. 56 - Conrad Franz, Dmitriy…
Nov 23
•
Julius Skoolafish
4
World War Now - Christians moving to Russia and More by Conrad Franz and Dmitriy Kalyagin with Charles Bausman
3
American Zionism and the Making of Israel – Duane Hayes
The PDF:
Nov 16
•
Julius Skoolafish
11
American Zionism and the Making of Israel – Duane Hayes
6
Cleckheaton Men’s Jumper
Cleckheaton No 411 Knitting Pattern Book Men’s Collection 5 - Cables, 8 ply
Nov 10
•
Julius Skoolafish
7
Cleckheaton Men’s Jumper
9
Hitler Uncensored (Mike Walsh)
Hitler Uncensored (Mike Walsh) - Red Pilled ReVisionary
Nov 9
•
Julius Skoolafish
7
Hitler Uncensored (Mike Walsh)
13
